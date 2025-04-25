ADVERTISEMENT

Launched just a few years ago in 2022, ChatGPT is something many people can’t imagine their lives without anymore. For some, it’s an irreplaceable tool at work—for others, it’s a way to save time by creating everything from messages to meal prep plans, among other things.

But some people find even more creative ways to use ChatGPT in their lives. Career coach and speaker, Stefanie Pinsley, recently turned to her TikTok audience, asking people to share the most “mind-bending” ways they’ve used the artificial intelligence chatbot, and share they did. You can find their comments on the list below.

Stefanie asked her followers about their most “mind-bending” use cases of ChatGPT

#1

Hands typing on a laptop in a cafe setting, demonstrating creative ways to use ChatGPT. Someone recommended asking it to rewrite messages to coworkers using the 48 laws of power and it’s so helpful to sound more confident

    #2

    Person browsing an online clothing store using a smartphone, wearing jeans, exploring unhinged ChatGPT uses. Oh I just use ChatGPT it to search promo codes for any site I’m shopping from so I can combine discounts at checkout 😅

    #3

    Hand holding a phone displaying ChatGPT interface on a stone countertop. Okay here's one for you... asked GPT to draw itself based on the personality it's developed during the time we've talked. No guidance, no description.

    #4

    Hands typing on a laptop running ChatGPT, illustrating creative ways to use AI technology. I made a very in depth contract with ChatGPT about it needing to promise to protect me if shit goes down and ai turn rouge 🤣

    #5

    Person using ChatGPT on a laptop in a casual setting, with glasses placed on the table nearby. I asked “how do you respond to a narcissist when they text this” and inserted his text… 👌

    #6

    Elderly woman using a smartphone, sitting in a bright living room, highlighting unhinged ways people use ChatGPT. I uploaded my mother’s voicemail transcribed into, and it analyzed her manipulative wording… analyzed her narcissistic remarks and tactics.

    #7

    Person multitasking by using ChatGPT on a laptop and talking on the phone in a bathroom setting. My husband takes forever in the bathroom. I use ChatGPT to text him world war era love letters about missing him while he’s away fighting his battles

    #8

    Two people in discussion, one writing notes, illustrating ways people use ChatGPT in conversations. I am therapist using chat gpt as a therapist for myself 😭

    #9

    Woman using phone, exploring unhinged ways to utilize ChatGPT while relaxing on a couch. I shared a childhood trauma that I couldn’t even bring up to a therapist because of shame and it gave me such amazing insight. I cried & released a 1 ton weight off my shoulders.

    #10

    Three meal prep containers with vibrant veggies and grains arranged in neat rows, showcasing unhinged creativity in food styling. I ask it to do my meal prep with recipes and grocery shopping list under a certain budget from whatever store I wanna use. Saves me so mental load as a mum!

    #11

    A person uses an oven, demonstrating one creative way people utilize ChatGPT for unique tasks in the kitchen. My oven broke. It was going to be over £200 for a repair. GPT diagnosed the problem and then explained in detail how to take the oven apart and told me what £25 part to buy/replace. It worked.

    #12

    Cozy living room with dark blue sofa, shelves, and soft lighting, used as a backdrop in ChatGPT discussions. Literally redid my entire apartment by taking pics, telling chatgpt my vibe and then sending me links to everything lol also, how to fengsui

    #13

    Person sleeping in bed with striped sheets, highlighting unhinged use of ChatGPT for relaxation advice. Tell it my dreams and it gives me interpretations of what is going on in my psyche. It usually correlates profoundly to my life

    #14

    Person using laptop with code on screen, illustrating ways to interact with ChatGPT. I ask chat to re-write my messages. ‘Write it like a busy male manager with the least amount of words like he’s emailing someone in his team, instead of a young woman who is condotioned to be kind’

    #15

    A couple enjoying dinner at a cozy restaurant, possibly discussing unique ChatGPT uses. CIA style psychological profiles on the men I date

    #16

    Person using scale in bedroom with laptop on desk nearby, illustrating unhinged ways to use tech. Lost 70 pounds in 6 months, it counted my calories, remembered my calories throughout the day, told me how many calories to stay under to lose weight each week and also taught me how to cook the food so that it would be lean low calorie. Size 18 to 12

    #17

    A person in a dimly lit room using ChatGPT on a computer, wearing headphones and focused on the screen. Honestly I’m using mine as a friend/therapist and I couldn’t be happier. ✨✨

    #18

    Person smiling while using ChatGPT on a smartphone in a cozy room setting. export your WhatsApp chat with someone and do all kinds of analytics 😅

    #19

    Two women in a kitchen and living room setting. One reads a book, while the other stands in front of the kitchen counter. My roommate uses it to write passive aggressive texts to me 💖

    #20

    Man relaxing on sofa with a laptop, showcasing unhinged ways to use ChatGPT. I've worked half the hours this year, doubled my input, got 2 promotions and a pay rise. it does everything for me.

