The truth is that we all do silly things, so why not just laugh about them together? That’s exactly why our Bored Panda team put together a list of instances when common sense just slipped Americans' minds. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget that it's all in good fun!

‘Are you by chance an American ?’ is a phrase often used online to refer to someone who lacks awareness or is oblivious to the obvious. It stems from the stereotype that people from the US aren’t as knowledgeable as those in other parts of the world. It’s hard to say how this generalization came to be, but it sure can sometimes make even Americans themselves chuckle.

#1 “There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years” Share icon

RELATED:

#2 I Bet Those People Keep Asking Themself "Why The Language Is Called "English" And Not "United Statesish"?" Share icon

#3 Celebrating A Foreign Holiday Is A Requirement Share icon

It’s clear from this list that the lack of awareness among Americans is hard to miss online. But where they really shine is when they travel, and even Kim Davis, TV presenter and journalist at CNN, can’t deny it. “It’s a hard pill to swallow, but sadly, we’ve gained a reputation around the world for being, well, ‘stupid Americans.’ Is it offensive? Yes. Could we get upset about it? Sure. But with tens of millions of Americans traveling abroad every year, the likelihood is that you’ll encounter us wherever you are in the world. Therefore, our reputation is completely understandable,” she admitted in one of her travel articles. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 We Have Trees Older Than Europe Itself Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Am I Missing Something? Share icon

#6 Non Us Flag In Username Yet Still Assumed To Be American Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reality is, we ALL do ‘stupid’ things, especially when we are in foreign places and we don’t know the local customs, cultures or surroundings. No one is immune from this humiliation, not even genius scholars,’ she continued. “However, smart travelers know that doing “stupid” things abroad can not only be disrespectful and embarrassing, but it can put you at risk of being arrested, hurt or the victim of crime,” Davis warned.

#7 Native Americans Aren't Native? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 That's The Language 570 Million People Speak In Latin America Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why, instead of finding the labels offensive or upsetting, she chooses to focus on how she can become a smart traveler. And after more than 20 years of exploring, she believes she has cracked it and decided to share her best tips on how to become a ‘smart American abroad.’ Her first recommendation is to read social cues.

#10 Please Tell Me This Is A Joke, Right? Share icon

#11 Online Was Invented In The U.s Share icon

#12 Turns Out She Was Spanish, Not White Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, people in most countries are polite and won’t ever say to others what they’re doing is offensive or socially unacceptable, which makes it hard for tell-me-like-it-is Americans to catch on to social cues. So she recommends trying to notice if people they come into contact with are genuinely interested, like asking a lot of follow-up questions, making eye contact, building on their stories, asking to join in, etc., or are they just being polite? “If your Spidey sense starts to tingle, it’s probably time to change the subject or move on to a new activity,” Davis advised.

#13 I Am Confused Is There A Rome In Italy? Share icon

#14 Americans Are Master Orators As We Know Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 “North America Law Is Law Across The World” Share icon

Her next tip is to keep the volume down. “It is very true that most Americans have a wonderful zest for life. We don’t think twice about gabbing away with friends (or strangers) on public transportation or laughing whole-heartedly at the dinner table. That’s just our way of being friendly. However, in many places around the world, speaking loudly is considered extremely rude and highly uncommon. [...] When I’m traveling abroad, I’m always careful to keep it to, what feels like, a quiet whisper.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 On A Post About The Cleopatra Show Share icon

#17 It's For People Like This, That The Rest Of The World Thinks Americans Are Stupid Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Oh My God, It Literally Says “Australia” On The Currency Share icon

Another recommendation she has is trying to blend in— but not for the reasons you might think of! “Normally, I’m all for originality and standing out in a crowd. However, when you’re traveling abroad, even to a place you know well, standing out is like wearing a flashing sign that says, ‘I’m a tourist, come take advantage of me!’” Pickpockets or someone else with malicious intent can spot someone who isn’t a local from a mile away, that’s why it’s better to blend in with the locals. “Not only will it make you a smart American, it’ll also make you a safer American,” she said.

#19 They Were Walking Through London Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 American... So Hard To Tell If They Are Just Trolling Or Really Are That Stupid Share icon

#21 Their Whole Account Is About "Cultural Shock For An American Living In Amsterdam" Share icon

When abroad, she additionally advises being curious and asking questions instead of telling how things are done back home. Davis also suggests doing homework beforehand to avoid getting ripped off or taken advantage of. “Know the local scams and know how to reject people who approach you with their games. Stranger danger is real.” For this, reading the local news can be very helpful.

