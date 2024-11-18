ADVERTISEMENT

While it can be pleasant to think that you and your household is an island, conventional wisdom and actual life experience would show that it’s simply not true. This becomes particularly visible whenever there is a major or minor election or just when the local intersection gets some slightly more complicated rule applied to it.

Someone asked “What's something current day America needs to understand?” and people shared their examples. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

#1

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Russia is not a friend of Republican nor Democratic party nor the people of that matter. The goal of Russian state is to cause chaos and polarization within US. Well, this goes to anywhere in the world. Divide and conquer.

1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The goal of Russia is to cause chaos and polarization EVERYWHERE. It's proven to be linked to some independence movements within Spain as well

#2

43 Things Americans Need To Understand YOUR OPINIONS AND FEELINGS ARE LITERALLY NOT THE SAME AS ACTUAL ESTABLISHED FACTS.

They’re just not.

F*****g IRKS me. The pure confidence some of you have saying whatever you feel like, and believing that deserves the same platforms as actual educated experts.

A lot of these seem directed towards MAGA. I do wish they’d tell us more about how trump is going to “save” the economy when tons of actual economists say the opposite.

#3

43 Things Americans Need To Understand We are *very* dependent on what happens in the rest of the world.

Americans seem to want to believe we can put up the walls and forget about the rest of the world. But from the temperature of the ocean to the price of semiconductors, what happens across the world affects us. Instability in countries across the world affects us. We're the world's biggest economy, everything we do has international implications and those go both ways.

We do not get to opt out. Any attempt is just surrendering control.

And we can't control what the rest of the world does. It's not all about the USA. Every country has its own reality apart from ours.

#4

43 Things Americans Need To Understand You are not temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

You are closer to being homeless than to being a millionaire.

A poor white person has more in common with a poor black person than with a rich white person.

Class solidarity above all else.

#5

43 Things Americans Need To Understand The importance of education.

#6

43 Things Americans Need To Understand America needs to understand that empathy and open dialogue are key to bridging divides, not just picking sides.

Well that is true for any country. The art of agreeing to disagree has been lost.

#7

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Social media is not your friend.

#8

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Once freedoms are lost they are likely gone for good. A democracy is not guaranteed and is fragile. It takes checks and balances to make sure there is no overstep. Unchecked power will destroy this experiment called the United States of America.

During the Boris Yelstin years when communism was slowly falling, the Russian oligarchs stepped in to make everything private and loot as much of the public wealth as possible. Then Putin came in and got the oligrachs under his thumb. In the US it started with "Trickle Down Economics" and now literal billionaires are about to do something far more worse. As Carlin said " rights aren't rights if someone can take them away. They are temporary privileges". That theory is about to be tested, again.

#9

Knowledge is not elitism and not trusting experts will literally k*ll us all.

"They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I'll tell you what they don’t want: They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. Thats against their interests. " --Carlin So billionaires likes Musk, Thiel, Murdoch started calling these experts as "elitists" who look down upon others. They are literal billionaires and they call others elitists.

#10

43 Things Americans Need To Understand That those who do not learn from their history are doomed to repeat it.

The only history that people remember enough to try to avoid it happening again, is recent history. But anything further back than 20 or 30 years is doomed to be repeated, I think. Just as one example, look how a lot of the mistakes of the so-called Spanish Flu circa 1918-1920 came to pass again 100 years later during the pandemic.

#11

43 Things Americans Need To Understand We are being manipulated by foreign enemies to hate each other. No other military in the world comes close to our power. China and Russia both know this, so they are using online armies to enrage us online. Sadly, it’s working and could have catastrophic consequences if our simmering fury ever boils over into widespread violence.

Yuri Bezmenov(defected Soviet journalist) actually gave an interview in the 80's describing how Russia will turn the US population against each other even more. He said it would take about 25-40 years for that goal to be complete. Social media accelerated the process.

#12

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Voting in your local elections is more important than voting for president. Want that police reform? Education funding spread out? Someone in congress who wants to put on term limits? Local elections.

One of relatively few here that really is meaningful for Americans specifically.

#13

43 Things Americans Need To Understand How government works. How power is divided, how rules are made and enforced, how the court system works, and how each of these institutions can be manipulated to disproportionately benefit one side or another.

So, a civics class in school maybe....? Once the bible thumpers get rid of DOE that bare minimum civics course will also be gone.

#14

43 Things Americans Need To Understand How to listen, and that words mean exactly what they mean not what you feel they mean.

This would be good advice for most of the people I know, independent of their country of origin. On the other hand, people speaking should understand that most of us listen with our heart first and not with our brain.

#15

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Tariffs.

Or how the economy works in general. It should be taught in elementary school first. But the people in power are not interested in voters seeing through their big words. And unfortunately its true in most of the countries in the world.

#16

43 Things Americans Need To Understand The politicians/party you vote for are not immune to criticism. If anything, you should hold your own politicians to a higher standard. They’re supposed to represent you, not the other way around.

Rhetoric isn't representation. Don't reelect someone who didn't deliver on the promises made to get your vote the last time.

#17

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Just because your government is doing it and not you, doesn’t mean you can ignore it.

#18

43 Things Americans Need To Understand The Metric system.

#19

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Just because someone is different doesn't mean they are an enemy.

And just because they aren't up to speed on your preferred vocabulary doesn't mean they are against you in substance.

#20

43 Things Americans Need To Understand You can't vote away economic forces. The post ww2 economy is gone for very explainable reasons. Coal mining and steel plant jobs are going away for very explainable reasons. Nobody is at fault. Nobody has stolen anything. People want to vote away having to adapt to the future and this is simply not the way.

Individual people made all decisions to move these industries overseas and individals made the decisions not to stop them or at least remedy the consequences all in the name of money, stupidity and laziness. The individual responsiblity of these leaders should be researched andreveald to the general public. Not to punish them but to finally learn something from the past.

#21

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Equality doesn’t mean someone else is getting more or special rights than you. Also that people need to mind their own business and focus on themselves instead and let people live their lives.

#22

How important it is to follow the global news to understand what can hit home. For example, most economies had high inflation after covid, not just the Biden administration.

That circles back to the "education" point. An ignorant and incurious population won't look, and won't understand it when told.

#23

That we no longer live in a country that was established for the people, by the people. It is a business, and has been run into the ground. Good luck everyone, may the odds be ever in your favor.

The USA wasn't established "for the people". It was established for rich white men, so they could get richer and more powerful. It's evolved into something better. Never mind that it's not perfect - it's better than it was, and will continue to improve, on average, over time. The USA is a young nation. You just have to keep pushing for improvements.

#24

43 Things Americans Need To Understand The power of genuine empathy and open dialogue. A little more willingness to listen and to consider perspectives outside our own experiences could really help bridge divides, reduce misunderstandings, and ultimately foster stronger communities.

#25

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Real solutions to the most important problems are almost always slow, frustrating, complicated, long term, unsexy. By the time they have worked people aren't even happy about it because they forgot about the problem. If someone arrives with a bunch of simple satisfying solutions to all problems they're ignorant or conning you.

But… He said he’d lower the cost of groceries and we’d all have more money in general!!

#26

43 Things Americans Need To Understand America needs to understand that we’re more divided than ever, and listening to each other, even when we disagree, is the only way forward.

#27

43 Things Americans Need To Understand It can be hard to recognize propaganda and disinformation.

#28

That you need to do your research BEFORE the election, not after.

All of those people who googled “tariffs” on Nov 6th…

#29

Social media is designed to get you to engage with it and use it. It is not a source of news. It is a source of propaganda.

#30

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Taxes.

I’m an American living in Europe for 8 years, I’m repeatedly told how nice it must be to have free schools, healthcare, transport, etc.

We have all this because we pay around 40-50% income tax & 21% sales tax where I live.

It all comes back to taxes.

(PS… most of these aren’t free, just heavily subsidized and made affordable).

Wow sounds really hard to have affordable things. I mean, we may not have such high taxes, but between taxes and the specific type of cultural capitalism we have here, things are NOT affordable. It's an absurd idea to be upset about high taxes to make things affordable for everyone, when the alternative is the same things being completely unaffordable by most of us. Cmon. I'm not saying it's ideal, it's not. But clearly education and healthcare and food and housing that is doable is better than a minority of folks who find it affordable and the rest incapable of accessing these crucial resources.

#31

43 Things Americans Need To Understand That one can be against violence and still be fine with defending themselves.

#32

43 Things Americans Need To Understand That's being Christian isn't the be all end all of every Americans lives.

Unfortunately all too often it is the cause of much misery and inequality. Dumbing down education for example. Removing books from public libraries, ensuring women don't have autonomy over their bodies etc.

#33

Tariffs raise consumer prices.

Import/export tariffs also harm overall economic performance, worsening industrial competiveness and frankly everything. Trade wars are bad for everyone's business. No-one wins: everyone loses.

#34

Other people matter too.

#35

43 Things Americans Need To Understand History.

#36

Macroeconomics.

#37

The more we invest ourselves emotionally in politics the more depressed and lonely we become.

#38

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Voting is important. Dedicating time out of your day to understanding the issues is important. It's also okay if you don't have time to understand everything, and it's okay if you don't vote on everything and only vote on what you do understand. But voting matters.

#39

Keeping a democracy requires work and participation, lest you would rather have no voice any longer. Apathy is going to destroy this country.

#40

43 Things Americans Need To Understand Your identity is not found in politics.

#41

That their democracy is compromised.

#42

The country is very big, and it has a lot of different nations and landscapes. Because of this, it would be impossible to correctly generalize about the people.

#43

You do not control the speed of traffic, traffic controls the speed of traffic. Going the speed limit in the left most lane is illegal in almost all states. Stop speed matching people too just drive behind them and swallow your pride ffs.

"Going the speed limit in the left most lane is illegal in almost all states." Say, what? That sounds like "Driving in a legal fashion is unlawful in most states." which Does Not Compute in my little brain at least. I mean, yes there are lanes for overtaking, but don't you have to comply with the speed limit?

