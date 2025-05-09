90 Times Ignorance Of Americans Knew No Bounds
‘Are you by chance an American?’ is a phrase often used online to refer to someone who lacks awareness or is oblivious to the obvious. It stems from the stereotype that people from the US aren’t as knowledgeable as those in other parts of the world. It’s hard to say how this generalization came to be, but it sure can sometimes make even Americans themselves chuckle.
The truth is that we all do silly things, so why not just laugh about them together? That’s exactly why our Bored Panda team put together a list of instances when common sense just slipped Americans' minds. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget that it's all in good fun!
“There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”
I Bet Those People Keep Asking Themself "Why The Language Is Called "English" And Not "United Statesish"?"
I speak American English, and once in a while I say "pesos" or "rubles".
Celebrating A Foreign Holiday Is A Requirement
It’s clear from this list that the lack of awareness among Americans is hard to miss online. But where they really shine is when they travel, and even Kim Davis, TV presenter and journalist at CNN, can’t deny it.
“It’s a hard pill to swallow, but sadly, we’ve gained a reputation around the world for being, well, ‘stupid Americans.’ Is it offensive? Yes. Could we get upset about it? Sure. But with tens of millions of Americans traveling abroad every year, the likelihood is that you’ll encounter us wherever you are in the world. Therefore, our reputation is completely understandable,” she admitted in one of her travel articles.
We Have Trees Older Than Europe Itself
Am I Missing Something?
To be generous, you know this guy ha s nearly had a stroke while ranting about birthright citizenship.
Non Us Flag In Username Yet Still Assumed To Be American
“The reality is, we ALL do ‘stupid’ things, especially when we are in foreign places and we don’t know the local customs, cultures or surroundings. No one is immune from this humiliation, not even genius scholars,’ she continued.
“However, smart travelers know that doing “stupid” things abroad can not only be disrespectful and embarrassing, but it can put you at risk of being arrested, hurt or the victim of crime,” Davis warned.
Native Americans Aren't Native?
"Military Time"
It's not military time, it's just a 24 hour clock. And for me it's much easier as I have to schedule meetings in multiple timezones from East Asia to North America.
That's The Language 570 Million People Speak In Latin America
Latine non loquor. Fun fact, the modern Romance languages are far more similar to each other, than any of them are to Classical Latin.
That’s why, instead of finding the labels offensive or upsetting, she chooses to focus on how she can become a smart traveler. And after more than 20 years of exploring, she believes she has cracked it and decided to share her best tips on how to become a ‘smart American abroad.’ Her first recommendation is to read social cues.
Please Tell Me This Is A Joke, Right?
This was obviously a joke. That said, all three of my kids were born in the US. My first language is Portuguese, and one day I was speaking with my mother, in my native tongue. My son (maybe 7 at the time) asked me why I can't just speak in a "human" language. I've never let him live that down.
Online Was Invented In The U.s
We're Oceanians. What are you from Eastasia or something?
Turns Out She Was Spanish, Not White
If being Spanish makes me non white, with all the implications that has in America, I'll take it.
According to her, people in most countries are polite and won’t ever say to others what they’re doing is offensive or socially unacceptable, which makes it hard for tell-me-like-it-is Americans to catch on to social cues.
So she recommends trying to notice if people they come into contact with are genuinely interested, like asking a lot of follow-up questions, making eye contact, building on their stories, asking to join in, etc., or are they just being polite? “If your Spidey sense starts to tingle, it’s probably time to change the subject or move on to a new activity,” Davis advised.
I Am Confused Is There A Rome In Italy?
Americans Are Master Orators As We Know
“North America Law Is Law Across The World”
The orange one is only the president in the US. He is NOT the president of North America and never will be
Her next tip is to keep the volume down. “It is very true that most Americans have a wonderful zest for life. We don’t think twice about gabbing away with friends (or strangers) on public transportation or laughing whole-heartedly at the dinner table. That’s just our way of being friendly. However, in many places around the world, speaking loudly is considered extremely rude and highly uncommon. [...] When I’m traveling abroad, I’m always careful to keep it to, what feels like, a quiet whisper.”
On A Post About The Cleopatra Show
It's For People Like This, That The Rest Of The World Thinks Americans Are Stupid
The edit is hilarious 😂😂 l'm not going to click on, but l can imagine the epic burn
Oh My God, It Literally Says “Australia” On The Currency
Another recommendation she has is trying to blend in— but not for the reasons you might think of! “Normally, I’m all for originality and standing out in a crowd. However, when you’re traveling abroad, even to a place you know well, standing out is like wearing a flashing sign that says, ‘I’m a tourist, come take advantage of me!’”
Pickpockets or someone else with malicious intent can spot someone who isn’t a local from a mile away, that’s why it’s better to blend in with the locals. “Not only will it make you a smart American, it’ll also make you a safer American,” she said.
They Were Walking Through London
American... So Hard To Tell If They Are Just Trolling Or Really Are That Stupid
Their Whole Account Is About "Cultural Shock For An American Living In Amsterdam"
When abroad, she additionally advises being curious and asking questions instead of telling how things are done back home. Davis also suggests doing homework beforehand to avoid getting ripped off or taken advantage of. “Know the local scams and know how to reject people who approach you with their games. Stranger danger is real.” For this, reading the local news can be very helpful.