#22 10km Is Me Just Going For A Walk Around Town Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 What Kind Of Welcome Was He Expecting? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I Don′t Even Know Where To Start With This One Share icon

Lastly, she recommends learning the basics of the language, which includes words like ‘Hello,’ ‘Goodbye,’ ‘Thank you,’ ‘Please,’ ‘I don’t speak …,’ and ‘Where is…?’ “Even if you butcher the words, most people deeply appreciate it when you at least try to speak the local language. It shows respect that you made the effort, and you’ll be surprised at how many doors it can unlock for you.”

#25 I Guess Even 2l Is Bigger In America Than The 2l Of Everywhere Else Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 American Thinks We Don’t Have Shower Curtains And Toilet Seats Share icon

#27 "You Can Pay With Them Anywhere In Europe, Unlike Euro's" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 "Why All The Comunists City All Looks The Same ?" Share icon

#29 "If You Live In Europe And Don't Have A Car How Often Do You Go To The Grocery Store?" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 No Respect For Cars Share icon

#31 Europe Isn't Very Big Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 “I Think All Of Europe Would Fit In The State Of Texas” Share icon

#33 God Bless The Internet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Speaks With An Ireland Accent Share icon

#35 I Honestly Don't Know How To Respond To That Level Of Stupid Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 We Would Just Take You Anyway Share icon

#37 Maybe Sometimes Bullying Is The Answer Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 "Greenland Is Claimed By The USA" Share icon

#39 Ok Racist Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Don't Use A Spanish Word Because Of Us Race Issues? Share icon

#41 The Absolute Confidence Of The Ignorant Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Black South Africans Are African American Now Share icon

#43 On A Video Titled "Two People From Georgia" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Someone’s First Reaction On The News Report Of The Tx Shooting Share icon

#45 Pennsylvania Isn’t In America Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 How Dare They Use French In France Share icon

#47 Exactly The Same As Between States In The Us Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Europe Just Feels Like An Overwhelmingly White Continent With Miniscule Diversity Share icon

#49 "The American Georgia Was Founded In 1732, Like 200 Years Before Georgia The Country " Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 "Anybody Wanna Talk Abt How The Month Is 13?" Share icon

#51 Savage Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Mike Has No Problems Paying Thousands A Year Just To Feel Superior. I'm Pretty Sure That's A Sign Of Mental Illness Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Found My First One. Actually Laughed Out Loud Share icon

#54 Something Good Happens, Must Be Us Share icon

#55 I Think It Just Might Be The Other Way Round, Perhaps? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 If This Is The Case, Shouldn't We Call Portuguese Brazilian, Or Call Spanish Mexican Too? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Europe Will Soon Be A Country Controlled By USA Share icon

#58 Most History Is American History Apparently Share icon For context this was on a post about Yuri Gagarin and why he isn’t as well known as the Kardashians.



#59 American Education System Be Like Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Wait Until They Learn How British People Spell "Color" Share icon

#61 “Do Germans Know About Tomato Und Mayo Sandwich?” Share icon

#62 American Thinks Italy Doesn't Have Churches Share icon

#63 Why The Hell Would Anyone Attempt To Spend Pounds In France? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 “Thats Not How You Write A Date” Share icon

#65 “Didn’t Realise Google Works Outside Of The Us” Share icon

#66 Oh. Oh Wowwww Share icon

#67 "We Rank Higher Than Most Countries In Food Health And Safety" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 They Mean Simplified English Share icon

#69 As A German. What Is Snow? Share icon

#70 Texas Is A Country Apparently Share icon

#71 American Women Don't Have Armpit Hair Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 April Fools Only In The States Share icon

#73 What Did Those Dinosaurs Ever Do To You? Share icon

#74 Karen Wants American Accents Only Share icon

#75 Took Me A Few Seconds Of Googling, As I'm Not Familiar With American Cheeses, To Get The Joke Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 "As An American, Whenever I Feel Bad, I Look At My Kitchen Knife Drawer And Remember That I Don't Have To Have A License To Have A Butter Knife." Share icon In response to a report on the banning of swords in the UK.

I knew things were big in the US, but how big are the butter knives in America?



#77 Americans Really Do Think That Everything Is About Them Share icon

#78 Mount Everest Isn't In America? Share icon

#79 Dude, I Live Surrounded By Italians. Staten Island? Doesn't Ring A Bell? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT