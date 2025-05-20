ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t have to look far to find ignorant opinions online. Whether it’s a questionable take about a film or a terrible stance on a political issue, people just love sharing their thoughts. But just because they’re allowed to post freely doesn’t mean they're immune to criticism.

Below, you’ll find a long list of screenshots that Bored Panda has compiled of women calling out sexism online. For some reason, misogyny still seems to be running rampant in 2025, and these chauvinist deserve to be exposed. So enjoy scrolling through these images, and be sure to upvote the ones that remind you to support women’s rights and call out men’s wrongs!

#1

Hope My Credit Gets Approved

Screenshot of a sexist tweet comparing women to cars, illustrating blatant sexist attitudes toward women online.

    #2

    Literally

    Tweet screenshot discussing sexist views on women's age compared to men, highlighting sexist men and gender bias online.

    #3

    My Ability To Give Birth Does Not Preclude Me From Working Hard For My Family

    Tweet highlighting sexist views about women choosing jobs over children contrasted with men's work for families, illustrating sexism.

    It’s 2025, and there’s no question that feminism has come a long way over the past century. More than a third of nations worldwide have had a female leader, and in Spain, women can take menstrual leave when suffering from debilitating period symptoms. Gone are the days when women were expected to simply stay at home, pop out babies and wait around for their husbands.

    However, it would be a lie to say that we have reached true equality. In 2022, the American Supreme Court shocked the nation by overturning 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed women the right to an abortion. And a quarter of countries around the world reported that they noticed backlash on women’s rights in 2024. 
    #4

    Why Can’t They Fathom That Women Have Jobs?

    Woman at work sharing a sexist encounter with a man doubting her credentials, highlighting sexist behavior by men near women.

    #5

    Can They Stop Hating Each Other For Like 10 Minutes?

    Screenshot of sexist tweets mocking women learning makeup instead of cooking, highlighting sexist attitudes and gender bias.

    #6

    Rule

    Screenshot of a social media exchange criticizing sexist comments about women's weight and body image online.

    Being a woman can be amazing for many reasons. The bond that female friends share with one another is incredibly special, and I always feel so safe and supported while in a room that’s full of other women. But along with the highest highs come some of the lowest lows.

    It’s certainly not a cake walk to be a woman, and it never has been. Obviously, one of the most challenging aspects is dealing with sexism, which never seems to let up. A 2020 study from the United Nations found that a whopping 90% of men and women are biased against women. And sadly, a third of women report that their careers have been negatively impacted by s*xual harassment. 
    #7

    Imagine Your Wife Going Through One Of The Toughest Things One Can Go Through, And All You Care About Is

    Man at hospital attempting to bribe doctor, highlighting sexist behavior related to women and childbirth situations.

    #8

    This Is Deeply Upsetting

    Scenes of sexist men training young girls as homemakers, reinforcing outdated gender roles and sexist behavior at home.

    #9

    Ah Yes, Women Are Victims Of Domestic Violence Because They Can't Beat Up Men

    Screenshot of a sexist tweet claiming women start most domestic violence, illustrating harmful sexist attitudes in online posts.

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been arrested once in my life, so far, and it was bc I beat up my ex husband.

    Women are significantly more likely than men to become victims of intimate violence. And in the United States, on average, women are still only paid 83 cents for every dollar that men make. In fact, the World Economic Forum estimates that, at this rate, it will take another 134 years to eliminate the gender wage gap. Feel free to whip out that “fun” fact any time someone is confused about why we still need feminism!
    #10

    He Asked Why I Don't Want Kids

    Text message exchange showing sexist remarks from a man, highlighting examples of men that are sexist near women.

    #11

    Not Surprised Seeing This From A Account With A Patrick Bateman Profile Pic

    Screenshot of a sexist tweet showing extreme misogynistic views from a man promoting sexist behavior online.

    #12

    So Apparently, Girls Can’t Wear Pants

    Screenshot of a sexist tweet about women wearing pants, highlighting sexist attitudes in men from a controversial list.

    anoushkapanse avatar
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And skirts were first invented for men. So if wearing skirts is masculine and wearing pants is too s**y, I guess we should all just wear inflatable dino costumes.

