If a person wants a chance at finding love online, their profile must stand out from the crowd. A great way to do that is to embellish it with some humor. A funny pun, joke, or photo can catch a potential partner’s attention and make a good first impression that goes beyond looks and attractiveness. 

People in this list below managed to do this brilliantly, probably sweeping many Tinder users off their feet. Scroll down to find the most charmingly funny dating profiles Bored Panda could find, and be warned, as your heart may be stolen by complete strangers and their impeccable sense of humor.

#1

This Guy Is Going Places

This Guy Is Going Places

#2

This Is My Tinder Profile. I’ve Had It For A Year. 23 Men Have Contacted Me To Say I’m Incorrect About Toilet Paper

This Is My Tinder Profile. I've Had It For A Year. 23 Men Have Contacted Me To Say I'm Incorrect About Toilet Paper

#3

The Most Majestic Portrait I've Seen Yet

The Most Majestic Portrait I've Seen Yet

“Humor is crucial to a dating profile,” says dating and relationship coach Noah Heymann from DateCoach.com.

“Studies have shown that originality and humor in a written profile make viewers find you more intelligent and even more physically attractive, and therefore more likely to message you.”
#4

Funny Tinder Bio

Funny Tinder Bio

#5

Best Thing I Found On Tinder In A Long Time

Best Thing I Found On Tinder In A Long Time

I don't know if she's a keeper, but she's definitely worth a try.

#6

Let's See What People Hate About This One

Let's See What People Hate About This One

Those who think that their laid-back and funny approach to dating profile might not be seen as serious have nothing to worry about.

Research has found that a good sense of humor not only makes the person more attractive but also better suitable as a long-term partner.

#7

This Reminds Me Of When I Made A Tinder Profile For A Broom

This Reminds Me Of When I Made A Tinder Profile For A Broom

I would totally swipe right just to see the broom person's opening line

#8

This Is Still The Funniest Tinder Photo I've Ever Seen

This Is Still The Funniest Tinder Photo I've Ever Seen

#9

Tinder Post On The Front Page Earlier Inspired Me To Update Mine

Tinder Post On The Front Page Earlier Inspired Me To Update Mine

#10

My Tinder Profile Pic

My Tinder Profile Pic

It's his reflection in the mirror behind him showing he took his own photo with his foot ... I guess BAE is his foot ! BWAHAHAHA

#11

People Of Imgur, I Introduce You To The Guy Of Tinder

People Of Imgur, I Introduce You To The Guy Of Tinder

#12

Leave Your Panties At The Door

Leave Your Panties At The Door

#13

Laura Knows Her Limitations

Laura Knows Her Limitations

I was half way thinking that Michael Myers in the background....

#14

My New Front Picture Has Really Boosted My Match Rate

My New Front Picture Has Really Boosted My Match Rate

#15

Just Made This

Just Made This

#16

How Is My Profile?

How Is My Profile?

You're still figuring it out?? Let me help. When you go out in the sun use sunscreen and you won't get burned.

#17

I’ve Gotten A Surprisingly High Amount Of Matches With This

I've Gotten A Surprisingly High Amount Of Matches With This

#18

Should I Swipe Right?

Should I Swipe Right?

I would swipe! Manatee ❤️ although it may just be a catfish.

#19

One Of My Better Tinder Matches

One Of My Better Tinder Matches

Alright, good boy, I swiped. Let's go for a walk, talking is for later.

#20

Is It Just Me Or Is He Not 20?

Is It Just Me Or Is He Not 20?

#21

Rate The Photos

Rate The Photos

#22

This Somehow Isn't The Worst Profile I've Come Across

This Somehow Isn't The Worst Profile I've Come Across

#23

This Tinder Profile

This Tinder Profile

#24

New To Tinder. Can You All Let Me Know If I’m Doing It Right?

New To Tinder. Can You All Let Me Know If I'm Doing It Right?

#25

Sense Of Humour Is Key

Sense Of Humour Is Key

#26

This Is How Every Group Photo Should Be Handled On Tinder

This Is How Every Group Photo Should Be Handled On Tinder

#27

People Of Imgur, I Introduce You To The Guy Of Tinder

People Of Imgur, I Introduce You To The Guy Of Tinder

#28

Such An Eloquent, Accurate Euphemism

Such An Eloquent, Accurate Euphemism

#29

Ngvc: “I’m Too Nice…” Been Back On Tinder For One Hour And Already Found One In The Wild

Ngvc: "I'm Too Nice…" Been Back On Tinder For One Hour And Already Found One In The Wild

#30

Atleast She Isn't Asking To Be One Foot Taller Than Her

Atleast She Isn't Asking To Be One Foot Taller Than Her

Pencils aren't aren't bright and neither is she. It's either the sharpest pencil in the box or the brightest bulb in the room. Mixed metaphors are tiresome for a b****y old lady like me.

