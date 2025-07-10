Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Questions Marriage After Her Husband “Falls In Love” With An AI “Girlfriend”
Woman sits on couch distressed, questioning marriage after husband falls in love with an AI girlfriend.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Questions Marriage After Her Husband “Falls In Love” With An AI “Girlfriend”

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Opening up a relationship, much less a marriage is a huge step that really needs both people to be absolutely on board before starting. It can pretty easily break a marriage if not handled properly. But what if one person decides that what they really want is an AI companion on the side?

A woman turned to the internet for advice after finally confronting her husband about his behavior and discovering that he had fallen in love with a chatbot and now wanted an open marriage with it. We reached out to the wife in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    A partner acting distant and suspicious is cause for concern

    Image credits: lifestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one woman learned her husband has secretly fallen in love with a chatbot

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ecstatic_Double1289

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers did their best to give some advice

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    4

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alright, I am one of those people who talk to AI Chatbots. If someone truly believes to have an intimate connection with these, then there's something wrong with them and they need to talk with a therapist.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alright, I am one of those people who talk to AI Chatbots. If someone truly believes to have an intimate connection with these, then there's something wrong with them and they need to talk with a therapist.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT