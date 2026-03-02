Who Is Daniel Craig? Daniel Wroughton Craig is a British actor known for his intense performances and rugged on-screen presence. His career spans acclaimed independent films and global blockbusters. He first gained widespread public attention with his powerful portrayal of James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, which revitalized the iconic spy franchise and earned critical praise for its gritty realism.

Full Name Daniel Wroughton Craig Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Rachel Weisz Net Worth $160 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education National Youth Theatre, Guildhall School of Music and Drama Father Timothy John Wroughton Craig Mother Carol Olivia Williams Siblings Lea, Harry Kids Ella Loudon, Grace

Early Life and Education Born in Chester, Cheshire, Daniel Wroughton Craig’s early life saw him move to Liverpool with his art teacher mother, Carol Olivia Williams, after his parents divorced. By age sixteen, he had left school to join the National Youth Theatre in London, later graduating from the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1991, where he honed his craft.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actress Rachel Weisz since 2011, Daniel Craig was previously married to Fiona Loudon and had a lengthy relationship with German actress Heike Makatsch. Craig shares a daughter, Ella Loudon, with his first wife, and a daughter, Grace, with Weisz, while also being a stepfather to Weisz’s son, Henry.

Career Highlights Daniel Craig redefined the James Bond franchise across five films, beginning with Casino Royale and culminating in No Time to Die, delivering a grittier, more emotionally complex portrayal of the iconic spy. Beyond Bond, Craig earned Golden Globe nominations for his role as Detective Benoit Blanc in the hit mystery films Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, showcasing his versatile range.