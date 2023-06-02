There's not a single country that doesn't have problems. But being the leader of the Western world, the United States of America is held to a high standard and its issues are often viewed through a magnifying glass, both internally and internationally. And the subreddit 'A Normal Day In America' is trying to bring some humor to these discussions.

Created in 2014, it now has 33.1k members, and according to the community's 'About' section, it focuses on things like toddlers in tiaras, guns in supermarkets, $100k hospital bills, obese babies, and other "everyday occurrences" in the US.

#1

“Today A Lady And Her Mother And Husband Came To A Home Depot Telling Us That The Insurance May Or May Not Pay For Their Little Boy’s Walker”

“Today A Lady And Her Mother And Husband Came To A Home Depot Telling Us That The Insurance May Or May Not Pay For Their Little Boy’s Walker”

Loverboy
Loverboy
That's incredibly well done but it's sad that the richest country in the world can't give a little boy a walker.

#2

Not Much To Say About This One

Not Much To Say About This One

Zephyr
Zephyr
In America healthcare is only free for those who have no freedom = the land of the free

#3

A Normal Education In America

A Normal Education In America

Zephyr
Zephyr
#4

Wear A Mask They Said

Wear A Mask They Said

Zephyr
Zephyr
#5

Why Are Americans So Fat?

Why Are Americans So Fat?

#6

Us Healthcare Strikes Again

Us Healthcare Strikes Again

#7

Perl Horber

Perl Horber

Rizzo
Rizzo
#8

No You Are Rights

No You Are Rights

Zephyr
Zephyr
#9

Another Day In Paradise

Another Day In Paradise

#10

Felt Like It Belonged Here Too

Felt Like It Belonged Here Too

#11

Fresh Off The Boat

Fresh Off The Boat

#12

Living In Texas Sure Is Strange. God + Guns + Big A*s Trucks!

Living In Texas Sure Is Strange. God + Guns + Big A*s Trucks!

dorian_gray
dorian_gray
#13

How Reasonable

How Reasonable

Zephyr
Zephyr
#14

Capitalism And The Nuclear Family

Capitalism And The Nuclear Family

Zephyr
Zephyr
#15

Paul Ryan Touts $1.50/Wk Pay Rise But Gets Murdered By Words

Paul Ryan Touts $1.50/Wk Pay Rise But Gets Murdered By Words

#16

I Can Think Of A Few Ways To Take This Down

I Can Think Of A Few Ways To Take This Down

#17

Poonslayer, Cuz Why Not?

Poonslayer, Cuz Why Not?

#18

Murica

Murica

#19

Murica

Murica

#20

Health Care In The United States

Health Care In The United States

#21

Kindergarden Shooter Drills Are Fun!

Kindergarden Shooter Drills Are Fun!

#22

Bout To Be Surprising Everyone At School Tommorow

Bout To Be Surprising Everyone At School Tommorow

#23

Felt It Belonged Here

Felt It Belonged Here

#24

Probably Not Everyones Definition Of Badass, But I Think So

Probably Not Everyones Definition Of Badass, But I Think So

#25

I'm Dug In

I'm Dug In

#26

A Normal Day In Alabama

A Normal Day In Alabama

#27

It's That Easy

It's That Easy

#28

United States Of Convenience

United States Of Convenience

#29

The Most American Of Tales

The Most American Of Tales

#30

Can We All Agree?

Can We All Agree?

#31

We Should Save Our Planet, Not Fight Eachother

We Should Save Our Planet, Not Fight Eachother

#32

I Kept Hoping It Was Fake, But No

I Kept Hoping It Was Fake, But No

Rizzo
Rizzo
#33

Blursed Threatening

Blursed Threatening

#34

Buddy Passes Out In The Middle Of The Street In Chicago, Avoided An Ambulance Because Of Cost

Buddy Passes Out In The Middle Of The Street In Chicago, Avoided An Ambulance Because Of Cost

#35

Active Shooter Drills

Active Shooter Drills

#36

Is This What Children Eat For Lunch At School In America?

Is This What Children Eat For Lunch At School In America?

