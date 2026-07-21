ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve never used a dating app before, count your blessings. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly a third of adults in the United States have used a dating site or app before, but that doesn’t mean that they’ve all found love on there. Often, what people discover instead is frustration, rejection, and a mountain of bizarre profiles.

Men on Reddit have been recalling the wildest and most disturbing things they’ve ever seen on women’s dating profiles, so we’ve gathered their juiciest stories below. From bios that couldn’t possibly be perceived positively to photos from their first wedding, it’s clear that many people need some help curating their profiles. Enjoy reading these stories, and be sure to upvote the ones that convince you to avoid dating apps at all costs!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A woman looking distressed while sitting on a couch, possibly reacting to crazy things women put on dating profiles. “If you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best.”

Look, I don’t want to have handle anything when I come home. I want peace.

Edit: peace & love. Comfort you when you have a bad day. Not coming home and hear you nagging about small unnecessary things.

anon , Getty Images Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Overwhelmed mother on the phone with children, illustrating funny dating profiles. I only date single men I have three kids, minimum make over 100k. Stay at home mom


    hahahahah.

    oneeyemimic , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    A woman using a laptop, illustrating how women interact with dating profiles and the crazy things found on them. Years ago on Plenty of Fish this woman wrote in her profile that she wanted men to send her their social security number so that she can run a background check before they chat.

    beigereige , A. C. Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Woman in a cafe using her phone and drinking coffee, reflecting on dating profiles. No money, no honey.

    blueblurz94 , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    #5

    Woman wearing a mask talking on the phone at a reception desk, a crazy dating profile example. “Don’t message me if you’re not a doctor.” She was a receptionist at her father’s clinic.

    Ninja6953 , jorditudela Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Always run into this

    Bio: Ask me

    Interest: Ask me

    Location: Ask me

    Also, any profile that says “Boss Mom” usually means they're in an MLM of some kind. Found that out the hard way one too many times.

    SomeGuyRuss Report

    4points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You saw "Boss Mom" on a profile and that wasn't red flag enough???

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    A woman with curly hair lying in bed looking at her phone, showcasing dating profiles and crazy things women put on them. “I want a man who will confidently pursue me.” Sounds like you’ve dated alot of weak men or let men take advantage of you. Or, worse, you want to be lazy and let him do all the pursuing, showing minimal interest or initiative.

    FresherPie , Mikhail Nilov Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    “No mask-wearing freaks!”

    Best part: that girl was the HR rep at my job at the time

    “I won’t message you first”

    Thanks for telling me in advance you have no intention of putting forth any effort into this.

    Penguator432 Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    "You shouldn't have women friends" (at least she claimed to have no guy friends) and "I will share you with no one." (I am monogamous but that sounds a bit too possessive).

    Nunja_55 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A woman thoughtfully using a laptop, symbolizing the crazy things women have put on their dating profiles. "If you're feeling generous: [her venmo username]".

    anon , Liza Summer Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    A woman in sunglasses looks at her phone, representing crazy things women have put on dating profiles. "Let me be your next big mistake. I'm definitely NOT the one, but I promise you'll still be thinking about me long after!"

    Oh, you mean I'll be suffering from PTSD after the trauma you put me through?

    Lovely.

    anon , Anna Shvets Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    No Asians no blacks no tanned skin.whites and K-pop looking orientals only.

    RiazRaifsevrance Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    "I miss the days when men went to war and never came back"

    This one aged like milk.

    tiagooliveira95 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    She said "I should get paroled in 90 days".

    Pathfinder91606 Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    "I'm done having fun, I'm ready to settle down". Comes off as incredibly desperate to me.

    FibonacciZeppeli Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Close-up of phone notifications showing Your Match, symbolizing dating profiles and crazy things women include. (completely empty)

    Happens way too often. How am I supposed to consider them if I have nothing to go on?

    Scarred_wizard , Planet Volumes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Woman looking at her phone, depicting crazy things women have put on their dating profiles. “I don’t respond to hey or hi there”

    Even though that’s the first thing, she probably say if it was Bumble.

    stangAce20 , Panagiotis Falcos Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    "Buy me things and entertain me".

