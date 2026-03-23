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It takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there and enter the dating scene. In this modern age, it can be even more challenging because potential partners will first judge you based on your virtual profile. If you’ve got photos of yourself holding fish or posing next to sports cars, you might have a hard time finding matches. And if you make it clear that you have a very specific type, you might even end up getting roasted on social media.

To find out what not to do when creating a dating profile, we visited “Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe” on Facebook. This group is dedicated to sharing screenshots of the funniest and most absurd profiles single people have come across while swiping. We hope you’ll enjoy scrolling through these pics that might persuade you to steer clear of dating apps, and keep reading to find a conversation with one of the group’s administrators.