10km Is Me Just Going For A Walk Around Town
What Kind Of Welcome Was He Expecting?
Yeah, I don't really understand this stuff at all. Why would they care? Almost everybody there has Polish heritage, you're literally in Poland, and a lot more even than you do. Plus, they speak Polish, and have Polish citizenship. If I walked around saying I was Ethiopian because 50 thousand generations ago my ancestors migrated out of the Omo Valley, people would call me crazy.
I Don′t Even Know Where To Start With This One
Lastly, she recommends learning the basics of the language, which includes words like ‘Hello,’ ‘Goodbye,’ ‘Thank you,’ ‘Please,’ ‘I don’t speak …,’ and ‘Where is…?’
“Even if you butcher the words, most people deeply appreciate it when you at least try to speak the local language. It shows respect that you made the effort, and you’ll be surprised at how many doors it can unlock for you.”
I Guess Even 2l Is Bigger In America Than The 2l Of Everywhere Else
American Thinks We Don’t Have Shower Curtains And Toilet Seats
☝️ Spanish here. Do l really need to state the obvious? There's literally not a single point that's true 🙄 well, maybe the wash cloths are actually missing. Because they're gross. No hotel is gonna give those 🤢
"You Can Pay With Them Anywhere In Europe, Unlike Euro's"
"Why All The Comunists City All Looks The Same ?"
Hahahhahahahahahhahahahhaha *inhales* hahahhahahahahhahah
"If You Live In Europe And Don't Have A Car How Often Do You Go To The Grocery Store?"
We have one of the reasons US has an issue with people being overweight.
No Respect For Cars
Europe Isn't Very Big
“I Think All Of Europe Would Fit In The State Of Texas”
God Bless The Internet
Luxembourg, Peru, Czech Republic, Togo, Benin, Egypt, Chile, Puerto Rico (sort-of), Greece, Morocco, Belgium, Cyprus, Turkey, Belize, Fiji, Brunei, and now I'm bored of this.
Speaks With An Ireland Accent
I Honestly Don't Know How To Respond To That Level Of Stupid
We Would Just Take You Anyway
Maybe Sometimes Bullying Is The Answer
"Greenland Is Claimed By The USA"
Ok Racist
Don't Use A Spanish Word Because Of Us Race Issues?
I'm going to start referring to negro as "absence of colour" so as not to offend our sensitive American friends 🤣
The Absolute Confidence Of The Ignorant
What is a "neutral" American accent anyways. There are many accents in the United States. Are they talking about a Mid-atlantic accent? A mid-western accent, a New England accent?
Black South Africans Are African American Now
On A Video Titled "Two People From Georgia"
Someone’s First Reaction On The News Report Of The Tx Shooting
Pennsylvania Isn’t In America
How Dare They Use French In France
Bernard Cerquiglini -- The English language doesn't exist, it's just badly pronounced French.
Exactly The Same As Between States In The Us
Europe Just Feels Like An Overwhelmingly White Continent With Miniscule Diversity
would you go to africa and ask why there are no white people?
"The American Georgia Was Founded In 1732, Like 200 Years Before Georgia The Country "
Fun fact, Georgia the country is the home of the oldest hominid remains discovered in Europe. They were 1.8 million years old.
"Anybody Wanna Talk Abt How The Month Is 13?"
Mike Has No Problems Paying Thousands A Year Just To Feel Superior. I'm Pretty Sure That's A Sign Of Mental Illness
Found My First One. Actually Laughed Out Loud
As a citizen of America, leaving said place STILL makes you an american...
Something Good Happens, Must Be Us
I Think It Just Might Be The Other Way Round, Perhaps?
If This Is The Case, Shouldn't We Call Portuguese Brazilian, Or Call Spanish Mexican Too?
Europe Will Soon Be A Country Controlled By USA
Most History Is American History Apparently
For context this was on a post about Yuri Gagarin and why he isn’t as well known as the Kardashians.
The US has Katy Perry, Russia has Valentina Tereshkova.
American Education System Be Like
I’m starting to feel like my brain is melting. Goodnight folks. That’s enough internet for me
Wait Until They Learn How British People Spell "Color"
“Do Germans Know About Tomato Und Mayo Sandwich?”
American Thinks Italy Doesn't Have Churches
Why The Hell Would Anyone Attempt To Spend Pounds In France?
“Thats Not How You Write A Date”
“Didn’t Realise Google Works Outside Of The Us”
Oh. Oh Wowwww
"We Rank Higher Than Most Countries In Food Health And Safety"
They Mean Simplified English
As A German. What Is Snow?
Texas Is A Country Apparently
American Women Don't Have Armpit Hair
April Fools Only In The States
In all fairness, our jokes day it's the 28th December. Someone not familiar with anglo customs might fall for it.
What Did Those Dinosaurs Ever Do To You?
Karen Wants American Accents Only
Took Me A Few Seconds Of Googling, As I'm Not Familiar With American Cheeses, To Get The Joke
"As An American, Whenever I Feel Bad, I Look At My Kitchen Knife Drawer And Remember That I Don't Have To Have A License To Have A Butter Knife."
In response to a report on the banning of swords in the UK.
I knew things were big in the US, but how big are the butter knives in America?
Americans Really Do Think That Everything Is About Them
Mount Everest Isn't In America?
Mt. Rushmore... the one with the presidents is Mount Rushmore.