    MelbaToast604 Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    I saw one whose bio was "I hate cops and white people" followed by several knife emojis.

    14Calypso Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    “A long misandrist speech on how men are the worst”.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Whenever a women proclaims that "she is a handful" or "she is too much". I find it super cringe because they are so proud of it, but for men its the biggest red flag in the world.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    “Change my mind about men!”

    She doesn’t need to say that to a dude on Hinge, she needs to say that to a therapist.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    A woman in a wedding dress sits on grass, holding a small bouquet, representing crazy things women put on dating profiles. One of her pictures was her in a wedding dress, crying over someone's grave.

    CantThinkOfAName000 , sagar sintan Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    "I'm not like other girls" is the same as men who use terms like "Alpha/Beta male".

    AussieJonesNoelzy Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    “Looking for a serious relationship”
    …and that’s it. That’s their bio. Nothing about themselves at all.

    You’re ready to find a serious partner but can’t spend 5-10 minutes on your dating profile to say something about yourself?

    mans1ayer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    “You should not go out with me if you’re a liberal or believe in credit cards”

    I get political beliefs being important to someone, but…credit cards?

    A second one: an all caps paragraph about how much they hate you (the reader). Truly unhinged.

    Terminator_t101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    "Looking for submissives with good credit...".

    paulfromatlanta Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    Pregnant woman holding her belly, representing things women have put on dating profiles. I don't know if I would consider it "disturbing" but one that is etched in my mind is a woman who wrote "I'm 8 and a half months pregnant. It's a boy!".

    tmps1993 , Natalia Blauth Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    "I'm an Ethically Poly Queen"

    "My friends say I'm fun"

    "Looking for a real man"

    "Feed me".

    NogEggz Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Close-up of a woman's hands using a smartphone, reflecting crazy things women have put on dating profiles. I ❤️ making boys cry.

    LeRoyRouge , Charlotte May Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    A person holding a phone displaying the Tinder dating app logo, highlighting crazy things women put on their dating profiles. Saw this on Tinder last month:

    “So who wants to be a daddy next Fathers Day?”.

    foredom , Good Faces Agency Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    "I don't send the first message."

    On Bumble...where the woman HAS TO send the first message...**meaning she's either a troll and/or a complete idiot.**.

    Apprehensive-Dare228 Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    A woman photographs a sunset over the ocean, symbolizing the crazy things women have put on their dating profiles. “I don’t get on here often, message me on insta”.

    Fragrant-Ambition313 , Daniel J. Schwarz Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    "It's okay if you don't like me, not everyone has a good taste" and it's variations.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    My favorite book is Twilight.

    Rude_Independence_14 Report

    1point
    POST
    #36

    "I like to watch people bleed.".

    _Cornfed_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    In the “I’m weirdly attracted to” prompt on hinge she wrote “Dogs”.

    I dropped the phone because I was laughing so hard.

    JeffreyElonSkilling Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    "JuSt A Pam LoOkInG for her JiM" Jesus Christ.

    Also, when their "hobbies" section includes:
    Food.
    Hanging with friends
    Netflix
    Traveling
    Sarcasm

    Aight cool so you enjoy things that 99% of people enjoy. If you were a spice, you'd be flour.

    ScrapDraft Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    "I like hiking," after a while of bringing up hiking, asking hiking related questions when I was on dating sites and getting vague responses, it finally dawned on me that putting anything about hiking is code for I don't date fat men.

    KamikazKid Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    "I bleed monthly".


    That's it. I mean cool, I pee 5 or 6 times a day, any other bodily functions you want to discuss?

    shrth114 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    “We’re a package deal😤”.

    BlessedAF-FR Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    I can't remember the app, but this one chick had no preferences at all as far as body type, religion, income, etc.

    Except for race. She only wanted a white guy.

    urine-monkey Report

    0points
    POST
    #43

    Any woman who puts her children in her profile picture.

    I don't care that you have kids, but you should not be introducing your kids until the relationship gets serious.

    Plus, putting your kids in your profile picture is just asking for creeps to message you.

    Apprehensive-Dare228 Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    ‘Full Time mummy’.

    ra246 Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow