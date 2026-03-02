Daniel Craig at a film event, wearing layered necklaces and a casual blazer, highlighting his career presence.

Daniel Craig

Born

March 2, 1968

Died
Birthplace

Chester, Cheshire, England

Age

58 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Wroughton Craig is a British actor known for his intense performances and rugged on-screen presence. His career spans acclaimed independent films and global blockbusters.

He first gained widespread public attention with his powerful portrayal of James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, which revitalized the iconic spy franchise and earned critical praise for its gritty realism.

Full NameDaniel Wroughton Craig
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Rachel Weisz
Net Worth$160 million
NationalityBritish
EthnicityWhite
EducationNational Youth Theatre, Guildhall School of Music and Drama
FatherTimothy John Wroughton Craig
MotherCarol Olivia Williams
SiblingsLea, Harry
KidsElla Loudon, Grace

Early Life and Education

Born in Chester, Cheshire, Daniel Wroughton Craig’s early life saw him move to Liverpool with his art teacher mother, Carol Olivia Williams, after his parents divorced.

By age sixteen, he had left school to join the National Youth Theatre in London, later graduating from the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1991, where he honed his craft.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to actress Rachel Weisz since 2011, Daniel Craig was previously married to Fiona Loudon and had a lengthy relationship with German actress Heike Makatsch.

Craig shares a daughter, Ella Loudon, with his first wife, and a daughter, Grace, with Weisz, while also being a stepfather to Weisz’s son, Henry.

Career Highlights

Daniel Craig redefined the James Bond franchise across five films, beginning with Casino Royale and culminating in No Time to Die, delivering a grittier, more emotionally complex portrayal of the iconic spy.

Beyond Bond, Craig earned Golden Globe nominations for his role as Detective Benoit Blanc in the hit mystery films Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, showcasing his versatile range.

Signature Quote

“I generally believe that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed.”

