‘Are you by chance an American?’ is a phrase often used online to refer to someone who lacks awareness or is oblivious to the obvious. It stems from the stereotype that people from the US aren’t as knowledgeable as those in other parts of the world. It’s hard to say how this generalization came to be, but it sure can sometimes make even Americans themselves chuckle. 

The truth is that we all do silly things, so why not just laugh about them together? That’s exactly why our Bored Panda team put together a list of instances when common sense just slipped Americans' minds. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget that it's all in good fun!

#1

“There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”

Social media thread discussing ignorance of Americans about nation's age with comment about local pub older than country.

SamCham10 Report

    #2

    I Bet Those People Keep Asking Themself "Why The Language Is Called "English" And Not "United Statesish"?"

    Screenshot of social media comments showcasing American ignorance in language and currency knowledge.

    Yaamo_Jinn Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I speak American English, and once in a while I say "pesos" or "rubles".

    #3

    Celebrating A Foreign Holiday Is A Requirement

    Twitter exchange showing misunderstanding about nationality, highlighting examples of American ignorance and cultural confusion.

    operagxofficial Report

    It’s clear from this list that the lack of awareness among Americans is hard to miss online. But where they really shine is when they travel, and even Kim Davis, TV presenter and journalist at CNN, can’t deny it.

    “It’s a hard pill to swallow, but sadly, we’ve gained a reputation around the world for being, well, ‘stupid Americans.’ Is it offensive? Yes. Could we get upset about it? Sure. But with tens of millions of Americans traveling abroad every year, the likelihood is that you’ll encounter us wherever you are in the world. Therefore, our reputation is completely understandable,” she admitted in one of her travel articles.

    #4

    We Have Trees Older Than Europe Itself

    Family in a car discussing American culture with comments showing humorous ignorance about history and nature.

    Professor-Rick Report

    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The stupidity of Americans knows now bounds 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️

    #5

    Am I Missing Something?

    Tweet by Mike Engleman claiming Kamala Harris is ineligible for President, highlighting ignorance of Americans on eligibility rules.

    Longjumping-Lab8287 Report

    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be generous, you know this guy ha s nearly had a stroke while ranting about birthright citizenship.

    #6

    Non Us Flag In Username Yet Still Assumed To Be American

    Twitter exchange showing ignorance of Americans with mistaken claims about political leadership and voting.

    rainwave74 , TheFl0orIsLaVa Report

    “The reality is, we ALL do ‘stupid’ things, especially when we are in foreign places and we don’t know the local customs, cultures or surroundings. No one is immune from this humiliation, not even genius scholars,’ she continued.

    “However, smart travelers know that doing “stupid” things abroad can not only be disrespectful and embarrassing, but it can put you at risk of being arrested, hurt or the victim of crime,” Davis warned.
    #7

    Native Americans Aren't Native?

    Screenshot of a social media thread highlighting extreme ignorance of Americans concerning Native American history.

    Character-Rooster295 Report

    #8

    "Military Time"

    Social media post highlighting American ignorance with confusion over using military time on phones.

    neophlegm Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not military time, it's just a 24 hour clock. And for me it's much easier as I have to schedule meetings in multiple timezones from East Asia to North America.

    #9

    That's The Language 570 Million People Speak In Latin America

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting ignorance about Latin language and Americans' misunderstanding.

    Hambjerre123 Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Latine non loquor. Fun fact, the modern Romance languages are far more similar to each other, than any of them are to Classical Latin.

    That’s why, instead of finding the labels offensive or upsetting, she chooses to focus on how she can become a smart traveler. And after more than 20 years of exploring, she believes she has cracked it and decided to share her best tips on how to become a ‘smart American abroad.’ Her first recommendation is to read social cues.

    #10

    Please Tell Me This Is A Joke, Right?

    Quora question asking why Brits speak English, highlighting ignorance of Americans about language history.

    DasGespenstDerOper Report

    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was obviously a joke. That said, all three of my kids were born in the US. My first language is Portuguese, and one day I was speaking with my mother, in my native tongue. My son (maybe 7 at the time) asked me why I can't just speak in a "human" language. I've never let him live that down.

    #11

    Online Was Invented In The U.s

    Screenshot of Twitter exchange highlighting ignorance of Americans about Tim Berners-Lee's British origin and internet history.

    DennisDEX Report

    #12

    Turns Out She Was Spanish, Not White

    Social media comment showing ignorance about ethnicity and language, illustrating American cultural misunderstandings.

    srgabbyo7 Report

    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If being Spanish makes me non white, with all the implications that has in America, I'll take it.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    According to her, people in most countries are polite and won’t ever say to others what they’re doing is offensive or socially unacceptable, which makes it hard for tell-me-like-it-is Americans to catch on to social cues.

    So she recommends trying to notice if people they come into contact with are genuinely interested, like asking a lot of follow-up questions, making eye contact, building on their stories, asking to join in, etc., or are they just being polite? “If your Spidey sense starts to tingle, it’s probably time to change the subject or move on to a new activity,” Davis advised.

    #13

    I Am Confused Is There A Rome In Italy?

    Tweet expressing confusion about the existence of Rome in Italy versus Rome in Georgia, reflecting American ignorance.

    reddit.com Report

    #14

    Americans Are Master Orators As We Know

    Social media thread highlighting humorous ignorance of Americans about English grammar and syntax.

    MCTweed Report

    #15

    “North America Law Is Law Across The World”

    Online comments showing ignorance of Americans debating North America laws and geography with factual errors highlighted.

    kirkwoodnew Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The orange one is only the president in the US. He is NOT the president of North America and never will be

    Her next tip is to keep the volume down. “It is very true that most Americans have a wonderful zest for life. We don’t think twice about gabbing away with friends (or strangers) on public transportation or laughing whole-heartedly at the dinner table. That’s just our way of being friendly. However, in many places around the world, speaking loudly is considered extremely rude and highly uncommon. [...] When I’m traveling abroad, I’m always careful to keep it to, what feels like, a quiet whisper.”

    #16

    On A Post About The Cleopatra Show

    Redacted online comments debating if a character could have been African American, showing moments of American ignorance.

    Ugandan_Joe Report

    Bear Hall
    Bear Hall
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cleopatra, the last pharaoh of Egypt, was descendant of Ptolemy, a Greek-Macedonian General of Alexander the Great. There are plenty of pictures and descriptions left of her. She definitely wasn't "African American" or even African by heritage.

    #17

    It's For People Like This, That The Rest Of The World Thinks Americans Are Stupid

    Reddit post showing Americans' ignorance about language, questioning why everything is in French on a subreddit about France.

    Daaaaaaaavidmit8a Report

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The edit is hilarious 😂😂 l'm not going to click on, but l can imagine the epic burn

    #18

    Oh My God, It Literally Says “Australia” On The Currency

    Hand holding an Australian 10 dollar bill with a black dog in the background, illustrating ignorance of Americans' currency knowledge.

    ArmouredWankball Report

    Another recommendation she has is trying to blend in— but not for the reasons you might think of! “Normally, I’m all for originality and standing out in a crowd. However, when you’re traveling abroad, even to a place you know well, standing out is like wearing a flashing sign that says, ‘I’m a tourist, come take advantage of me!’”

    Pickpockets or someone else with malicious intent can spot someone who isn’t a local from a mile away, that’s why it’s better to blend in with the locals. “Not only will it make you a smart American, it’ll also make you a safer American,” she said.
    #19

    They Were Walking Through London

    People walking on a city street with text about American influence highlighting ignorance of Americans in a European setting.

    certified4bruhmoment Report

    #20

    American... So Hard To Tell If They Are Just Trolling Or Really Are That Stupid

    Comment questioning how 60 degrees can cook food, showing a clear example of ignorance among Americans.

    LRASshifts Report

    #21

    Their Whole Account Is About "Cultural Shock For An American Living In Amsterdam"

    Clock on brick building with text questioning American ignorance about using normal numbers on clocks.

    hungry_murdock Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those American ARABIC numbers 🤷🏽‍♂️

    When abroad, she additionally advises being curious and asking questions instead of telling how things are done back home. Davis also suggests doing homework beforehand to avoid getting ripped off or taken advantage of. “Know the local scams and know how to reject people who approach you with their games. Stranger danger is real.” For this, reading the local news can be very helpful.

    #22

    10km Is Me Just Going For A Walk Around Town

    Social media hiking debate showing ignorance of Americans about trail lengths and European walking terms.

    Ulfsson06 Report

    #23

    What Kind Of Welcome Was He Expecting?

    Facebook comment showing an American disappointed by Polish people's indifference to his Polish heritage visit.

    Vemonis Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I don't really understand this stuff at all. Why would they care? Almost everybody there has Polish heritage, you're literally in Poland, and a lot more even than you do. Plus, they speak Polish, and have Polish citizenship. If I walked around saying I was Ethiopian because 50 thousand generations ago my ancestors migrated out of the Omo Valley, people would call me crazy.

    #24

    I Don′t Even Know Where To Start With This One

    Comment showing ignorance of Americans about UK food regulations, highlighting lack of knowledge and misconceptions online.

    AcerbicCapsule Report

    Lastly, she recommends learning the basics of the language, which includes words like ‘Hello,’ ‘Goodbye,’ ‘Thank you,’ ‘Please,’ ‘I don’t speak …,’ and ‘Where is…?’

    “Even if you butcher the words, most people deeply appreciate it when you at least try to speak the local language. It shows respect that you made the effort, and you’ll be surprised at how many doors it can unlock for you.”
    #25

    I Guess Even 2l Is Bigger In America Than The 2l Of Everywhere Else

    Screenshot of an Amazon review criticizing product size with humor, highlighting ignorance of Americans in measurements.

    Alegna94 Report

    #26

    American Thinks We Don’t Have Shower Curtains And Toilet Seats

    Young woman using green screen effect with text about ignorance of Americans about Europe limitations and customs.

    dragonfruit26282 Report

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ☝️ Spanish here. Do l really need to state the obvious? There's literally not a single point that's true 🙄 well, maybe the wash cloths are actually missing. Because they're gross. No hotel is gonna give those 🤢

    #27

    "You Can Pay With Them Anywhere In Europe, Unlike Euro's"

    Comments showing American ignorance about currency use in Europe, illustrating 90 times ignorance of Americans knew no bounds.

    Mysticgiraffe26 Report

    #28

    "Why All The Comunists City All Looks The Same ?"

    Dark-themed social media post questioning why communist cities like Paris and Amsterdam look the same, reflecting ignorance themes.

    InternationalValue61 Report

    #29

    "If You Live In Europe And Don't Have A Car How Often Do You Go To The Grocery Store?"

    Social post showing ignorance of Americans about living without cars and grocery shopping in Europe, highlighting cultural differences.

    Specialist_Buy3702 Report

    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have one of the reasons US has an issue with people being overweight.

    #30

    No Respect For Cars

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing American ignorance about Europeans not respecting cars and walking habits.

    Bendy_ch Report

    #31

    Europe Isn't Very Big

    Comment saying Europe isn't very big and asking what someone would do for 2 weeks, showing American ignorance example.

    60svintage Report

    #32

    “I Think All Of Europe Would Fit In The State Of Texas”

    Screenshot of a social media comment underlining American ignorance about the size and tap water safety in Europe.

    Simplythebreast1 Report

    #33

    God Bless The Internet

    Screenshot showing a quiz question about countries without the letter A and humorous incorrect answers highlighting ignorance.

    07Stocka Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Luxembourg, Peru, Czech Republic, Togo, Benin, Egypt, Chile, Puerto Rico (sort-of), Greece, Morocco, Belgium, Cyprus, Turkey, Belize, Fiji, Brunei, and now I'm bored of this.

    #34

    Speaks With An Ireland Accent

    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing ignorance of Americans about the difference between Ireland and Irish.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    I Honestly Don't Know How To Respond To That Level Of Stupid

    Screenshot of social media comments showing ignorance of Americans on French language, illustrating times ignorance knew no bounds.

    xiaogouling Report

    rodger-coghlan avatar
    Zaach
    Zaach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An old joke once attributed to one of the Bushes (Shrub, I think)

    #36

    We Would Just Take You Anyway

    Social media conversation showing ignorance of Americans about Canada’s economy and defense in humorous comments.

    TumbleweedStock6275 Report

    #37

    Maybe Sometimes Bullying Is The Answer

    Post humorously highlighting American ignorance about the true distance of a 5k marathon run.

    God_I_Love_Men Report

    #38

    "Greenland Is Claimed By The USA"

    Screenshot of social media comments showing ignorance of Americans about Greenland’s status and geography.

    reddit.com Report

    #39

    Ok Racist

    Screenshot of social media comments showing ignorance and misconceptions about Americans and race discussions.

    KWAKZ4 Report

    #40

    Don't Use A Spanish Word Because Of Us Race Issues?

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread showing ignorance in Americans discussing the use of the word black in Spanish.

    MrLewk Report

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going to start referring to negro as "absence of colour" so as not to offend our sensitive American friends 🤣

    #41

    The Absolute Confidence Of The Ignorant

    Screenshot of social media comments debating whether the American accent is the original English accent, showing ignorance of Americans.

    Angelix Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is a "neutral" American accent anyways. There are many accents in the United States. Are they talking about a Mid-atlantic accent? A mid-western accent, a New England accent?

