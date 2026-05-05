Dua Lipa’s Boyfriend Has High Chances Of Becoming The Next James Bond

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Dua Lipa set Instagram ablaze after sharing dreamy vacation snaps from Copenhagen, Denmark, racking up over 1.5 million likes in no time.

But it wasn’t just the aesthetic getaway that caught the fans’ attention. Instead, seeing the singer pose alongside her boyfriend, Callum Turner, reignited wild speculation about him stepping into the iconic role of James Bond.

Highlights Dua Lipa’s vacation photos with boyfriend Callum Turner sparked fresh James Bond buzz.

Amid ongoing rumors, fans debated whether Turner would be an ideal fit for Agent 007.

Reports and betting odds have fueled speculation over the next Bond, but there’s no official casting yet.

As the couple’s chemistry stole the spotlight, one viral comment summed up the frenzy.

“Was Mr. Bond looking for clues in that painting, a sign of SPECTRE?”

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Who is Dua Lipa’s boyfriend, Callum Turner?

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

British actor Callum Turner and singer-songwriter Dua Lipa first sparked romance rumors in January 2024. That same month, Turner appeared as Major John Egan in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

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Lipa was spotted at the show’s premiere after-party, supporting Turner amid dating rumors. The couple made sporadic public appearances together over the next year before announcing their engagement in June 2025.

Image credits: @dualipa/Instagram

Turner previously dated actress Vanessa Kirby from 2015 to 2019. He is best known for playing Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films, a prequel/spin-off of the Harry Potter franchise.

Last year, Turner and Lipa attended the Met Gala together. This year, however, they chose a quiet vacation in Copenhagen over the fashion extravaganza.

Callum Turner is reportedly the frontrunner for the James Bond role

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Turner and Lipa’s vacation pictures once again fueled rumors about his potential casting as the next James Bond. On X, fans quickly debated whether the 36-year-old would be an ideal fit for the iconic spy.

“Callum Turner would be a great Bond,” one user said.

Another wrote, “He’s not attractive. At all. Maybe a good actor, I don’t know.”

Image credits: Christoph Soeder/Getty Images

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The rumors first emerged in December 2025, when some betting sites listed Turner as the “red-hot” favorite.

In January 2026, the Daily Mail added fuel to the speculation, citing a source who claimed Turner’s casting as Bond was confirmed.

“He’s been blabbing all over town. Callum is the new Bond, it’s been confirmed. Everyone in his circle is talking about it. It’s the worst-kept secret going,” the source claimed.

Callum Turner has addressed the James Bond rumors

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Image credits: Gerome Defrance/Getty Images

After weeks of speculation, Turner addressed the rumors in a February 2026 interview with Variety. At the Berlin Film Festival, he was asked about the rumors but said it was too early to comment.

“I’m not going to comment on it,” he said with a smirk.

Since Daniel Craig’s last outing as Agent 007 in 2021, one of the most coveted British roles has been vacant.

Image credits: MGM/Eon Productions

In February 2025, Amazon MGM acquired the complete creative rights to the Bond franchise. A month later, Amy Pascal and David Heyman were announced as producers. Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was selected to direct in June.

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However, neither the studio nor the director has made any formal casting announcements regarding the next iteration of Bond.

Aside from Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, and Theo James have also been reportedly considered for the role.

Most of the Bond movies can be streamed on Prime Video.