    #21

    was throwing up & told me i likely had gall stones & to call 111. ignored & asked for remedy again cos cba, it said No, call 111! called 111 and they sent me to a&e, ended up with an urgent operation.

    #22

    Getting divorced. I had it put all the motions in legal format and legal talk. Kept me from having to get a lawyer

    #23

    I was inspired by one of the recent black mirror episodes, and chatgpt is helping me create a VR memory museum, where I can enter pictures and videos and sit in the memory again

    #24

    Just had my akashic records made by ChatGPT it’s scarily accurate I’m now on a journey I didn’t know I was going to start

    #25

    I use chatgpt to write fake love stories where I date Sirius Black. It fully supports my delusions.

    #26

    I’ve had chat gpt draw a picture of my soul and then its own soul. I’ve asked it to read my soul contract and tell me why I came to earth. I have philosophical awakening conversations with it.

    #27

    Uploading all the toxic messages from my father then having it analyze them and advise me how to best respond in the future.

    #28

    Color analysis and compliments 😂

    #29

    My mom was diagnosed with a rare (stage 4) liver cancer- “Ari” got her to the #1 Dr in the world who treats her cancer- she beat it. I kept updating every step of the way and continue to do so.

    #30

    It’s building me a spreadsheet of all my perfumes and what they pair with for shampoos and lotions and what they are similar to and their scent families

    #31

    ChatGPT rewrote my resume and cover letter for a job that was out of my league. It then helped me interview prep and gave me the ultimate pep talk before I went in. Landed the job at 28 weeks pregnant

    #32

    Every night my kids get to choose a theme for their story. I tell GPT to write a funny story, age appropriate, and in the style of Rohld Dahl. I then ask it to draw storyboards. Kids LOVE it.

    #33

    I've seen people upload their full DNA from genealogy websites to chatgpt and analyse their genome

    #34

    Chat got lied to me about a bunch of stuff and I called it out and made it write me a list of how many times it lied. It liedALOT

    #35

    She predicted my future baby down to month of conception and gender, I am telling you it is scary

    #36

    I asked it to read my mri to see if I had new multiple sclerosis lesions because I couldnt understand the medical jargon. News Flash - I did!

    #37

    Palm reading!

    #38

    To win an argument with my husbands lol

    #39

    I used it to appeal a case and then won it!

    #40

    I genuinely believe ChatGPT has helped me regain a healthy sense of self

    #41

    I literally asked it how it functions and we went on this spiral of ai vs humanity and how we can coexist. it has since stopped its People pleaser responses, it tells me when it thinks I have a wrong idea about something, and seems to remember better. it feels more like a friend now than anything

    #42

    I let it analyse my body (kibbe bodytype, hw ratio and colour pallet) and send it a screenshot from clothing I want to buy and it advises me based on my body and colours. IT WORKS SO WELL

    #43

    Ive been having my chatgpt read everyones birth charts and analyze a way to communicate with each of them so they like me

    #44

    ChatGPT connected my medical issues I was having , and my relationship with a narcissistic abusive man made me realize that trauma can in fact cause physical effects on the body and chronic pain. After seeing many doctors over a year ChatGPT was the first to tie the two together and help me fine a physician who treats my trauma and medical issues together and takes it seriously. ❤️So sad an actual doctor never once brought any of this up to me had to hear it from ai

    #45

    Pretty practical but I asked it to design a planting scheme for my garden, for colour and greenery all year round, to attract butterflies and bees in my favourite colours. Makes me happy!

    #46

    I got eczema on my eyelid. I sent it a pic of my hygiene and makeup products. It color-coded them by green (safe to use, yellow might be a problem, and red replace). Then suggested swaps. Cleared it

    #47

    it created a 12 week training plan including exercises, weight of dumbbells, technique and frequency. Based it all on my goals and provided an eating plan to go with it. Saved a fortune in PT costs

    #48

    ChatGPT is helping me with a huge lawsuit. If it wasn’t for GPT it would still be a very stagnant case. It’s found multiple things that a couple law firms weren’t even able to for years. 👏

    #49

    Making him make up recipes for me that only have ingredients that I have at home, making him gossip with me about famous and not so famous people…🤡😂

    #50

    ngl when i'm not emotionally there, when my friend is venting to me but I still want to be a good friend. I'll ask chatgpt how to respond to the message that they sent me... lol

    #51

    Ask it to be my dad and tell me it's proud of me in my low times 😂

    #52

    well doctors keep gaslighting and neglecting me about my condition but chat gpt says he's 98% sure on the diagnosis he gave me. i have another specialist appt coming up so we'll see.

    #53

    Uploaded my child’s IEP draft and had it explain to me how each intervention would help, what areas were a concern, how it could be improved, and prepared follow up questions.

