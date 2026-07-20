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“SkinnyTok” Trend Reignites Concern After Online Trolls Go After Dua Lipa And Tate McRae
Dua Lipa wearing a sequined halter top, with long dark hair, addressing online concerns about the #SkinnyTok trend.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“SkinnyTok” Trend Reignites Concern After Online Trolls Go After Dua Lipa And Tate McRae

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Pop stars like Dua Lipa and Tate McRae have become the targets of online attacks from those in the “SkinnyTok” community, a disturbing group that criticizes female celebrities’ bodies.

Despite having healthy bodies, the stars have become the subjects of social media commentary about their appearance.

A post that gained traction claimed Dua Lipa had gained weight during her honeymoon in Italy.

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    Highlights
    • Pop stars Dua Lipa and Tate McRae are facing body-shaming comments from the SkinnyTok community despite having healthy bodies.
    • A viral post claimed Dua had "gained weight" after her honeymoon, while Tate continues to be judged for her body type.
    • Experts warn that SkinnyTok reflects a dangerous return to extreme thinness ideals, putting both mental and physical health at risk.

    A post claiming Dua Lipa had “gained some weight” after her honeymoon raised alarms about the harmful SkinnyTok trend
    Dua Lipa performing, highlighting concern over SkinnyTok trends and online trolls.

    Image credits: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

    “After marrying her husband Callum Turner, singer Dua Lipa – who had been on her honeymoon for a while – was spotted in New York looking like she’d gained some weight upon returning from her honeymoon,” the post read.

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    Outraged by the post, a writer from Evie Magazine responded to the user who had body-shamed the singer.

    “Severely underweight and malnourished Oz*mpic bodies are becoming so normalised and glamorised that they are calling Dua Lipa fat,” she raged.

    Dua Lipa in a red dress, facing online trolls and SkinnyTok trend concerns.

    Image credits: dualipa

    A comment about teaching daughters the SkinnyTok trend is not true, reflecting concern over online trolls.

    The woman went on to share a warning about the bodies that are being idealized by society.

    “Are we for real? She looks healthy, she looks beautiful and vibrant. She looks like she has energy … She has something that is not visible in a lot of these malnourished bodies, and that is vitality.”

    Dua and Tate McRae became the latest targets as experts warn that unrealistic beauty standards are making a troubling comeback

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    @monsharx♬ original sound – MON SHARX
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    Others joined in to question the narrative, stressing that Dua’s body is perfectly healthy and urging people not to lose the progress made during the “body positivity” era.

    “She literally has abs,” one fan pointed out, while another said, “I REFUSE to go back to 90,s/early 2000s weight standards.”

    Similarly, singer and pro dancer Tate McRae was also body-shamed on videos of her dancing on stage.

    Dua Lipa relaxing in a bikini, a target of SkinnyTok trend concern and online trolls.

    Image credits: dualipa

    Speaking with news.com.au, mobility and strength trainer Rebecca Stewart expressed concern that a large section of society was reverting to the “her*in chic” era of the 1990s, when extremely thin bodies, like supermodel Kate Moss’, were idealized.

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    Stewart compared the body-shaming comments targeting Dua and Tate to those made when Britney Spears performed at the VMAs in 2007.

    Jane Rowan, who leads a campaign against eating d*s*rders in Australia, told the outlet that exposure to media glamorizing unhealthy bodies could have “horrific consequences.”

    Experts say the backlash against Dua and Tate reflects a dangerous shift toward glorifying extreme thinness
    Dua Lipa in a gym, amidst discussions about the SkinnyTok trend and online trolls.

    Image credits: dualipa

    A comment defending Dua Lipa and Tate McRae against online trolls, noting her athletic build.

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    “Weight stigma online doesn’t just hurt people’s feelings, it has a profound consequences for mental health and eating d*s*rder risk,” she warned.

    Rowan explained that reading those comments online could become a source of insecurity and ultimately lead to disordered eating for someone with a similar body type to the body-shamed stars. 

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    Dangerous trends like SkinnyTok also send the wrong message to young people: that the pop stars’ appearance (and thinness) matter more than their musical talent.

    Tate McRae performing on stage, showcasing her flexibility, amid the SkinnyTok trend concerns.

    Image credits: Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV

    A comment praising Tate McRae, calling her goals, amidst the SkinnyTok trend.

    A user comment supporting Tate McRae, highlighting her healthy and athletic look against online trolls.

    Rowan advised parents of young teenagers to keep an eye on the type of content their children consume online, warning that social media algorithms may constantly feed them these unhealthy posts.

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    “Young people are in a very vulnerable stage,” she stressed. “Social media restrictions are so important for this reason.”

    Tate McRae said being judged by strangers online can feel “terrifying”
    Dua Lipa posing in a sheer, gold lace dress, stirring discussion around body image and the SkinnyTok trend.

    Image credits: tatemcrae

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    A comment from Becca on SkinnyTok trend, supporting Dua Lipa and Tate McRae against online trolls.

    Dua, who is very active on Instagram, told the BBC that she has to log off social media whenever faceless trolls make it a source of anxiety.

    “Social media can be such an amazing tool and it can be so fun to share things but at the same time it’s almost a breeding ground for hate and anxiety,” said the Training Season singer, whose name means “love” in Albanian.

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    @rebeccastewart.co these beauty standards are made by pdf files and are hurting everyone, no matter what size you are. #whitebeautystandards#bodyimagehealing#bodyimage#bodystandards#greenscreen♬ original sound – rebecca | embodied strength

    The star, who modeled for Topshop as a teenager, revealed that she was told that she needed to lose weight to succeed in the industry.

    “I felt great the way I was. I had no reason to want to change,” the 30-year-old told Vogue, adding, “Of course, I had insecurities – times when I questioned my appearance. I know how destabilising it can be to feel not good enough.”

    An image of a woman, relevant to the SkinnyTok trend and concerns about online trolls.

    Image credits: tatemcrae

    Meanwhile, the Sports Car singer, 23, admitted that it sometimes feels “terrifying” to be in the limelight and have her appearance scrutinized by thousands of people.

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    Addressing her critics, Tate said on the Triple J podcast, “I have insecurities and think the exact same things that you are. So it’s always weird when you have someone talking about your body online, talking about your face and picking it apart.

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    “I am a person. I’m just a girl going through all of these exact feelings that you are.”

    “This is objectively wrong,” one reader commentedA comment from KyBaby99 on SkinnyTok trend, discussing Tate McRae and Noah Cyrus against online trolls.

    A comment from Mimi La Poeta on SkinnyTok trend, defending women against online trolls.

    A comment from Lisa310 about the SkinnyTok trend and beauty standards, related to online trolls.

    A social media comment from Kris.postoffice about self-love and yoga amidst the SkinnyTok trend concerns.

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    A social media comment from dyslexic angle expressing concern about the return to 90s body image with SkinnyTok.

    A social media comment from + mira ®, disputing a notion of someone being big, addressing SkinnyTok concerns.

    A social media comment from LuciferMuses || Lauren, questioning past body perceptions related to SkinnyTok.

    A social media comment from ADILAURI, admiring a physique as goals amidst the SkinnyTok trend.

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    A social media user comments on their experience being considered overweight despite being skinny and having medical issues, sparking SkinnyTok concern.

    A social media user comments on the SkinnyTok trend, stating if someone thinks that is fat then they properly have a corn.

    A social media user comments on the SkinnyTok trend, stating that skinny as a standard needs to go away and criticizing white beauty standards.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeebers, I should look so "bad." 🙄

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeebers, I should look so "bad." 🙄

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