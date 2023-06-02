There's not a single country that doesn't have problems. But being the leader of the Western world, the United States of America is held to a high standard and its issues are often viewed through a magnifying glass, both internally and internationally. And the subreddit 'A Normal Day In America' is trying to bring some humor to these discussions.

Created in 2014, it now has 33.1k members, and according to the community's 'About' section, it focuses on things like toddlers in tiaras, guns in supermarkets, $100k hospital bills, obese babies, and other "everyday occurrences" in the US.