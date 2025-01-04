But just like any other country, there are a wide range of citizens, spanning from brilliant scholars with PhDs to people who probably shouldn’t have access to social media. We took a trip to the [Stuff] Americans Say subreddit and gathered some of their funniest screenshots below. Keep reading to also find a conversation with one of the moderators of the group, and please remember, pandas, that these posts are all in good fun!

The United States is a fascinating place. Where else can you find stunning beaches, amazing mountains , vast deserts, spray cheese in a can and some of the most patriotic people on the planet? The U.S. will always hold a very special place in my heart, and I’m convinced that I’ll never find tastier peanut butter anywhere else in the world.

#1 Getting A Tattoo Of Your Ancestry.com Results Share icon

#2 “Jobs That Require Me To Speak More Than One Language Should Be Illegal!” Share icon

#3 They're Still Staying On American Soil, Which Is As Free As It Gets Share icon

Whether you’re from the United States or not, there’s a good chance you know quite a bit about the country. American media tends to dominate movie theatres and Netflix accounts across the globe, and I have yet to visit a country where I didn’t hear American pop music playing on the radio or in a random grocery store. But one of the downsides of having all of this exposure is that the country becomes the butt of many jokes too. And if anyone gets caught posting ignorant remarks online, there’s no chance they’ll get away with it. That’s where the [Stuff] Americans Say subreddit comes in. This group has amassed an impressive 675K members since its creation in 2013, and it never seems to run out of content. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Is There A Rome In Italy? Share icon

#5 Will My Right To Bear Arms Be Honoured In England Or Germany? Share icon

#6 A Wisconsin School District Says Students Can “Become Spoiled” With Free Meals And Opts Out Of Biden’s Free-Lunch Program Share icon

To find out more about [Stuff] Americans Say, we reached out to the group’s moderator team. Lucky for us, one member was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share some background info about the community. “It seems to have been started in 2013 by a British user who also created a number of other subs around the same time (e.g. r/britishproblems, r/metal, r/worstof, r/america etc.). It was quickly followed by r/[Stuff]EuropeansSay, which seems to have been set up by someone who objected to this sub, but is now moderated by many of the same people as this sub.” ADVERTISEMENT

#7 "People Who Leave Their Phones Set To Military Time Are F**kin War Criminals" Share icon

#8 "China Bombed Pearl Harbor" Share icon

#9 Extreme Restrictions On Free Speech Share icon

The moderator also shared that the community has grown fairly organically, “that is to say without much promotional effort (it was Subreddit of the Day a few years ago, though).” “When I first subscribed to it circa 2017, there were probably around 20,000 here. Now, we gain on average about 25,000 new subscribers every quarter, though most posts tend to come from the same smallish subset of users,” the mod continued.

#10 Only Because Americans Pay For The Healthcare Of Europe Share icon

#11 Will Europeans Be Suprised About My Mixed Heritage? Share icon

#12 Europe Sucks Share icon

The group’s growth has also impacted how the mod team makes sure that the rules of the community are respected. “We've had to increase our reliance on automated tools/bots over time to assist in identifying potential troublemakers (users from certain rabidly pro-American subs often stop by to troll here, for example),” the moderator shared.

#13 "The Cops In Our School" Share icon

#15 Sad: 11 Year Old Arrested At School After Refusing To Stand For The Pledge Share icon

We also asked the moderator why they believe Americans are caught sharing ignorant posts online so often. “As Americans make up a plurality of users on Reddit (and on many other social media platforms) the quantity of suitable material is greater than for other nationalities,” they explained. “Though, I don't think the proportion of ‘stupid/ignorant people’ is necessarily much different than you'd find in any other nationality.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 English Please, Reddit Is An American Website (German Subreddit Btw) Share icon

#17 There Should A Law Against This. This Is Socialism Share icon

#18 "Can Anybody Tell Me If Portugal Has Running Water Like In The States?" Share icon

“Due to the historical and geographical isolation of the USA, many Americans have erroneous/dated/stereotypical ideas about the rest of the world, which we find amusing,” the moderator continued. “Also, they will often be quite arrogant about their confidently incorrect opinions and have a tendency to double down when challenged, which makes it even more entertaining.”

#19 Do Europeans Have A Spice Rack? Share icon

#20 Don't You Miss Owning A Car? Share icon

#21 Sas: Come To America Where Our Dialects Are So Different Some Count As Completely Different Languages Share icon

So what is the community like in this subreddit? “Generally, the established members 'get' what the sub is about,” the moderator says. “It's not about tarring all Americans with the same brush - we're not criticizing all Americans (or the country itself, there are already subs for that). But we do engage in banter, which Americans often misinterpret and assume is genuine criticism aimed at Americans/America as a whole.”

