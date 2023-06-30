103 Times Men Said Extremely Infuriating Things To Women
Feminism has seen a lot of wins in the past century. Over 60 countries have had female leaders since 1960, and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games were the most gender-balanced Olympics in history. However, despite the fact that it’s 2023, some men feel the need to act like they’re living in the 1800s with the way that they treat women.
Below, you’ll find some of the most blatantly sexist and downright ridiculous things men have said about women online. From believing that men should never have to change a diaper to comparing women with dating histories to used shoes, prepare to be infuriated by these pics, pandas. Be sure to upvote the ones you find most egregious, and feel free to send this list to any men you know who are in need of a reality check!
So We’re Not Allowed To Have A Life
Right now, my wife is 570 km from house in a convention, and children are 1400 km away (in Italy). I'm quite happy, because I only have to cook for one and don't need to ask other people what do we eat!!!
Women Who Wear Pants
Ah Yes, 16-Year-Olds And Their "Elastic" Bones
It's going to be tricky to exactly tune both (virginal, surely) marriage and motherhood in a single 12month period.
Life is not black and white. And making huge, sweeping blanket statements such as, “I hate men” usually does a disservice to conversations about feminism and misogyny that require much more nuance. However, when I see posts like these online, I can’t help but think for a moment, “Okay, I understand why some women might feel that way.” And sadly, our exposure to sexism starts young. According to one UK survey, 66% of 16-18 year old girls reported experiencing sexist language at school. But even women in high-ranking positions aren’t spared, as 67% of women parliamentarians in Africa admitted to frequently being subjected to sexist remarks and attitudes.
There’s no question that our society is still biased towards men. One 2018 Pew Research Center survey analyzing the traits Americans associate with each gender found that they are much more likely to use the word “powerful” to describe men in a positive way, while the word often has a negative connotation when referring to women. Americans are also twice as likely to use the word “honest” to refer to men than women. “Beautiful” was almost exclusively used for women, and “provider” was only used for men.
Apparently, Women Don't Use Computers
He's afraid of getting beaten online by a woman with his second-hand rig.
“Your Wife Is Your Firstborn Daughter”
Hahhahahahhahahahahahhahahhahahahhahaahhahahahhahahahahaha no ✨
Ah Yes, Women Equal Shoes
Is the opposite true? Should all us men remain virgins for all you women?
And when it comes to why men feel the need to spew blatantly sexist views online, psychotherapist and author Joan Kavanaugh says, “Men behave badly because they can.” They’re taught from a young age that traits like emotional sensitivity, kindness, compassion and understanding are signs of weakness, while “real men” are stoic. And without a conscious effort to reverse the effects of this teaching, men are likely to continue in the paths of many misogynists before them.
“I try to teach my sons that being sensitive to other people’s feelings is part of being a good guy,” one concerned father told NBC News. “But in this world, with the role models they have, it’s not an easy job to convince them.” He shared that when one of his sons was bullied at school, the teacher not only failed to punish the bullies for their actions, they also added salt to the hurt’s wounds by saying, “What’s the matter with you? Are you some kind of sissy, that you can’t take a little teasing?”
Stay Away From Girls With Bright Unnatural Hair Colors
Women Can’t Be Software Engineers, Apparently
Today I Learned Women Are Actually Farms
While educating men on the topic of sexism to ensure that younger generations feel no shame about expressing their emotions and respect women as equals is key, it can also be an exhausting role to take on. Rebecca Cox at Harper’s Bazaar notes that, “You can bang your head against a brick wall/attempt difficult discussions with men, over and over again, but sometimes something happens that crystallizes why you might be better off simply abandoning your quest.” This might be because, in 2016, 56% of men in the United States believed that sexism was essentially over, agreeing that “obstacles that made it harder for women to get ahead are largely gone.” Why would they be worried about fixing a problem they don’t even think exists?
"Stuck With The Leftovers"
Don't Think He Quite Understands How It Really Works
Interesting. So Like Men And Sin?
One of the reasons Cox says she’s done explaining sexism to men is because it’s nearly impossible to get them to understand the “fear that women have when walking or running alone” or to convince them to believe victims without immediately jumping to skepticism. While many men are quick to ask questions about what a woman was wearing or how drunk she was when she was raped, it might be informative for them to learn that they’re 230 times more likely to be raped than falsely accused of rape. So perhaps they should care about believing victims.
Hormone Ain't A Thing According To This Guy
Did this person's parents fail to have the birds and bees talk with them? Literally growing another human inside of you and all the hormone, body, and life changes that come along with it. Shoot I didn't even physically do any of that and my son had severe colic and NICU. Ended up in some for me even.
The Hero We Needed
Facebook Never Seems To Disappoint
I suspect women find such men more "manly" than whatever alternative you are promoting.
