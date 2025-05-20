77 Men That Are So Sexist They Shouldn’t Be Allowed Near Women
You don’t have to look far to find ignorant opinions online. Whether it’s a questionable take about a film or a terrible stance on a political issue, people just love sharing their thoughts. But just because they’re allowed to post freely doesn’t mean they're immune to criticism.
Below, you’ll find a long list of screenshots that Bored Panda has compiled of women calling out sexism online. For some reason, misogyny still seems to be running rampant in 2025, and these chauvinist deserve to be exposed. So enjoy scrolling through these images, and be sure to upvote the ones that remind you to support women’s rights and call out men’s wrongs!
Hope My Credit Gets Approved
Literally
My Ability To Give Birth Does Not Preclude Me From Working Hard For My Family
It’s 2025, and there’s no question that feminism has come a long way over the past century. More than a third of nations worldwide have had a female leader, and in Spain, women can take menstrual leave when suffering from debilitating period symptoms. Gone are the days when women were expected to simply stay at home, pop out babies and wait around for their husbands.
However, it would be a lie to say that we have reached true equality. In 2022, the American Supreme Court shocked the nation by overturning 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed women the right to an abortion. And a quarter of countries around the world reported that they noticed backlash on women’s rights in 2024.
Why Can’t They Fathom That Women Have Jobs?
Can They Stop Hating Each Other For Like 10 Minutes?
Rule
Being a woman can be amazing for many reasons. The bond that female friends share with one another is incredibly special, and I always feel so safe and supported while in a room that’s full of other women. But along with the highest highs come some of the lowest lows.
It’s certainly not a cake walk to be a woman, and it never has been. Obviously, one of the most challenging aspects is dealing with sexism, which never seems to let up. A 2020 study from the United Nations found that a whopping 90% of men and women are biased against women. And sadly, a third of women report that their careers have been negatively impacted by s*xual harassment.
Imagine Your Wife Going Through One Of The Toughest Things One Can Go Through, And All You Care About Is
This Is Deeply Upsetting
Ah Yes, Women Are Victims Of Domestic Violence Because They Can't Beat Up Men
I've been arrested once in my life, so far, and it was bc I beat up my ex husband.
Women are significantly more likely than men to become victims of intimate violence. And in the United States, on average, women are still only paid 83 cents for every dollar that men make. In fact, the World Economic Forum estimates that, at this rate, it will take another 134 years to eliminate the gender wage gap. Feel free to whip out that “fun” fact any time someone is confused about why we still need feminism!
He Asked Why I Don't Want Kids
Not Surprised Seeing This From A Account With A Patrick Bateman Profile Pic
So Apparently, Girls Can’t Wear Pants
And skirts were first invented for men. So if wearing skirts is masculine and wearing pants is too s**y, I guess we should all just wear inflatable dino costumes.
Women can’t even escape sexism at home, as they tend to spend nearly twice as much time as men doing unpaid domestic labor. In fact, even women who earn more than their husbands outside of the home are stuck doing more cooking and cleaning after a long day of work than their partners. Unfortunately, women are held to impossible standards, and they’re expected to do it all with a smile and without ever complaining.
Spoken Like Someone Who Should Be Around Neither Women Nor Children
This Guy Makes A Dehumanising, Disgusting Comment About A Women Who Just Went Through A Major Surgery, Then Throws A Tantrum When He’s Called Out
Now, let’s get one thing clear. There is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to have a traditional lifestyle, if that’s truly what you dream of. Getting married, having children and becoming a stay-at-home mother sounds wonderful to some people. And that’s great if that’s what you choose! But in recent years, right wingers have made the “trad wife” lifestyle so popular on social media that it seems like many of them don’t actually have a choice. Their husbands expect them to be homemakers because they’re women, which can be a very slippery slope.
All Of These Comments Including The Caption Of Post Is Disgusting
World Female Population Drops To All Time Low Of 0%
Found On A Girls vs. Boys Meme. I Guess All Women Share All The Same Musical Taste And Political Beliefs?
I love baking bread as much as the next person, but as Marika Lindholm, PhD, noted on Psychology Today, there are risks to pursuing the “trad wife” life. For example, if the couple ends up divorcing, the wife is often left with very little to no savings, and no career prospects. Even if she wants to return to work, it can be incredibly challenging after years out of the workforce raising children.
Eggs Die At 30, Ladies
Hormone Ain't A Thing According To This Guy
Body Count And Women
Meanwhile, throughout a traditional marriage, the wife may have almost no power in the relationship if her husband is allowed to call all the shots. He makes all the money, so he may feel entitled to decide how all of it is spent. And this can leave a wife and mother feeling trapped in the relationship, even if she’s unhappy. It’s certainly not easy to navigate a sexist world as a woman, but for the vast majority of us, the answer is not to give up all of your autonomy. It’s to continue fighting for more freedom, especially for women who experience even more oppression due to the country they live in, the color of their skin or being part of the LGBTQ+ community.
Why Just Why?
A Message To All The Ladies From A Maga ‘Alpha Male’
TikTok Comment
We hope you're enjoying your scroll through this list, pandas. Although some of the posts are undoubtedly infuriating to read, it's nice to see that women aren't keeping their mouths shut when they see sexism in the wild.
Women Didn’t Fight For Cubicles They Fought For Freedom From Men Like This
This Just In: No Woman Has Even Proven A Man Wrong
Fired For Speaking To A Man The Way They Speak To Women
All She Did Was Eat A Sub?
There Literally Aren't Enough Men For This To Be Possible
Gatekeeping Women’s Clothing
Til Women Are Actually Farms
Another Lovely Person
This Guy's Answer To Who His Perfect Companion Would Be
Aint No Way
Women Became Both Breadwinners And Homemakers
Crazy And Crazier Think A Women Not Taking A Man’s Last Name Is A Dealbreaker
What Leads People To Say This
"I Don't Want To Marry Someone Who Knows Who They Are"
Have They Met A Woman Before?
Found On Another Sub, Women Only Like Harry Potter And Twilight Apparently
Im Getting Off Instagram Reels
My Former Roommate
Even In Tragedy They Always Find Time To Blame Women
Blatant
Some People's Kids
Classic
How Truly Fascinating
Men Want Maids, Not Wives
When Women Go To Gym
I Feel Bad For The Mothers Of These Creatures. Imagine Spending A Lifetime Caring, Nuturing And Providing For A Child Who Turns Out Like This
Do They Think You Don’t Sweat If The Physical Activity Happens To Be Dancing?
Women Don’t Belong In The Gym
Gatekeeping Being A Woman
I’m Atheist, And I’d Never Let A Man Own My Body
Just Came Across This Gem Of A Profile
That’s Not How Any Of This Works
How About Let Her Be Her Own Person?
Apparently, Women Don't Have Hobbies Unless They Are Copying Men
Good Ol’ Sexism
Cheaters Gonna Cheat
Women, Once Again, Are Stealing Ideas From Hardworking, Innocent Men
Why Would Christians Send Their Daughters To College?
At First I Got Annoyed At This Comment, Then I Just Got Sad
Listing Description On Amazon
Thought I’d Get Back On Dating Apps And Instantly Regretted It
Blabbing Their Mouths
Just Thought You'd All Like To Know We Are Insecure
Not How Emotions Work
Yeah Sure Buddy, 15 Guys
More Maternity Leave? No. Make The Wage Gap Worse? Yes
A Year Of Hardcore Training, Ladies
just marry your mum at that point. keep that pathetic behavior in the family /hj