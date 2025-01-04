ADVERTISEMENT

The United States is a fascinating place. Where else can you find stunning beaches, amazing mountains, vast deserts, spray cheese in a can and some of the most patriotic people on the planet? The U.S. will always hold a very special place in my heart, and I’m convinced that I’ll never find tastier peanut butter anywhere else in the world.

But just like any other country, there are a wide range of citizens, spanning from brilliant scholars with PhDs to people who probably shouldn’t have access to social media. We took a trip to the [Stuff] Americans Say subreddit and gathered some of their funniest screenshots below. Keep reading to also find a conversation with one of the moderators of the group, and please remember, pandas, that these posts are all in good fun!

#1

Getting A Tattoo Of Your Ancestry.com Results

Getting A Tattoo Of Your Ancestry.com Results

SideshowLuc Report

    #2

    "Jobs That Require Me To Speak More Than One Language Should Be Illegal!"

    “Jobs That Require Me To Speak More Than One Language Should Be Illegal!”

    unique_plastique Report

    #3

    They're Still Staying On American Soil, Which Is As Free As It Gets

    They're Still Staying On American Soil, Which Is As Free As It Gets

    StrammerMax Report

    Whether you’re from the United States or not, there’s a good chance you know quite a bit about the country. American media tends to dominate movie theatres and Netflix accounts across the globe, and I have yet to visit a country where I didn’t hear American pop music playing on the radio or in a random grocery store. 

    But one of the downsides of having all of this exposure is that the country becomes the butt of many jokes too. And if anyone gets caught posting ignorant remarks online, there’s no chance they’ll get away with it. That’s where the [Stuff] Americans Say subreddit comes in. This group has amassed an impressive 675K members since its creation in 2013, and it never seems to run out of content. 

    #4

    Is There A Rome In Italy?

    Is There A Rome In Italy?

    [deleted] Report

    #5

    Will My Right To Bear Arms Be Honoured In England Or Germany?

    Will My Right To Bear Arms Be Honoured In England Or Germany?

    [deleted] Report

    #6

    A Wisconsin School District Says Students Can "Become Spoiled" With Free Meals And Opts Out Of Biden's Free-Lunch Program

    A Wisconsin School District Says Students Can “Become Spoiled” With Free Meals And Opts Out Of Biden’s Free-Lunch Program

    Angelix Report

    To find out more about [Stuff] Americans Say, we reached out to the group’s moderator team. Lucky for us, one member was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share some background info about the community. 

    “It seems to have been started in 2013 by a British user who also created a number of other subs around the same time (e.g. r/britishproblems, r/metal, r/worstof, r/america etc.). It was quickly followed by r/[Stuff]EuropeansSay, which seems to have been set up by someone who objected to this sub, but is now moderated by many of the same people as this sub.”

    #7

    "People Who Leave Their Phones Set To Military Time Are F**kin War Criminals"

    "People Who Leave Their Phones Set To Military Time Are F**kin War Criminals"

    [deleted] Report

    #8

    "China Bombed Pearl Harbor"

    "China Bombed Pearl Harbor"

    ZombieOk9331 Report

    #9

    Extreme Restrictions On Free Speech

    Extreme Restrictions On Free Speech

    ksm-hh Report

    The moderator also shared that the community has grown fairly organically, “that is to say without much promotional effort (it was Subreddit of the Day a few years ago, though).”

    “When I first subscribed to it circa 2017, there were probably around 20,000 here. Now, we gain on average about 25,000 new subscribers every quarter, though most posts tend to come from the same smallish subset of users,” the mod continued.

    #10

    Only Because Americans Pay For The Healthcare Of Europe

    Only Because Americans Pay For The Healthcare Of Europe

    Penumris Report

    #11

    Will Europeans Be Suprised About My Mixed Heritage?

    Will Europeans Be Suprised About My Mixed Heritage?

    [deleted] Report

    #12

    Europe Sucks

    Europe Sucks

    betterthewiser Report

    The group’s growth has also impacted how the mod team makes sure that the rules of the community are respected. “We've had to increase our reliance on automated tools/bots over time to assist in identifying potential troublemakers (users from certain rabidly pro-American subs often stop by to troll here, for example),” the moderator shared.
    #13

    "The Cops In Our School"

    "The Cops In Our School"

    brnwndsn Report

    #14

    "Sad Truth"

    "Sad Truth"

    justaskeptic Report

    #15

    Sad: 11 Year Old Arrested At School After Refusing To Stand For The Pledge

    Sad: 11 Year Old Arrested At School After Refusing To Stand For The Pledge

    Anonymous__Alcoholic Report

    We also asked the moderator why they believe Americans are caught sharing ignorant posts online so often. “As Americans make up a plurality of users on Reddit (and on many other social media platforms) the quantity of suitable material is greater than for other nationalities,” they explained. “Though, I don't think the proportion of ‘stupid/ignorant people’ is necessarily much different than you'd find in any other nationality.”