    #42

    Black South Africans Are African American Now

    Reddit thread showing ignorance of Americans with comments arguing about correct terms for Black or African American.

    fatmustardcheese Report

    #43

    On A Video Titled "Two People From Georgia"

    Twitter conversation showing Americans' ignorance about Georgia's location, highlighting moments when American ignorance knew no bounds.

    Snipers_KangarooWife Report

    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😅😅 truly Americans are the gift that keeps giving on dumb@rse things people say

    #44

    Someone’s First Reaction On The News Report Of The Tx Shooting

    Comment on social media expressing strong opinion about gun rights reflecting ignorance of Americans.

    cayce_leighann Report

    erkmut avatar
    ManBlob
    ManBlob
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "No matter how many children are lost in school shootings, my guns are mine! 'Murica!" *eagle screech*

    #45

    Pennsylvania Isn’t In America

    Screenshot of an online argument highlighting American ignorance about geography and Pennsylvania's place in America.

    overlyfeminine Report

    #46

    How Dare They Use French In France

    Social media thread showing Americans' ignorance about the term femmes during the Paris 2024 Olympics event.

    ExtremeOccident Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bernard Cerquiglini -- The English language doesn't exist, it's just badly pronounced French.

    #47

    Exactly The Same As Between States In The Us

    View from a car crossing an EU border with comments showing ignorance of Americans about international borders.

    prettyyboiii Report

    #48

    Europe Just Feels Like An Overwhelmingly White Continent With Miniscule Diversity

    Text post showing ignorance of Americans about racial diversity in Europe, reflecting common misconceptions and stereotypes.

    Diligent-Candle-694 Report

    #49

    "The American Georgia Was Founded In 1732, Like 200 Years Before Georgia The Country "

    Comment showing ignorance about American Georgia being founded in 1732, confusing it with Georgia the country’s founding date.

    AshamedPurchase9033 Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact, Georgia the country is the home of the oldest hominid remains discovered in Europe. They were 1.8 million years old.

    #50

    "Anybody Wanna Talk Abt How The Month Is 13?"

    Ultrasound image next to fingernail art confusion highlighting examples of ignorance among Americans.

    DerHerrNasenmann Report

    #51

    Savage

    Text on grassy background questioning European school security, showcasing ignorance of Americans in a viral TikTok post.

    Sudden-Refuse-7915 Report

    #52

    Mike Has No Problems Paying Thousands A Year Just To Feel Superior. I'm Pretty Sure That's A Sign Of Mental Illness

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation highlighting ignorance of Americans with comments on superiority and school shootings.

    CrackerJackJack Report

    #53

    Found My First One. Actually Laughed Out Loud

    Screenshot of a social media debate highlighting ignorance of Americans about date formats and cultural perspectives.

    reddit.com Report

    zolczynskijess avatar
    Jessamyn Zolczynski
    Jessamyn Zolczynski
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a citizen of America, leaving said place STILL makes you an american...

    #54

    Something Good Happens, Must Be Us

    Kid receiving a new bike as a surprise after denting a car, showing a moment reflecting American ignorance humor.

    gurrgs Report

    #55

    I Think It Just Might Be The Other Way Round, Perhaps?

    Street scene with London Underground signs, illustrating ignorance of Americans about European and US building similarities.

    asozialangehaucht Report

    #56

    If This Is The Case, Shouldn't We Call Portuguese Brazilian, Or Call Spanish Mexican Too?

    Text image showing a controversial opinion about renaming English to American, reflecting American ignorance and misconceptions.

    SnooWords8869 Report

    #57

    Europe Will Soon Be A Country Controlled By USA

    World map showing Europe and USA with comments reflecting ignorance of Americans on language origins.

    Zucchini_Efficient Report

    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear. I'm aware that not all US americans are this stupid, but recently I've seen a lot of YouTube comments that seems to indicate that it is worse than I initially thought,and this list is not helping.

    #58

    Most History Is American History Apparently

    Social media comment thread showing ignorance of Americans with ethnocentric and dismissive remarks on history.

    For context this was on a post about Yuri Gagarin and why he isn’t as well known as the Kardashians.

    Redditvagabond0127 Report

    #59

    American Education System Be Like

    Comment thread showing ignorance of Americans about the oldest living shark and the age of the USA.

    ImeanWhocaresLmao Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m starting to feel like my brain is melting. Goodnight folks. That’s enough internet for me

    Vote comment up
    #60

    Wait Until They Learn How British People Spell "Color"

    Social media exchange highlighting ignorance of Americans with a focus on spelling and cultural misunderstandings.

