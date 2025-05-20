Below, you’ll find a long list of screenshots that Bored Panda has compiled of women calling out sexism online. For some reason, misogyny still seems to be running rampant in 2025, and these chauvinist deserve to be exposed. So enjoy scrolling through these images, and be sure to upvote the ones that remind you to support women’s rights and call out men’s wrongs!

You don’t have to look far to find ignorant opinions online. Whether it’s a questionable take about a film or a terrible stance on a political issue, people just love sharing their thoughts. But just because they’re allowed to post freely doesn’t mean they're immune to criticism.

#1 Hope My Credit Gets Approved Share icon

#2 Literally Share icon

#3 My Ability To Give Birth Does Not Preclude Me From Working Hard For My Family Share icon

It’s 2025, and there’s no question that feminism has come a long way over the past century. More than a third of nations worldwide have had a female leader, and in Spain, women can take menstrual leave when suffering from debilitating period symptoms. Gone are the days when women were expected to simply stay at home, pop out babies and wait around for their husbands. ADVERTISEMENT However, it would be a lie to say that we have reached true equality. In 2022, the American Supreme Court shocked the nation by overturning 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed women the right to an abortion. And a quarter of countries around the world reported that they noticed backlash on women’s rights in 2024.

#4 Why Can’t They Fathom That Women Have Jobs? Share icon

#5 Can They Stop Hating Each Other For Like 10 Minutes? Share icon

#6 Rule Share icon

Being a woman can be amazing for many reasons. The bond that female friends share with one another is incredibly special, and I always feel so safe and supported while in a room that’s full of other women. But along with the highest highs come some of the lowest lows. It’s certainly not a cake walk to be a woman, and it never has been. Obviously, one of the most challenging aspects is dealing with sexism, which never seems to let up. A 2020 study from the United Nations found that a whopping 90% of men and women are biased against women. And sadly, a third of women report that their careers have been negatively impacted by s*xual harassment.

#7 Imagine Your Wife Going Through One Of The Toughest Things One Can Go Through, And All You Care About Is Share icon

#8 This Is Deeply Upsetting Share icon

#9 Ah Yes, Women Are Victims Of Domestic Violence Because They Can't Beat Up Men Share icon

Women are significantly more likely than men to become victims of intimate violence. And in the United States, on average, women are still only paid 83 cents for every dollar that men make. In fact, the World Economic Forum estimates that, at this rate, it will take another 134 years to eliminate the gender wage gap. Feel free to whip out that “fun” fact any time someone is confused about why we still need feminism!

#10 He Asked Why I Don't Want Kids Share icon

#11 Not Surprised Seeing This From A Account With A Patrick Bateman Profile Pic Share icon

#12 So Apparently, Girls Can’t Wear Pants Share icon

Women can’t even escape sexism at home, as they tend to spend nearly twice as much time as men doing unpaid domestic labor. In fact, even women who earn more than their husbands outside of the home are stuck doing more cooking and cleaning after a long day of work than their partners. Unfortunately, women are held to impossible standards, and they’re expected to do it all with a smile and without ever complaining.

#13 Spoken Like Someone Who Should Be Around Neither Women Nor Children Share icon

#15 This Guy Makes A Dehumanising, Disgusting Comment About A Women Who Just Went Through A Major Surgery, Then Throws A Tantrum When He’s Called Out Share icon

Now, let’s get one thing clear. There is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to have a traditional lifestyle, if that’s truly what you dream of. Getting married, having children and becoming a stay-at-home mother sounds wonderful to some people. And that’s great if that’s what you choose! But in recent years, right wingers have made the “trad wife” lifestyle so popular on social media that it seems like many of them don’t actually have a choice. Their husbands expect them to be homemakers because they’re women, which can be a very slippery slope.

#16 All Of These Comments Including The Caption Of Post Is Disgusting Share icon

#17 World Female Population Drops To All Time Low Of 0% Share icon

#18 Found On A Girls vs. Boys Meme. I Guess All Women Share All The Same Musical Taste And Political Beliefs? Share icon

I love baking bread as much as the next person, but as Marika Lindholm, PhD, noted on Psychology Today, there are risks to pursuing the “trad wife” life. For example, if the couple ends up divorcing, the wife is often left with very little to no savings, and no career prospects. Even if she wants to return to work, it can be incredibly challenging after years out of the workforce raising children.