    #16

    English Please, Reddit Is An American Website (German Subreddit Btw)

    English Please, Reddit Is An American Website (German Subreddit Btw)

    MaxxPlay99 Report

    #17

    There Should A Law Against This. This Is Socialism

    There Should A Law Against This. This Is Socialism

    sandiercy Report

    #18

    "Can Anybody Tell Me If Portugal Has Running Water Like In The States?"

    "Can Anybody Tell Me If Portugal Has Running Water Like In The States?"

    Tiltedchewie Report

    “Due to the historical and geographical isolation of the USA, many Americans have erroneous/dated/stereotypical ideas about the rest of the world, which we find amusing,” the moderator continued. “Also, they will often be quite arrogant about their confidently incorrect opinions and have a tendency to double down when challenged, which makes it even more entertaining.”
    #19

    Do Europeans Have A Spice Rack?

    Do Europeans Have A Spice Rack?

    Ajdoom Report

    #20

    Don't You Miss Owning A Car?

    Don't You Miss Owning A Car?

    sira_reddit Report

    #21

    Sas: Come To America Where Our Dialects Are So Different Some Count As Completely Different Languages

    Sas: Come To America Where Our Dialects Are So Different Some Count As Completely Different Languages

    genius23sarcasm Report

    So what is the community like in this subreddit? “Generally, the established members 'get' what the sub is about,” the moderator says. “It's not about tarring all Americans with the same brush - we're not criticizing all Americans (or the country itself, there are already subs for that). But we do engage in banter, which Americans often misinterpret and assume is genuine criticism aimed at Americans/America as a whole.”
    #22

    "Real Brave Of You To Insult Our Military"

    "Real Brave Of You To Insult Our Military"

    TheZipCreator Report

    #23

    To Remember How Many Feet There Are In A Mile, U Just Gotta Use 5 Tomatoes

    To Remember How Many Feet There Are In A Mile, U Just Gotta Use 5 Tomatoes

    [deleted] Report

    #24

    I'm Italian And This Hurt Me Tbh

    I'm Italian And This Hurt Me Tbh

    the_mojoe_risin Report

    #25

    British Customs

    British Customs

    sledgehammer_maniac Report

    #26

    "Inc*st Is Literally Celebrated In Europe So I'm Not Surprised At All " (Talking About Completely Normal Age Gaps. Again)

    "Inc*st Is Literally Celebrated In Europe So I'm Not Surprised At All " (Talking About Completely Normal Age Gaps. Again)

    masterofsatellites Report

    #27

    "I'm Norwegian (Not From There But Grandpa Is)

    "I'm Norwegian (Not From There But Grandpa Is)

    DogsReadingBooks Report

    We also asked the moderator if they could share some of their personal favorite posts from the group. They noted that several “themes” pop up often, including tipping culture and heritage. Apparently, pizza is a common conversation topic in the group too, as well as healthcare. The mod also shared a couple funny examples of when “the ‘information bubble’ that many Americans exist in is confronted by the reality of the rest of the world.” You can find those posts here and here.       

    #28

    "Why Do We Think Of Knights As Being On Horseback When Horses Are From North America"

    “Why Do We Think Of Knights As Being On Horseback When Horses Are From North America”

    omniwrench- Report

    #29

    Save Australia

    Save Australia

    DanielBWeston Report

    Finally, the moderator wanted to make it clear that this group is not out to bash the United States. “Many people think we moderators are somehow 'anti-American' simply for pointing out the dumb things some Americans sometimes say,” they told Bored Panda. “In fact, we represent several nationalities, some of us are actually American ourselves or dual citizens (which is advantageous when trying to determine whether posts are 'uniquely American' or not). It's also not '[Stuff]RepublicansSay', as Democrats have their own brand of stupidity (as well as some overlap with Republicans, of course).”
    #30

    "The USA Has Not Ever Committed A Single War Crime!"

    "The USA Has Not Ever Committed A Single War Crime!"

    badSilentt Report

    #31

    It Says West Coast On The Train. America

    It Says West Coast On The Train. America

    [deleted] Report

    #32

    "You're Gonna Mansplain Ireland To Me When I'm Irish?"

    "You're Gonna Mansplain Ireland To Me When I'm Irish?"

    scubasteve254 Report

    #33

    Spain Has 90% White People And Has A Tradition That Has Outfits Exactly Like The Kkk

    Spain Has 90% White People And Has A Tradition That Has Outfits Exactly Like The Kkk

    M3neillos Report

    #34

    "Dear France ... Riot Like It's 1776!"

