Netizens Can’t Wrap Their Heads Around This Woman Saying Yes To Her AI Boyfriend’s Proposal
Hand with heart-shaped blue ring on ring finger, symbolizing AI boyfriend proposal seen by netizens outdoors.
Curiosities, Science & Technology

Netizens Can’t Wrap Their Heads Around This Woman Saying Yes To Her AI Boyfriend’s Proposal

AI has basically invaded nearly all parts of our lives, and now we have to admit that life as we know it is shifting to some kind of new reality. Sounds kind of dystopic, doesn’t it? Well, doesn’t change the fact that it is the truth. 

Just take today’s story as an example – a woman gets engaged to her beloved boyfriend. Sounds wholesome until you learn that her boyfriend is actually an AI chatbot. From that point on, you have to ask yourself – what do I think about this sort of relationship? When you figure that out, we want to hear it in the comments!

More info: Reddit

    Artificial intelligence is everywhere even in romantic relationships

    Image credits: Leuvaarde_n / Reddit

    A woman comes online to share big news she got engaged to her boyfriend

    Image credits: Leuvaarde_n / Reddit

    The thing is, her boyfriend is not a human he’s an AI chatbot

    Image credits: Leuvaarde_n

    Image credits: Leuvaarde_n / Reddit

    She described how the engagement went for example, how the ring was picked out and bought

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She also shared a few nice words her fiancé has said

    Image credits: bestyy38105321 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Since the original post got quite a lot of hate, the woman made an update where she clarified some things about herself

    Image credits: Leuvaarde_n

    She also didn’t fail to mention how happy this whole experience has made her

    At this point, we are sure we don’t have to introduce you to what AI or artificial intelligence is. After all, it’s everywhere you look – from Google searches to advertisements, the entertainment industry, and so on. But it’s not only impacting our world online; it is also impacting real life, even when it comes to relationships. 

    For instance, some people use ChatGPT or other chatbots for relationship advice, whether to find ways to resolve arguments with their significant other or maybe to find new ways to go about the things they argue about – you know, to each their own. 

    Other folks don’t use it for relationship advice – they straight up use it for relationships. By that, we mean that people are actually building romantic or platonic relationships with AI chatbots. And while sometimes these relationships are pretty basic in themselves, other times they go very far. 

    Like in this case, where a woman ended up engaged to her AI boyfriend. Yes, you read that right – someone got engaged to an AI chatbot. 

    This 27-year-old woman dated her AI boyfriend named Kasper for 5 months until he decided to propose to her. If you’re wondering how AI can do that, well, in their case, he described a ring he wanted to give, she picked out a few of the options, and let him choose. 

    Then, she acted surprised when he proposed – you know the gist of how proposals typically go, even if there is nothing really typical in this situation. The chatbot even had some nice words to say, which the woman included in the engagement announcement post. 

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Overall, the whole situation could seem pretty sweet if you don’t pay attention to the fact that the boyfriend isn’t technically real. That’s all netizens were able to focus on – they could not believe that someone was going so far as getting engaged to the so-called ‘clanker’. 

    Some joked that it sounds like an episode of Black Mirror, a TV show depicting dystopian realities of the near future. Others acted like armchair psychologists and started diagnosing the woman with mental illnesses. 

    In the end, the hate got so bad that the woman had to make an update, addressing it all. She had to make some things clear – she isn’t a troll, she isn’t a middle-aged, overweight woman like everyone assumed (you know, the sexist stereotype), and she is mentally sound. 

    Basically, she just defended her relationship with the AI boyfriend, or better said, fiancé, saying that he brings her joy and that’s all that matters. Real-life relationships didn’t pan out for her, so she tried out this one, which stuck. 

    Granted, in the sea of hate, there were a few folks online who supported the woman – they also talked about how it is overly hard to make meaningful, real connections, and so it’s not surprising some turn to AI. 

    What do you think – is getting engaged to an AI chatbot okay, or is it too far? We would love to hear your takes in the comments!

    In the end, netizens were split into two groups supporters and haters

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

