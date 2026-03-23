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It takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there and enter the dating scene. In this modern age, it can be even more challenging because potential partners will first judge you based on your virtual profile. If you’ve got photos of yourself holding fish or posing next to sports cars, you might have a hard time finding matches. And if you make it clear that you have a very specific type, you might even end up getting roasted on social media.

To find out what not to do when creating a dating profile, we visited “Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe” on Facebook. This group is dedicated to sharing screenshots of the funniest and most absurd profiles single people have come across while swiping. We hope you’ll enjoy scrolling through these pics that might persuade you to steer clear of dating apps, and keep reading to find a conversation with one of the group’s administrators.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cringy-Dating-Profiles

Lisa Burton Report

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nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like he has fallen for transgender women in the past.

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    #2

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Aehs Mortimer Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    High value man? You are definitely not worth it.

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    #3

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Melissa Houston Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet the unicorn gets more interest.

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    According to eHarmony, about 80 million Americans are currently using dating apps or websites. And one in ten couples in the U.S. found love after first meeting online. 20 years ago, there may have been some stigma associated with meeting your partner virtually, but nowadays, it’s completely normal. In fact, it can feel almost impossible to meet new people without the help of the internet! 

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    Despite how normalized dating apps have become, not everyone has figured out how to curate the perfect online profile. From blurry group photos where you can’t tell who to look at to profiles full of crude and discriminatory comments, there’s a reason why many people consider dating apps to be cesspools. And nobody knows that better than the members of Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe
    #4

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Destiny Pivonka Report

    4points
    POST
    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This must be a troll attempt

    2
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    #5

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    PangyPenguin🐧 Report

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    #6

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Mari Cabezas Report

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    To find out more about this amusing community that has amassed an impressive 188K members, we reached out to the group’s administrator. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain how the community came about in the first place.

    “This group was an inspiration from a previous group that got shut down,” the admin shared. “It's a reboot I've been hoping to keep alive to sensibilize people to their socially unacceptable profiles and expose the cringe this day and age's dating experience brings.”
    #7

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Jade Wilson Report

    4points
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    #8

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    anon Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone is feeling b******t and taking it out on the ladies!

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    #9

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Hazel Hasselhoff Report

    4points
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    casey_tuohey avatar
    Ipetmykitteh
    Ipetmykitteh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m reminded of the Stephen L***h song, “You might be a N**i”

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    We also asked the administrator what the members of the group are like. “The community is pretty active,” they noted. “We do have a lot of headaches at times, but we keep things on track the best we can.”

    And it doesn't seem like the community will slow down any time soon. As of now, the group has seen over 860 new posts in the past month and gained over 3,800 new members in the past week.
    #10

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Stephanie Angela Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More red flags than a parade in China.

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    #11

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Geory Albright Report

    4points
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    #12

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Shannon Murphy Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a pathetic dribble of cocksnot.

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    Next, we wanted to know if they had any favorite posts that they had ever seen shared in the group. “I can't name a specific post that made me laugh the most,” the admin says. “But things that get submitted sometimes that would break community standards seem to be the best behind-the-scenes posts.”
    #13

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    casey_tuohey avatar
    Ipetmykitteh
    Ipetmykitteh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do these profiles even get bites??? I mean unless he’s trying to attract other uncles, that might work.

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    #14

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    anon Report

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    #15

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Taylor Call Report

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    As someone who has seen potentially thousands of dating profiles at this point, we asked the admin if they had any advice on how to create the perfect profile. 

    “I think the dos and don'ts would be: just being authentic but also keep in mind that people will judge no matter what,” they told Bored Panda. “I'd say just stay between the lines of socially acceptable things you'd say in public.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Wendy Bythway Pontefract Report

    4points
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    #17

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Annie Baade Report

    4points
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    #18

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Sarah Wall Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So..... Why are you on a dating site?

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    Jason Patrick Fisher, another administrator, also weighed in with some info about the group.

    “Having been brought in from running some volatile diet and lifestyle groups, I am constantly impressed by the content and the responses [in this community],” he shared. “Men, women, age, ideology... All regardless- as anyone can come in, join us, and have a nice time there celebrating everyone's differences, if they're open to it!”
    #19

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Lauren Reining Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You could throw it into the ocean?

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    #20

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Elizabeth Queen Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Psychic my a**e. Guessing psycho is closer.