#31

She Has A Sense Of Humor

She Has A Sense Of Humor

I feel really sorry for all the Karens.That name is going extinct now.

#32

I Don’t Have Anything Else To Say Other Than, What?????

I Don't Have Anything Else To Say Other Than, What?????

#33

Back In 2018 When I Was On Tinder, I Discovered Someone With This As Their Profile. Hilarious

Back In 2018 When I Was On Tinder, I Discovered Someone With This As Their Profile. Hilarious

BTW, I met my GF on Tinder, we've been dating for 2.5 years, & we just moved in together, so yes it's possible to find real romance and connection on a dating app.

#34

I Appreciate All The Men Asking For A Checkup Of The Profile Pictures And Bios. This Is What I‘M Dealing With Here In Finland

I Appreciate All The Men Asking For A Checkup Of The Profile Pictures And Bios. This Is What I'M Dealing With Here In Finland

Hm... Feet, dirty socks, the suspicious stain, German language in Finnland (?)... Thanks, but no.

#35

This Bio Is Terrifying

This Bio Is Terrifying

#36

What An Absolute Tool

What An Absolute Tool

#37

Good Luck With That Search Girl

Good Luck With That Search Girl

#38

How's This For A First Photo?

How's This For A First Photo?

#39

Blursed Emm

Blursed Emm

Feminem

#40

It Just Gets Weirder The Longer You Look At It

It Just Gets Weirder The Longer You Look At It

dude sent his picture to AI and typed a prompt "replace ex with a dog"

#41

Why Did We Combine Chuck Tingle Ebooks With Dating Profiles? Because Our Investors Need Tinder Bios That Get Results

Why Did We Combine Chuck Tingle Ebooks With Dating Profiles? Because Our Investors Need Tinder Bios That Get Results

#42

Tinder Dump

Tinder Dump

#43

You Can't Hoard Puffles In Your Igloo On Tinder

You Can't Hoard Puffles In Your Igloo On Tinder

#44

Genuine Question: What Are People Expecting When They Write These Types Of Bios?

Genuine Question: What Are People Expecting When They Write These Types Of Bios?

I geniunely think that they hope not to match with anyone just to keep the victim complex going. It's weird, but it's the only explanation I've got.

#45

Thoughts And Suggestions For Bio?

Thoughts And Suggestions For Bio?

#46

Just A Little American Pride For Election Day

Just A Little American Pride For Election Day

#47

Even Gym Leaders Are On Tinder.. (X-Post From /R/Tinder)

Even Gym Leaders Are On Tinder.. (X-Post From /R/Tinder)

#48

Sure You Are

Sure You Are

#49

My Man Used That UNO Reverse Card

My Man Used That UNO Reverse Card

Guys, what if I don't have my own teeth? Can I still go out with this absolute catch? /s

#50

He/He

He/He

#51

Jealous Of This Pic

Jealous Of This Pic

#52

Someone Gave This Cat His Own Tinder Account

Someone Gave This Cat His Own Tinder Account

I used to have neighbours who met through the profile one of them posted for his cat, Lemon, on Plenty of Fish. So Lemon snagged her dad a co-dad, and by the time they moved and I lost track of them their family had added, to my knowledge, another cat or two, a couple of skinny pigs, at least one moderately sized lizard of some sort, and whatever inhabited a very large aquarium. So this strategy definitely has possibilities, for anyone seeking a partner to build a menagerie with.

#53

No Beard. No Girl

No Beard. No Girl

Interesting first information. 'Hey, I will meet this woman. Don't know anything about her but she is shaved you-know-where.'

#54

Allstar Tinder

Allstar Tinder

#55

Reworked My Tinder Bio

Reworked My Tinder Bio

#56

Is My Bio Okay??

Is My Bio Okay??

I tried to put something that showed my sense of humor a little. Not much luck and I know I’m conventionally attractive so must be my bio right?

#57

Red Flags Come In Many Forms

Red Flags Come In Many Forms

#58

Absolutely No Red Flags About Having This As Your Top Picture

Absolutely No Red Flags About Having This As Your Top Picture

#59

Anyone See A Red Flag?

Anyone See A Red Flag?

#60

"Lovely Ever After" Except

"Lovely Ever After" Except