“The world is not only set up in a way that culturally and financially benefits men, it is genuinely dangerous to be a woman, even here in the UK, one of the most progressive countries in the world,” Cox writes for Harper’s Bazaar. “However much I read about gender, feminism, the patriarchy, however many conversations I attempt to have with men; as a woman, I am at risk of harm at the hands of men, over and over again.” Every man is not a predator, and many are allies who do a wonderful job parenting and educating the youth about social issues. However, when one out of every six women in the United States has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime, something has to change.
Oh, Burn
Nawww
Sounds Like Someone Got Rejected On A Bumble Date
It may seem harmless to see memes and tweets about how women are men’s property when they’re told as jokes, but to many women, sexist jokes are no laughing matter. According to a study from Harvard University, men who have been told sexist jokes by women have a higher proclivity for rape, or are more likely to admit that they would be willing to commit rape if no one would ever find out. Jane Gilmore, at The Sydney Morning Herald, wrote a piece discussing the danger of sexist jokes, where she notes, “They are not going to turn a man who abhors men’s violence against women into a wife beater, but they can confirm a violent man’s belief that all men do what he does and he is therefore not responsible for his choice to be violent and does not need to change.”
Gatekeeping Bad Words
Women Are Not In Fact Commodities
You think of yourself as a potential customer? That makes you a punter who sees women as prostitutes. Can you see where you went wrong?
Clearly, It's The Women's Fault
The internet can also create dangerous echo chambers for misogynistic men to share their bigoted views and encourage one another to do the same. On TikTok, however, there was a trend last year where women began calling out sexist male podcasters to show audiences how ridiculous their messages are. One example of male podcasters that were criticized were the hosts of “Fresh & Fit,” who last year made racist and misogynistic remarks about their dating preferences on their show. "Instead of airing out their grievances and half-baked ideas to a therapist, they use podcasts to spread hateful, regressive messages about women and gender roles," TikToker Kimber Springs told NBC News, in reference to the alpha male podcasters. "It is open season on misogyny in 2022!"
Not On The Same Level As Men
Hmmm, a lot of people have told me they find my comments funny (I thank you) so... which of you am I breeding with?
Women Can't Have Genuine Male Friends Apparently
All my friends are female, even the man in m y social group is a honorary woman. Am I having sex with them all? No wonder I am always tired out! Or should that be shagged out?
The Hell
So women bleed animal carcasses? I am learning so much!
"I think comedy is a great tool to mirror back the ridiculousness of society, especially when these 'alpha male' types claim to be speaking with such objectivity," TikToker Hayley Hirsch told NBC News. "We're basically telling them: 'No, you actually don't have that power. Your opinions are not scientific facts. On top of that, you sound absurd.'" Perhaps mocking these sexist men online through funny lists like this is a great way to call out how ridiculous they sound as well. While it’s important to have constructive conversations about sexism, sometimes, a little humor can be helpful too.
Who Needs An Education When We Can Have This
Oh Phew... He’s Gonna Study The Issue
That's a lot of words for "I've never satisfied a woman"
One In Eight... Like, How Deluded Are We?
We hope this list hasn’t made you lose faith in humanity, pandas. Just because misogyny exists doesn’t mean that all men are a lost cause. In fact, most of them are pretty great. We just have to make sure that we all keep educating the younger generations, so one day sexism can be ancient history. Keep upvoting the pics you find most infuriating, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing how prevalent sexism still is today, look no further than right here.
Wow, And I Never Even Knew
Women Shaming On Facebook: Hygiene Edition
Just why? What? What is the thinking behind this?
Or How About Because They Like Them
Seen On R/Niceguys
That really is some sexy, beautiful, gorgeous hair. Perhaps, me as a straight male, does not understand male sexual attention.
Always Love It When Men Try To Tell Women How They Should Live Their Lives
Wow, Is That All!?
What do you have to offer though? Also, being graped?
I Don't Know Why But This Is So Funny To Me
What business is it of ours if a woman may have aborted before we met?
Here We Go Again
That's Simply Not True
I think all you women should just decide, en masse, to stop shaving. Maybe these idiots will then shut the f**k up and die out.
Guess Who Made It
Never Thought I'd Actually Spot Anything Worth Posting In The Wild But Here We Are
My Ex After He Found Out I Stopped Covering Myself Like He Wanted To
Even cuddling cats is not allowed? Is he jealous of cats?
That's A Lot Of Assumptions Based On Shoe Choice
This Looks Like Satire
Women Only Wear Makeup Because They’re Insecure
I could say the same thing about this guy's time in the gym, right? Right????
Welp, Guess I Gotta Prepare For My Expiry Date Coming Up
This Is What Control Looks Like
Ladies, Be Warned About The Power Of Ankle Bracelets
Damn it Bored Panda, what is the censored word?? Edit: oh wait.. oh no.. who tf says this stuff?
Our Action In Our Lives Are Not Made To Be Only "Hot"
All She Did Was Smile Bro
Be Glorious
Women cannot be glorious for themselves? Their own glory is owned by the man apparently?
Visible Frustration
They Should Just Go Back To The 1800s At This Rate
Real Men Would Just Go Off-Road
It Doesn't Make Sense
Another guy using the word 'malleolus' so specifically lol