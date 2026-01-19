Dua Lipa Left Utterly Stunned After South African Fan Uses Filter On Selfie With Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Dua Lipa went viral for her reaction to a fan applying a filter to their video.

The British pop star concluded her Radical Optimism Tour, the third tour of her career, last month.

Dua is known for her frequent travels, even after wrapping up a world tour, leading to a long-standing joke among fans that she’s “always on vacation.”

Highlights Dua Lipa took time to meet fans during her family vacation in Cape Town, South Africa.

The pop star did not hide her surprise upon seeing that a fan had applied a filter to their video together.

Dua has poked fun at her constant travels and her “Vacanza queen” reputation.

Dua Lipa met fans outside a restaurant while on vacation in Cape Town, South Africa

Dua Lipa posing with long red hair and subtle makeup at an event, wearing a silver necklace and shimmering outfit.

Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“You know an airport hates to see me coming,” she quipped last year on Instagram about her endless vacation photos.

This time, the Training Season singer jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa, where she had breakfast and greeted fans at the Our Local restaurant.

One fan waited for Dua outside the eatery on Sunday (January 18) and filmed the special encounter, seemingly applying a filter to enhance their appearance.

Dua Lipa wearing shiny metallic outfit with gloves, posing indoors, reacting to South African fan using filter on selfie.

Image credits: dualipa

In a video posted to the TikTok account @__krissssssss, the 30-year-old is seen leaving the restaurant as the fan asks, “Did you enjoy your time at Our Local?”

Dua was not expecting the filter, which airbrushed her face and made her lips appear plumper, prompting her to exclaim, “This filter, bloody hell!”

“Yes. I had a great time. Thank you so much,” she later said.

The British star seemingly disapproved of a filter used by one fan

Dua Lipa smiling with a fan using a filter on their selfie, captured in a casual indoor setting with people in the background

Image credits: __krissssssss

The restaurant’s manager, Franceska Pretorius, confirmed that the singer visited the venue with her family.

“We did try to keep it under wraps because she was just here to have breakfast,” Pretorius told News24.

Dua Lipa reacting with surprise as South African fan uses a filter on selfie with the singer during a social media moment.

Image credits: JustForfun40830

Dua Lipa reacting to South African fan using a filter on their selfie with her at a crowded indoor location.

Image credits: __krissssssss

The video of @__krissssssss and the Grammy winner quickly made the rounds on social media, amassing 500,000 views across X and TikTok.

“Chilling with the Gorgeous Dua🥰” Kris captioned the now-viral post.

Fans shared Dua’s surprise at the filter, agreeing that it was unnecessary and that the star appeared to disapprove of it.

“She’s like.. I don’t need no filter 😭” wrote one user.

Many questioned why the fan had applied a filter, joking, “Imagine filtering THE Dua Lipa”

South African fan smiling outdoors with braided hair and gold earrings after using filter on selfie with Dua Lipa

Image credits: __krissssssss

A tweet from user alice buff expressing admiration, highlighting Dua Lipa’s British charm in a casual Twitter reply.

Image credits: film_buffy

“Imagine filtering THE dua lipa,” another said.



“Why do y’all keep putting on these filters?” asked an additional user.

“I don’t think she liked the filter but I’m not sure,” said someone else.

“Lol she’s so pretty that the filter made her like TOO pretty,” another comment read.

A separate observer said the singer “couldn’t get outta there quicker.”



“wow this filter, bloody hell” DUA LIPA IS SO FUNNY 😭 pic.twitter.com/qE33tNNVhl — ‏ً (@lipapictures) January 18, 2026

One user said the video reminded them of the fan who applied the mouse-ears filter when meeting Robert Pattinson.

The Levitating hitmaker, who got engaged to Callum Turner last year, has poked fun at memes about her constant bikini photos. Still, she doesn’t want fans to forget the reason she’s able to afford her jet-setting lifestyle.

Dua, known for her love of travel, recently concluded her Radical Optimism Tour

Dua Lipa making a playful face indoors, reacting with surprise to a fan’s filter during a selfie moment.

Image credits: dualipa

“I think you can work hard and play hard and not be, you know — I feel like no matter what, people are still going to call you the Vacanza queen,” she said on the Las Culturistas podcast.

“And people think that I’m always on holiday — I’m actually not always on holiday, I’m actually always f**king working.”

Dua Lipa looking stunned while holding a cocktail, reacting to a South African fan using a filter on their selfie together.

Image credits: dualipa

Dua concluded her Radical Optimism tour in Mexico City on December 5, 2025, one year after performing in Singapore.

During the Australian, European, and American legs of the tour, the star delighted fans by covering songs by local artists, singing in Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Czech.

Dua, who speaks both English and Albanian fluently, announced last year that she is studying A-Level Spanish.

Dua clarified that she’s “not always on holiday,” referencing the memes about her constant travel photos

Dua Lipa posing with a South African fan who used a filter on their selfie during a casual outdoor meetup.

Image credits: __krissssssss

Dua Lipa reacting surprised as South African fan uses a filter on a selfie taken together.

Image credits: ayayayeya

She recently jumped on the “2016” Instagram trend, sharing photos taken a decade ago. The carousel of photos showed her wearing a choker and other fashion staples from that year, as well as posing with Jimmy Fallon and Post Malone.

“Wow these 2016 memories are making me wanna un archive everything,” she captioned the post.

Dua, the eldest child of Kosovo Albanian parents, began her career by posting covers on YouTube. In 2013, she was hired for an ITV advertisement for The X Factor, in which she covered Sister Sledge’s Lost in Music.

Two years later, she released her first single, New Love, followed by her first chart-topping hit, Be The One.

The 30-year-old rose to fame in 2015 after posting cover songs on YouTube

Dua Lipa taking a mirror selfie wearing a black outfit, showing gold rings and holding an orange phone.

Image credits: dualipa

The London-born talent, whose first name means “love” in Albanian, has also modeled for Versace at Milan Fashion Week in 2022 and had supporting roles in the films Barbie and Argylle.

Comment from fan praising beauty, noting a filter applied to a selfie with Dua Lipa left her looking even prettier.

TikTok users reacted to the fan’s viral video with Dua Lipa in South Africa

Comment by Jessica with a heart emoji, expressing surprise and laughter using OH MY GOSHHH and emojis on a social media post.

Social media comment showing fan reaction to Dua Lipa left utterly stunned after South African fan uses filter on selfie with her.

Comment by user pierce expressing amusement with crying emojis in reaction to a fan using a filter on selfie with Dua Lipa.

Comment on social media post expressing concern about scaring Dua Lipa with a filter used by a South African fan.

Social media comment by Micayla expressing annoyance related to Dua Lipa, featuring 65 likes on the platform.

Comment from South African fan reacting to Dua Lipa using a filter on their selfie together with crying emoji.

Comment with a red profile icon, text expressing shock using OH NO, skull, and crying emojis, with 274 likes.

Comment from user aundrea stating she's like I don't need no filter with a crying emoji on a social media post.

Comment on social media post expressing frustration about filters, with a profile picture of a person wearing a red cap.

Comment from a user named Fiona reacting with crying emojis to a fan using a filter in a selfie with Dua Lipa.

Comment on a social media post about Dua Lipa looking stunned after a South African fan used a filter on their selfie.