#19 Eggs Die At 30, Ladies Share icon

#20 Hormone Ain't A Thing According To This Guy Share icon

#21 Body Count And Women Share icon

Meanwhile, throughout a traditional marriage, the wife may have almost no power in the relationship if her husband is allowed to call all the shots. He makes all the money, so he may feel entitled to decide how all of it is spent. And this can leave a wife and mother feeling trapped in the relationship, even if she’s unhappy. It’s certainly not easy to navigate a sexist world as a woman, but for the vast majority of us, the answer is not to give up all of your autonomy. It’s to continue fighting for more freedom, especially for women who experience even more oppression due to the country they live in, the color of their skin or being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

#22 Why Just Why? Share icon

#23 A Message To All The Ladies From A Maga ‘Alpha Male’ Share icon

#24 TikTok Comment Share icon

We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through this list, pandas. Although some of the posts are undoubtedly infuriating to read, it’s nice to see that women aren’t keeping their mouths shut when they see sexism in the wild. Keep upvoting all of your favorite pics, and then, if you’d like to check out another similar article from Bored Panda, look no further than right here! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Women Didn’t Fight For Cubicles They Fought For Freedom From Men Like This Share icon

#26 This Just In: No Woman Has Even Proven A Man Wrong Share icon

#27 Fired For Speaking To A Man The Way They Speak To Women Share icon

#28 All She Did Was Eat A Sub? Share icon

#29 There Literally Aren't Enough Men For This To Be Possible Share icon

#30 Gatekeeping Women’s Clothing Share icon

#31 Til Women Are Actually Farms Share icon

#32 Another Lovely Person Share icon

#33 This Guy's Answer To Who His Perfect Companion Would Be Share icon

#34 Aint No Way Share icon

#35 Women Became Both Breadwinners And Homemakers Share icon

#36 Crazy And Crazier Think A Women Not Taking A Man’s Last Name Is A Dealbreaker Share icon

#37 What Leads People To Say This Share icon

#38 "I Don't Want To Marry Someone Who Knows Who They Are" Share icon

#39 Have They Met A Woman Before? Share icon

#40 Found On Another Sub, Women Only Like Harry Potter And Twilight Apparently Share icon

#41 Im Getting Off Instagram Reels Share icon

#42 My Former Roommate Share icon

#43 Even In Tragedy They Always Find Time To Blame Women Share icon

#44 Blatant Share icon

#45 Some People's Kids Share icon

#46 Classic Share icon

#47 How Truly Fascinating Share icon

#48 Men Want Maids, Not Wives Share icon

#49 When Women Go To Gym Share icon

#50 I Feel Bad For The Mothers Of These Creatures. Imagine Spending A Lifetime Caring, Nuturing And Providing For A Child Who Turns Out Like This Share icon

#51 Do They Think You Don’t Sweat If The Physical Activity Happens To Be Dancing? Share icon

#52 Women Don’t Belong In The Gym Share icon

#53 Gatekeeping Being A Woman Share icon

#54 I’m Atheist, And I’d Never Let A Man Own My Body Share icon

#55 Just Came Across This Gem Of A Profile Share icon

#56 That’s Not How Any Of This Works Share icon

#57 How About Let Her Be Her Own Person? Share icon

#58 Apparently, Women Don't Have Hobbies Unless They Are Copying Men Share icon

#59 Good Ol’ Sexism Share icon

#60 Cheaters Gonna Cheat Share icon

#61 Women, Once Again, Are Stealing Ideas From Hardworking, Innocent Men Share icon

#62 Why Would Christians Send Their Daughters To College? Share icon

#63 At First I Got Annoyed At This Comment, Then I Just Got Sad Share icon

#64 Listing Description On Amazon Share icon

#65 Thought I’d Get Back On Dating Apps And Instantly Regretted It Share icon

#66 Blabbing Their Mouths Share icon

#67 Just Thought You'd All Like To Know We Are Insecure Share icon

#68 Not How Emotions Work Share icon

#69 Yeah Sure Buddy, 15 Guys Share icon

#70 More Maternity Leave? No. Make The Wage Gap Worse? Yes Share icon

#71 A Year Of Hardcore Training, Ladies Share icon

#72 My Best Friend Of Nearly 3 Years, Decides To Be Like This After He's Proven Blatantly Wrong For Saying “Guys Have It So Much Worse Than Girls” Share icon

#73 Woah Share icon

#74 Men In Instagram Comments Share icon

#75 Ah, Okay Share icon

#77 Posted By Someone Who Often Posts This Kind Of Stuff And Thinks He's The Right Man Share icon