#22 "Real Brave Of You To Insult Our Military" Share icon

#23 To Remember How Many Feet There Are In A Mile, U Just Gotta Use 5 Tomatoes Share icon

#24 I'm Italian And This Hurt Me Tbh Share icon

“Generally, people [who are offended by the group] become extremely defensive and argumentative, which we can usually weed out fairly rapidly as a result,” the moderator continued. “It is a lighthearted sub, not a debate sub, and we try to keep it that way. In order to maintain the high quality of posts, we do have a large number of rules, which people sometimes complain about, but it simplifies the moderation process and reduces the amount of ‘lawyering’ arguments.” ADVERTISEMENT

#25 British Customs Share icon

#26 "Inc*st Is Literally Celebrated In Europe So I'm Not Surprised At All " (Talking About Completely Normal Age Gaps. Again) Share icon

#27 "I'm Norwegian (Not From There But Grandpa Is) Share icon

We also asked the moderator if they could share some of their personal favorite posts from the group. They noted that several “themes” pop up often, including tipping culture and heritage. Apparently, pizza is a common conversation topic in the group too, as well as healthcare. The mod also shared a couple funny examples of when “the ‘information bubble’ that many Americans exist in is confronted by the reality of the rest of the world.” You can find those posts here and here. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 “Why Do We Think Of Knights As Being On Horseback When Horses Are From North America” Share icon

#29 Save Australia Share icon

Finally, the moderator wanted to make it clear that this group is not out to bash the United States. “Many people think we moderators are somehow 'anti-American' simply for pointing out the dumb things some Americans sometimes say,” they told Bored Panda. “In fact, we represent several nationalities, some of us are actually American ourselves or dual citizens (which is advantageous when trying to determine whether posts are 'uniquely American' or not). It's also not '[Stuff]RepublicansSay', as Democrats have their own brand of stupidity (as well as some overlap with Republicans, of course).”

#30 "The USA Has Not Ever Committed A Single War Crime!" Share icon

#31 It Says West Coast On The Train. America Share icon

#32 "You're Gonna Mansplain Ireland To Me When I'm Irish?" Share icon

#33 Spain Has 90% White People And Has A Tradition That Has Outfits Exactly Like The Kkk Share icon

#34 "Dear France ... Riot Like It's 1776!" Share icon

#35 My “Medium” Drink. Are They Downsizing The Drink Sizes Everywhere? Share icon

#36 On One Side, Single Digit. On The Other Side, Wacky Numbers, All With Lots Of Extra Numbers On The End Share icon

#37 "No Europe Is More Walkable Because It's Socialist And Therefore Poor" Share icon

#38 2 In 1: What Is A Litre & The English Language Is Owned By The United States! Share icon

#39 "I Don't Get Hungover" Share icon

#40 Georgia Is A State Not A Country Share icon

#41 "This Is America Gotta Speak English" Share icon

#42 “Are Y’all Really That Discriminatory? I Can Feel Hatred Burning Through Generations” Share icon

#43 Nobody Takes A Train From Germany To France Share icon

#44 ‘Texas Is Like Twice The Size Of Europe Alone’ Share icon

#45 "Why Would They Speak Spanish In Europe" Share icon

#46 I Was So Dehydrated In Europe. USA For Life Share icon

#47 Norway Here I Come! Share icon

#48 “USA Wins 1-1” Share icon

#49 In Boston We Are Irish Share icon

#51 "France Is Younger Than The United States" Share icon

#52 “People In England Don’t Realize Their S***ty Little Country Is Only As Big As Just Minnesotta” Share icon

#53 Electrical Outlets Share icon

#54 “Its Not French, Its From Wisconsin” Share icon

#55 Did You Know Our Servers Survive On Your Tipping Kindness? Share icon

#56 ""Paddy" Is The N Word For Irish" Share icon

#57 Vacations Are Only Interesting For About Four Days And Beyond That You're Basically Just A Lazy Bum Share icon

#58 On A Post About British People Using British Slang - “Y’all Have The Worst Version Of English” Share icon

#59 “Real English Is The American English And British English Is A Dialect” Share icon

#60 Do Americans Have An Accent? Share icon

#61 “There Are Different Laws To Be Considerate Of, And Dialects, And Store Chains, Etc” Share icon

#62 "Who Would Be Paying For All The Food" Share icon

#63 Turns Out She Was Spanish, Not White Share icon