#37

Later Gator

Later Gator

#38

So Happy

So Happy

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
#39

Cyanide And Happiness Tends To Get It Right

Cyanide And Happiness Tends To Get It Right

#40

Angry Anti-Gay Church Hate Mail Asking A Member To Repent And Convert. Signed Off On By The Church Elders For An Extra F*ck You

Angry Anti-Gay Church Hate Mail Asking A Member To Repent And Convert. Signed Off On By The Church Elders For An Extra F*ck You

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
#41

Cost Of Medicines So High That People Literally Risk Their Lives

Cost Of Medicines So High That People Literally Risk Their Lives

Rizzo
Rizzo
#42

The Fact That It Happens So Often That It Requires A Sign

The Fact That It Happens So Often That It Requires A Sign

#43

Teachers Having To Pay For School Supplies Out Of Their Own Pocket

Teachers Having To Pay For School Supplies Out Of Their Own Pocket

Rizzo
Rizzo
#44

Very Normal Country

Very Normal Country

#45

Okay?

Okay?

#46

Word! 😂

Word! 😂

#47

Get Ready For The Student Loan!

Get Ready For The Student Loan!

#48

Burger King Is Monetizing Student Loan Debt By Offering People A Chance To Win To Have Their Debt Paid Off If They Pay For A Meal Through Their App

Burger King Is Monetizing Student Loan Debt By Offering People A Chance To Win To Have Their Debt Paid Off If They Pay For A Meal Through Their App

#49

What Ever This Is

What Ever This Is

#50

One Person,one Vote

One Person,one Vote

#51

My 11-Year-Old Has To Walk To The End Of The Road By Herself To Catch The Bus - That's Why I Bought Her A Cute Knuckle Duster

My 11-Year-Old Has To Walk To The End Of The Road By Herself To Catch The Bus - That's Why I Bought Her A Cute Knuckle Duster

#52

Hmmmmmm

Hmmmmmm

#53

Holding Off Marriage With A Terminally Ill Fiance Due To Fear Of Medical Debt :(

Holding Off Marriage With A Terminally Ill Fiance Due To Fear Of Medical Debt :(

#54

American Culture War

American Culture War

#55

How On F**king Mother Earth???

How On F**king Mother Earth???

#56

Something Makes Me Feel Like This Welcome Sign Is Not Meant For Everyone

Something Makes Me Feel Like This Welcome Sign Is Not Meant For Everyone

#57

Has The Virus Learned How To Type?

Has The Virus Learned How To Type?

#58

Charged $39.35 To Hold Your Own Baby

Charged $39.35 To Hold Your Own Baby

#59

Free Uni, If You Parent Scarifies Their Own Career For Yours

Free Uni, If You Parent Scarifies Their Own Career For Yours

#60

America In A Nutshell

America In A Nutshell

#61

Let's Play Doctor

Let's Play Doctor

#62

Well Then. Good Thing California Is Not Prone To Wildfires

Well Then. Good Thing California Is Not Prone To Wildfires

#63

$1.1m Hospital Bills Should Never Be A Thing

$1.1m Hospital Bills Should Never Be A Thing

#64

Oh America

Oh America

#65

They Are Keeping It As A Trophy

They Are Keeping It As A Trophy

#66

A Reasonable Response I'm Sure

A Reasonable Response I'm Sure

#67

The True Oppression In America In 2017

The True Oppression In America In 2017

#68

This Is Like ‚you Shouldn‘T Put Your Cat In The Microwave‘

This Is Like ‚you Shouldn‘T Put Your Cat In The Microwave‘

#69

Teenage Girl Beat Up For Enforcing Use Of Masks At A Private Business Which Can Technically Enforce Any Rule They Like And Refuse To Serve Anyone They Like

Teenage Girl Beat Up For Enforcing Use Of Masks At A Private Business Which Can Technically Enforce Any Rule They Like And Refuse To Serve Anyone They Like

#70

Murica!!!!!

Murica!!!!!

#71

School Shootings Lol

School Shootings Lol

#72

My Parked Car Was Hit By A Bullet Whilst The Car In Front Of Me Was Being Shot At

My Parked Car Was Hit By A Bullet Whilst The Car In Front Of Me Was Being Shot At

#73

Who Needs Rights When You Have Xbox? Bread And Circuses

Who Needs Rights When You Have Xbox? Bread And Circuses

