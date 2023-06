Created in 2014, it now has 33.1k members, and according to the community's 'About' section, it focuses on things like toddlers in tiaras, guns in supermarkets, $100k hospital bills, obese babies, and other "everyday occurrences" in the US.

There's not a single country that doesn't have problems. But being the leader of the Western world, the United States of America is held to a high standard and its issues are often viewed through a magnifying glass, both internally and internationally. And the subreddit 'A Normal Day In America' is trying to bring some humor to these discussions.

#1 “Today A Lady And Her Mother And Husband Came To A Home Depot Telling Us That The Insurance May Or May Not Pay For Their Little Boy’s Walker”

#2 Not Much To Say About This One

#3 A Normal Education In America

#4 Wear A Mask They Said

#5 Why Are Americans So Fat?

#6 Us Healthcare Strikes Again

#7 Perl Horber

#8 No You Are Rights

#9 Another Day In Paradise

#10 Felt Like It Belonged Here Too

#11 Fresh Off The Boat

#12 Living In Texas Sure Is Strange. God + Guns + Big A*s Trucks!

#13 How Reasonable

#14 Capitalism And The Nuclear Family

#15 Paul Ryan Touts $1.50/Wk Pay Rise But Gets Murdered By Words

#16 I Can Think Of A Few Ways To Take This Down

#17 Poonslayer, Cuz Why Not?

#18 Murica

#19 Murica

#20 Health Care In The United States

#21 Kindergarden Shooter Drills Are Fun!

#22 Bout To Be Surprising Everyone At School Tommorow

#23 Felt It Belonged Here

#24 Probably Not Everyones Definition Of Badass, But I Think So

#25 I'm Dug In

#26 A Normal Day In Alabama

#27 It's That Easy

#28 United States Of Convenience

#29 The Most American Of Tales

#30 Can We All Agree?

#31 We Should Save Our Planet, Not Fight Eachother

#32 I Kept Hoping It Was Fake, But No

#33 Blursed Threatening

#34 Buddy Passes Out In The Middle Of The Street In Chicago, Avoided An Ambulance Because Of Cost

#35 Active Shooter Drills

#36 Is This What Children Eat For Lunch At School In America?

#37 Later Gator

#38 So Happy

#39 Cyanide And Happiness Tends To Get It Right

#40 Angry Anti-Gay Church Hate Mail Asking A Member To Repent And Convert. Signed Off On By The Church Elders For An Extra F*ck You

#41 Cost Of Medicines So High That People Literally Risk Their Lives

#42 The Fact That It Happens So Often That It Requires A Sign

#43 Teachers Having To Pay For School Supplies Out Of Their Own Pocket

#44 Very Normal Country

#47 Get Ready For The Student Loan!

#48 Burger King Is Monetizing Student Loan Debt By Offering People A Chance To Win To Have Their Debt Paid Off If They Pay For A Meal Through Their App

#49 What Ever This Is

#50 One Person,one Vote

#51 My 11-Year-Old Has To Walk To The End Of The Road By Herself To Catch The Bus - That's Why I Bought Her A Cute Knuckle Duster

#52 Hmmmmmm

#53 Holding Off Marriage With A Terminally Ill Fiance Due To Fear Of Medical Debt :(

#54 American Culture War

#55 How On F**king Mother Earth???

#56 Something Makes Me Feel Like This Welcome Sign Is Not Meant For Everyone

#57 Has The Virus Learned How To Type?

#58 Charged $39.35 To Hold Your Own Baby

#59 Free Uni, If You Parent Scarifies Their Own Career For Yours

#60 America In A Nutshell

#61 Let's Play Doctor

#62 Well Then. Good Thing California Is Not Prone To Wildfires

#63 $1.1m Hospital Bills Should Never Be A Thing

#64 Oh America

#65 They Are Keeping It As A Trophy

#66 A Reasonable Response I'm Sure

#67 The True Oppression In America In 2017

#68 This Is Like ‚you Shouldn‘T Put Your Cat In The Microwave‘

#69 Teenage Girl Beat Up For Enforcing Use Of Masks At A Private Business Which Can Technically Enforce Any Rule They Like And Refuse To Serve Anyone They Like

#71 School Shootings Lol

#72 My Parked Car Was Hit By A Bullet Whilst The Car In Front Of Me Was Being Shot At