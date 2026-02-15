Who Is Callum Turner? Callum Robilliard Turner is a British actor known for his compelling performances across film and television. His versatile talent often brings nuanced depth to his characters. He first gained widespread recognition playing Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts film series, a role that introduced him to a global audience. More recently, his work in Masters of the Air has garnered critical acclaim.

Full Name Callum Robilliard Turner Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Dua Lipa Net Worth $5 million Nationality British Education St Charles Catholic Sixth Form College Mother Rosemary Turner

Early Life and Education Callum Robilliard Turner was born on February 15, 1990, in Hammersmith and grew up in Chelsea, London, raised by his single mother, Rosemary, a club promoter. His early home life was filled with diverse, “colorful characters” due to his mother’s profession. He left school at 16, initially pursuing semi-professional football before shifting to modeling. He later attended St Charles Catholic Sixth Form College.

Notable Relationships Callum Turner is currently engaged to English singer Dua Lipa, a relationship confirmed in June 2025 following widespread media speculation. The couple first sparked dating rumors in January 2024. Prior to his engagement, Turner was in a long-term relationship with English actress Vanessa Kirby from 2015 to 2019. He has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Callum Turner has established himself with significant roles in major franchises, notably portraying Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts film series, appearing in both Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. These films showcased his talent on a global stage, reaching millions of viewers worldwide. Beyond franchise work, Turner was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for his performance in the gripping mystery series The Capture. He also garnered acclaim as John “Bucky” Egan in the recent miniseries Masters of the Air. His early career included modeling for brands like Reebok and Burberry before he transitioned fully into acting. Turner was also recognized as a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2014, solidifying his status as a notable emerging talent.