    PirateJohn75 Report

    #61

    “Do Germans Know About Tomato Und Mayo Sandwich?”

    Reddit post questioning if Germans know about the tomato and mayo sandwich, highlighting ignorance of Americans at times.

    BuffaloExotic Report

    #62

    American Thinks Italy Doesn't Have Churches

    Screenshot of a social media comments thread showing ignorance about geography in an American context.

    ale16011 Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m pretty sure I saw something about a big church in Rome having something going on recently.

    #63

    Why The Hell Would Anyone Attempt To Spend Pounds In France?

    Post showing American tourist’s disappointment at Disneyland Paris, highlighting ignorance of Americans about local differences.

    Indigo-Waterfall Report

    dray_wolf avatar
    Sparky4
    Sparky4
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I remember correctly, Disney in USA has a bank on Main Street USA that can exchange currencies.

    #64

    “Thats Not How You Write A Date”

    Social media comments showing ignorance about date formats, illustrating times ignorance of Americans knew no bounds.

    Electrical-Tart7955 Report

    #65

    “Didn’t Realise Google Works Outside Of The Us”

    Reddit thread showing a humorous example of ignorance among Americans about Google’s global internet access.

    Silvagadron Report

    #66

    Oh. Oh Wowwww

    Social media post highlighting the ignorance of Americans discussing tariffs and food imports.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #67

    "We Rank Higher Than Most Countries In Food Health And Safety"

    Screenshot of a social media debate highlighting ignorance of Americans about food health and safety rankings.

    BernBen Report

    agat avatar
    Agat
    Agat
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watched a documentary on the "food health and safety" myth in the US. It was sad.

    #68

    They Mean Simplified English

    Comment on British TV clip showing American ignorance about language, highlighting American English confusion and cultural misunderstanding.

    bodjac89 Report

    #69

    As A German. What Is Snow?

    Screenshot of social media comments showcasing ignorance of Americans with humorous replies about stereotypes.

    erik_7581 Report

    #70

    Texas Is A Country Apparently

    Screenshot of a social media post where a user incorrectly answers about a country with an X, showing American ignorance.

    Rough_Argument2853 Report

    #71

    American Women Don't Have Armpit Hair

    Social media thread showing ignorance about biological facts involving Americans debating armpit hair.

    reddit.com Report

    #72

    April Fools Only In The States

    Screenshot of a tweet warning about April Fools jokes, highlighting moments of Americans' ignorance and misunderstandings.

    Ultraeichel Report

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In all fairness, our jokes day it's the 28th December. Someone not familiar with anglo customs might fall for it.

    #73

    What Did Those Dinosaurs Ever Do To You?

    Dinosaur statue at a Tucson McDonald's with a person urging removal, highlighting ignorance of Americans humor.

    JustinESports Report

    #74

    Karen Wants American Accents Only

    A woman reacting to a social media comment showing ignorance of Americans about accents and visas.

    aznj1m Report

    #75

    Took Me A Few Seconds Of Googling, As I'm Not Familiar With American Cheeses, To Get The Joke

    Tweet showing a restaurant receipt charging an extra dollar for a white American, highlighting ignorance of Americans.

    antisocialduck69 Report

    #76

    "As An American, Whenever I Feel Bad, I Look At My Kitchen Knife Drawer And Remember That I Don't Have To Have A License To Have A Butter Knife."

    Woman being interviewed in a garden setting with comments discussing American ignorance and knife licensing laws.

    In response to a report on the banning of swords in the UK.
    I knew things were big in the US, but how big are the butter knives in America?

    Mattdabest Report

    #77

    Americans Really Do Think That Everything Is About Them

    Ambulance parked outside a hospital with a humorous caption highlighting ignorance of Americans in a social media post.

    Kiana_Shahid Report

    #78

    Mount Everest Isn't In America?

    Twitter conversation showing Americans displaying ignorance about Mount Everest's location and confusing it with the Washington Monument.

    cldingo Report

    #79

    Dude, I Live Surrounded By Italians. Staten Island? Doesn't Ring A Bell?

    Social media debate showing ignorance of Americans about Italians and mayo in sandwiches with multiple comments.

    srgabbyo7 Report

    #80

    Olive Garden Is An American Chain Of "Italian" Restaurants

    Italian exchange student trying Olive Garden pasta for first time with a humorous example of American ignorance in comments.

    AshamedPurchase9033 Report