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    0points
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    #21

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Aehs Mortimer Report

    4points
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    “Occasionally, the profile subjects have even come in, only to find themselves enjoying the content and comments!” Jason revealed. “It's a pleasure to be part of it, trying to help curate such a nice spot in an otherwise dreary online world is quite refreshing, and if it helps the online dating community communicate more effectively... Even better!”
    #22

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    PrettyLynx4336 Report

    3points
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    #23

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Lora Jones Curl Report

    3points
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    #24

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Sarah Bordeaux Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Open minded you say??? Thanks for the laugh.

    0
    0points
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    Finally, the administrator asks everyone to please like, follow, and share. “We also have backup groups. Look out for the tag under the group image with the watermark ‘Group made by Dating profiles that make you cringe’, and beware of fake groups run by bots. #KeepTheCringeAlive.”
    #25

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Melanie Lafreniere Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Meg Lane Report

    3points
    POST
    casey_tuohey avatar
    Ipetmykitteh
    Ipetmykitteh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aaaaaand I can’t. That’s all I can read of these.

    1
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    #27

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Jenna Stewart Report

    3points
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    #28

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Ashley Williams Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You want a hooker not a girlfriend.

    0
    0points
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    #29

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    ExcellentChestnut9056 Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ladies! Are toilets with a suspicious colouring in the bowl a good look? Asking for a friend.

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    #30

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Elle Watson Report

    3points
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    #31

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Hilary Dotson Report

    3points
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    #32

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Emily Mahoney Report

    3points
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    #33

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Russell Lenier Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can I get some advice? Should I state my fetishes out right? N****e play and sploshing.

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    #34

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Jeanette Mowery Report

    3points
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    #35

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Mari Cabezas Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    N Reed Miller Report

    3points
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    #37

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Melanie Lafreniere Report

    3points
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    #38

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    anon Report

    3points
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    #39

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Geory Albright Report

    3points
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    #40

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    anon Report

    3points
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    #41

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    PrincessPoppy13 Report

    3points
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    #42

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Leanne Williamson Report

    3points
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    #43

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Kendell Nash Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mostly European ancestry? I think I know what mean. Say you are a racist without saying you are a racist.

    0
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    #44

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Pam Cooper Report

    3points
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    #45

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Heather Hill Report

    3points
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    #46

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Annie Baade Report

    3points
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    #47

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Michael Hames Report

    3points
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    #48

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Matt Wright Report

    3points
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    #49

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    bittykitty111 Report

    3points
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    #50

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Natalie Shilling Report

    3points
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    #51

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Emily Mahoney Report

    3points
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    #52

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Lena Riggs Report

    3points
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    #53

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Amy Bathbein Report

    3points
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    #54

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Deirdre Kiely Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are all Republican men lot good as a catch as this one? I bet the women are lining up. To slap him.

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    #55

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Deedee Summer Report

    3points
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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus H whatthefuck

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    #56

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Cole Grant Report

    3points
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    #57

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Kristen Hoffman Report

    3points
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    #58

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    anon Report

    3points
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    #59

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Michael Dp Report

    3points
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    #60

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Melanie Lafreniere Report

    3points
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    #61

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Sera Hair Olson Report

    3points
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    #62

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Rachel Németh Report

    3points
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    #63

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Patrick Doyle Report

    3points
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    #64

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Tiffany Neiderhiser Report

    3points
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    #65

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    SerenePomegranate4804 Report

    3points
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    #66

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    SE Woods Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Russell Brand? Is that you?

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    #67

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Caitlin Sarah Report

    3points
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    #68

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Nicole Burbo Report

    3points
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    #69

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    anon Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah... You're a bell end.

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    #70

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Melissa Garmiño Report

    3points
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    #71

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Cynthia Gair Report

    3points
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    #72

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Stefanie Kavanaugh Report

    3points
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    #73

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Ashley Williams Report

    3points
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    #74

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    anon Report

    3points
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    #75

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Sarai Harsha Report

    3points
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    #76

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Claire Larson Report

    3points
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    #77

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    anon Report

    3points
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    #78

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Dorian DeSilva Report

    3points
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    #79

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Shelly Landreth Report

    3points
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    #80

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Staci Ingram Report

    2points
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    #81

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Hannah Rose Report

    2points
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    #82

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    anon Report

    2points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally not gay, he just helps them out at the weekends.

    0
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    #83

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    GentleQuince5084 Report

    2points
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    #84

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Nathan Strong Report

    2points
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    #85

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    Laura Payson Wiggins Report

    2points
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    #86

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    FriendlyChestnut4198 Report

    2points
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    #87

    Cringy-Dating-Profiles

    MagentaPear3059 Report

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