    Women can’t even escape sexism at home, as they tend to spend nearly twice as much time as men doing unpaid domestic labor. In fact, even women who earn more than their husbands outside of the home are stuck doing more cooking and cleaning after a long day of work than their partners. Unfortunately, women are held to impossible standards, and they’re expected to do it all with a smile and without ever complaining.
    #13

    Spoken Like Someone Who Should Be Around Neither Women Nor Children

    Screenshot of a sexist online comment claiming women lack mental capacity, highlighting sexist men behavior.

    #14

    “Pro Life”

    Poll asking if government should use capital punishment for women who have abortions, highlighting sexist men views.

    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #15

    This Guy Makes A Dehumanising, Disgusting Comment About A Women Who Just Went Through A Major Surgery, Then Throws A Tantrum When He’s Called Out

    Alt text: Screenshot of a text post describing a sexist comment causing relationship conflict, highlighting sexist behavior issues.

    Now, let’s get one thing clear. There is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to have a traditional lifestyle, if that’s truly what you dream of. Getting married, having children and becoming a stay-at-home mother sounds wonderful to some people. And that’s great if that’s what you choose! But in recent years, right wingers have made the “trad wife” lifestyle so popular on social media that it seems like many of them don’t actually have a choice. Their husbands expect them to be homemakers because they’re women, which can be a very slippery slope.  
    #16

    All Of These Comments Including The Caption Of Post Is Disgusting

    Twitter exchange about a woman's postpartum body with responses showing sexist attitudes from men.

    #17

    World Female Population Drops To All Time Low Of 0%

    Text on a blue background criticizing women's appearance with emojis, reflecting sexist attitudes by men toward women.

    #18

    Found On A Girls vs. Boys Meme. I Guess All Women Share All The Same Musical Taste And Political Beliefs?

    Alt text: Screenshot of a sexist online comment comparing women and men with diverse interests, highlighting sexist opinions.

    I love baking bread as much as the next person, but as Marika Lindholm, PhD, noted on Psychology Today, there are risks to pursuing the “trad wife” life. For example, if the couple ends up divorcing, the wife is often left with very little to no savings, and no career prospects. Even if she wants to return to work, it can be incredibly challenging after years out of the workforce raising children. 
    #19

    Eggs Die At 30, Ladies

    Screenshot of a sexist tweet advising women to marry young and prioritize having children over their careers.

    #20

    Hormone Ain't A Thing According To This Guy

    Reddit post from r/childfree making a sexist comment about post-partum depression and women’s behavior after childbirth.

    #21

    Body Count And Women

    Three young men talking outside a store with comments highlighting sexist attitudes about women’s value.

    Meanwhile, throughout a traditional marriage, the wife may have almost no power in the relationship if her husband is allowed to call all the shots. He makes all the money, so he may feel entitled to decide how all of it is spent. And this can leave a wife and mother feeling trapped in the relationship, even if she’s unhappy. It’s certainly not easy to navigate a sexist world as a woman, but for the vast majority of us, the answer is not to give up all of your autonomy. It’s to continue fighting for more freedom, especially for women who experience even more oppression due to the country they live in, the color of their skin or being part of the LGBTQ+ community.
    #22

    Why Just Why?

    Sexist tweet comparing women’s aging to milk and men’s aging to wine, reflecting sexist attitudes about women and men.

    #23

    A Message To All The Ladies From A Maga ‘Alpha Male’

    Tweet from Joey Mannarino expressing sexist views about women and traditional gender roles, related to sexist men keyword.

    #24

    TikTok Comment

    Young woman in military uniform reacting to a sexist comment about women's purpose in the military.

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through this list, pandas. Although some of the posts are undoubtedly infuriating to read, it’s nice to see that women aren’t keeping their mouths shut when they see sexism in the wild. Keep upvoting all of your favorite pics, and then, if you’d like to check out another similar article from Bored Panda, look no further than right here!

    #25

    Women Didn’t Fight For Cubicles They Fought For Freedom From Men Like This

    Twitter post showing empty office cubicles with a sexist comment about women and impact on the economy by men.

    #26

    This Just In: No Woman Has Even Proven A Man Wrong

    Screenshot of sexist online comment showing disrespectful views on women and men, highlighting sexist attitudes in men.

    #27

    Fired For Speaking To A Man The Way They Speak To Women

    Twitter thread screenshot discussing sexism faced by a woman in tech, highlighting toxic gender dynamics and communication issues.

    #28

    All She Did Was Eat A Sub?

    Woman holding newborn baby in hospital bed, eating a sandwich, highlighting sexist comments against women.

    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it looks like she just had a baby so is probably ravenous.

    #29

    There Literally Aren't Enough Men For This To Be Possible

    Screenshot of a sexist online comment about women’s behavior with a response calling out incel attitudes.

    #30

    Gatekeeping Women’s Clothing

    Woman sitting alone on stadium bleachers wearing leggings, illustrating sexist attitudes from men near women.

    #31

    Til Women Are Actually Farms

    Text post with sexist views on women and children, illustrating harmful mindset found in sexist men discussions.

    #32

    Another Lovely Person

    Alt text: A sexist online comment expressing anti-abortion views, showcasing the type of men that shouldn't be near women.

    #33

    This Guy's Answer To Who His Perfect Companion Would Be

    Screenshot of a sexist comment revealing biased views on women’s age and attractiveness, highlighting sexist men behavior online.

    #34

    Aint No Way

    Online comments revealing sexist attitudes of men toward women in dating, highlighting control and manipulation issues.

    #35

    Women Became Both Breadwinners And Homemakers

    Tweet highlighting sexist views on women's roles, reflecting behavior of men that are so sexist they shouldn't be near women.

    #36

    Crazy And Crazier Think A Women Not Taking A Man’s Last Name Is A Dealbreaker

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing sexist views on marriage and women not taking their partner’s last name.

    #37

    What Leads People To Say This

    Tweet displaying a sexist viewpoint on the roles of men and women, highlighting sexist men and their harmful perspectives.

    #38

    "I Don't Want To Marry Someone Who Knows Who They Are"

    Sexist quote from a man about dating younger women to mold and train them based on his standards, highlighting sexism.

    #39

    Have They Met A Woman Before?

    Alt text: A sexist social media post mocking 30-year-old women with offensive stereotypes, highlighting sexist behavior.

    #40

    Found On Another Sub, Women Only Like Harry Potter And Twilight Apparently

    Screenshot of a sexist Reddit post questioning why females prefer shallow books like Harry Potter, reflecting sexist attitudes.

    #41

    Im Getting Off Instagram Reels

    A woman reacts to sexist comments about feminism and children from men in social media comments on sexism.

    #42

    My Former Roommate

    Screenshot of a sexist social media post illustrating toxic behavior by men regarding women and online interactions.

    #43

    Even In Tragedy They Always Find Time To Blame Women

    Tweet showing a sexist opinion suggesting women should stay at home as mothers, reflecting sexist men attitudes.

    #44

    Blatant

    Text message conversation showing a sexist joke targeting women astronauts, highlighting sexist behavior and attitudes.

    #45

    Some People's Kids

    Screenshot of a sexist chat conversation where a man criticizes a woman about her armpit hair and enforces gender stereotypes.

    #46

    Classic

    Screenshot of sexist online comments by men expressing control over women and demanding obedience with religious justification.

    #47

    How Truly Fascinating

    Group of seals resting on rocky shore illustrating male dominance in animal world related to sexist behavior discussion.

    #48

    Men Want Maids, Not Wives

    Tweet screenshot showing sexist views about marriage, highlighting sexist men opinions that exclude educated women.

    #49

    When Women Go To Gym

    Screenshot of a sexist gym rant post criticizing women’s attire and behavior, showing extreme sexist attitudes online.

    #50

    I Feel Bad For The Mothers Of These Creatures. Imagine Spending A Lifetime Caring, Nuturing And Providing For A Child Who Turns Out Like This

    Screenshot of a misogynistic message illustrating extreme sexist views against women, reflecting toxic sexist behavior.

    #51

    Do They Think You Don’t Sweat If The Physical Activity Happens To Be Dancing?

    Screenshot of sexist Twitter comments about women in sports, illustrating men that are sexist and gender stereotypes.

    #52

    Women Don’t Belong In The Gym

    Screenshot of a sexist tweet claiming women don't belong in the gym, reflecting sexist attitudes toward women.

    #53

    Gatekeeping Being A Woman

    Sexist text stating no woman can reach 25 years old without having kids, highlighting sexist attitudes towards women.

    #54

    I’m Atheist, And I’d Never Let A Man Own My Body

    Tweet showing a sexist opinion about feminism and women’s bodies, illustrating men expressing sexist views online.

    #55

    Just Came Across This Gem Of A Profile

    Screenshot of a dating profile listing sexist expectations highlighting control and disrespect towards women traits.

    #56

    That’s Not How Any Of This Works

    Reddit discussion on sexist opinions about wealthy women taking ex husbands fortunes, highlighting sexist behavior online.

    #57

    How About Let Her Be Her Own Person?

    Sexist tweet listing controlling demands a man believes a female needs, illustrating sexist behavior in men near women.

    #58

    Apparently, Women Don't Have Hobbies Unless They Are Copying Men

    Screenshot of online comments displaying sexist opinions about women and hobbies, highlighting sexist men’s toxic behavior.

    #59

    Good Ol’ Sexism

    Alt text: Screenshot of a sexist social media post blaming women and praising traditional gender roles, reflecting sexist men views.

    #60

    Cheaters Gonna Cheat

    Tweet about men expanding their kingdom by cheating, promoting sexist views related to gender roles and relationships.

    #61

    Women, Once Again, Are Stealing Ideas From Hardworking, Innocent Men

    Woman shares being one of two in aerospace class, highlighting issues related to sexist men near women in STEM fields.

    #62

    Why Would Christians Send Their Daughters To College?

    Tweet criticizing college teachings, expressing sexist views about women, related to men that are sexist and harmful near women.

    #63

    At First I Got Annoyed At This Comment, Then I Just Got Sad

    Screenshot of a sexist comment expressing negative views about women, reflecting harmful sexist attitudes.

    #64

    Listing Description On Amazon

    Amazon product description highlighting sexist language advising women not to install fitness equipment without male assistance.

    #65

    Thought I’d Get Back On Dating Apps And Instantly Regretted It

    Bumble dating profile screenshot showing a misogynist with sexist opinions and feminist girlboss comment.

    #66

    Blabbing Their Mouths

    Screenshot of sexist online comments praising women for being quiet, illustrating toxic attitudes from men in sexist discussions.

    #67

    Just Thought You'd All Like To Know We Are Insecure

    Screenshot of a sexist comment on Reddit showing insecurity and feminine propaganda against men near women discussion.

    #68

    Not How Emotions Work

    Redacted Reddit post from r/Showerthoughts with a sexist comment about women and emotions, reflecting sexist men attitudes.

    #69

    Yeah Sure Buddy, 15 Guys

    Sexist tweet mocking women, highlighting behavior that exemplifies men who are so sexist they shouldn’t be allowed near women.

    #70

    More Maternity Leave? No. Make The Wage Gap Worse? Yes

    Screenshot of a sexist tweet suggesting higher pay for fathers so their wives can stay home, reflecting sexist attitudes.

    #71

    A Year Of Hardcore Training, Ladies

    Screenshot of a sexist tweet demanding women stay with his mother to learn how to take care of him, highlighting sexist men behavior.

    anoushkapanse avatar
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just marry your mum at that point. keep that pathetic behavior in the family /hj

    #72

    My Best Friend Of Nearly 3 Years, Decides To Be Like This After He's Proven Blatantly Wrong For Saying “Guys Have It So Much Worse Than Girls”

    Text message exchange illustrating sexist attitudes from men about relationships, highlighting sexist men and toxic masculinity.

    #73

    Woah

    Text conversation showing sexist behavior from a man demanding grilled cheese and blaming the woman for his attitude.

    #74

    Men In Instagram Comments

    Screenshot of a sexist comment about women and feminism, illustrating men that are so sexist they shouldn't be allowed near women.

    #75

    Ah, Okay

    Sexist online comments demanding women shave body hair with sexist men expressing controlling responses.

    #76

    “Women Shouldn’t Code”

    Tweet expressing sexist views about women in coding, reflecting sexist behavior that should be challenged.

    #77

    Posted By Someone Who Often Posts This Kind Of Stuff And Thinks He's The Right Man

    Sexist meme questioning why women always pick the wrong men, highlighting themes of sexism in relationships.