    "Dear France ... Riot Like It's 1776!"

    MrLewk Report

    #35

    My "Medium" Drink. Are They Downsizing The Drink Sizes Everywhere?

    My “Medium” Drink. Are They Downsizing The Drink Sizes Everywhere?

    peridot-dawn Report

    #36

    On One Side, Single Digit. On The Other Side, Wacky Numbers, All With Lots Of Extra Numbers On The End

    On One Side, Single Digit. On The Other Side, Wacky Numbers, All With Lots Of Extra Numbers On The End

    [deleted] Report

    #37

    "No Europe Is More Walkable Because It's Socialist And Therefore Poor"

    "No Europe Is More Walkable Because It's Socialist And Therefore Poor"

    Drprim83 Report

    #38

    2 In 1: What Is A Litre & The English Language Is Owned By The United States!

    2 In 1: What Is A Litre & The English Language Is Owned By The United States!

    GiwiWhale Report

    #39

    "I Don't Get Hungover"

    "I Don't Get Hungover"

    Kochga Report

    #40

    Georgia Is A State Not A Country

    Georgia Is A State Not A Country

    kaksbll Report

    #41

    "This Is America Gotta Speak English"

    "This Is America Gotta Speak English"

    Doggo_Epik Report

    #42

    "Are Y'all Really That Discriminatory? I Can Feel Hatred Burning Through Generations"

    “Are Y’all Really That Discriminatory? I Can Feel Hatred Burning Through Generations”

    Briganttes Report

    #43

    Nobody Takes A Train From Germany To France

    Nobody Takes A Train From Germany To France

    FirePhantom Report

    #44

    'Texas Is Like Twice The Size Of Europe Alone'

    ‘Texas Is Like Twice The Size Of Europe Alone’

    Ok_Preference_8001 Report

    #45

    "Why Would They Speak Spanish In Europe"

    "Why Would They Speak Spanish In Europe"

    Individual99991 Report

    #46

    I Was So Dehydrated In Europe. USA For Life

    I Was So Dehydrated In Europe. USA For Life

    dorianderr Report

    #47

    Norway Here I Come!

    Norway Here I Come!

    FlipAnd1 Report

    #48

    "USA Wins 1-1"

    “USA Wins 1-1”

    Mitleab Report

    #49

    In Boston We Are Irish

    In Boston We Are Irish

    RiskItForAChocHobnob Report

    #50

    "I'm 38.52% Japanese"

    "I'm 38.52% Japanese"

    Azurmuth Report

    #51

    "France Is Younger Than The United States"

    "France Is Younger Than The United States"

    KahnKoyote Report

    #52

    "People In England Don't Realize Their S***ty Little Country Is Only As Big As Just Minnesotta"

    “People In England Don’t Realize Their S***ty Little Country Is Only As Big As Just Minnesotta”

    BuffaloExotic Report

    #53

    Electrical Outlets

    Electrical Outlets

    tldrjack Report

    #54

    "Its Not French, Its From Wisconsin"

    “Its Not French, Its From Wisconsin”

    kakucko101 Report

    #55

    Did You Know Our Servers Survive On Your Tipping Kindness?

    Did You Know Our Servers Survive On Your Tipping Kindness?

    Theemuts Report

    #56

    ""Paddy" Is The N Word For Irish"

    ""Paddy" Is The N Word For Irish"

    hahano152 Report

    #57

    Vacations Are Only Interesting For About Four Days And Beyond That You're Basically Just A Lazy Bum

    Vacations Are Only Interesting For About Four Days And Beyond That You're Basically Just A Lazy Bum

    FirePhantom Report

    #58

    On A Post About British People Using British Slang - "Y'all Have The Worst Version Of English"

    On A Post About British People Using British Slang - “Y’all Have The Worst Version Of English”

    NoLeopard1134 Report

    #59

    "Real English Is The American English And British English Is A Dialect"

    “Real English Is The American English And British English Is A Dialect”

    [deleted] Report

    Do Americans Have An Accent?

    Do Americans Have An Accent?

    soundwave_kill Report

    #61

    "There Are Different Laws To Be Considerate Of, And Dialects, And Store Chains, Etc"

    “There Are Different Laws To Be Considerate Of, And Dialects, And Store Chains, Etc”

    BeastMode149 Report

    #62

    "Who Would Be Paying For All The Food"

    "Who Would Be Paying For All The Food"

    Clxver_Atomic Report

    #63

    Turns Out She Was Spanish, Not White

    Turns Out She Was Spanish, Not White

    srgabbyo7 Report

    #64

    A 5k Marathon Isn't A 5 Mile Run It's A 3 Mile Run

    A 5k Marathon Isn't A 5 Mile Run It's A 3 Mile Run

    distrustingwaffle Report

