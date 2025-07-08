Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Like A Floor Lamp At A Massage Parlor”: Most Viral Celebrity Looks From Paris Fashion Week 2025
Celebrity wearing an avant-garde outfit with fringes at Paris Fashion Week 2025 holding a black bird on her gloved hand
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Like A Floor Lamp At A Massage Parlor”: Most Viral Celebrity Looks From Paris Fashion Week 2025

Some of the biggest names in show business stepped out in rainy Paris for the opening day of Haute Couture week.

Dua Lipa, Hunter Schafer, and more gathered at the French capital’s Petit Palais art museum to watch Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2025-26 show.

Celebrities fully embraced the collection’s title, Back to the Future, with their most eye-catching gowns.

Highlights
  • Dua Lipa, Hunter Schafer, Cardi B, and more stars kicked off Paris Haute Couture at Schiaparelli's show.
  • The celebrities gathered at the Petit Palais art museum to view the French fashion house’s Fall/Winter collection.
  • Their outfits sparked mixed reactions online, with users sharing their opinions and plenty of funny comparisons.

According to Elle magazine, Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, drew inspiration for his new collection from the early 1940s, incorporating modern touches such as the fashion house’s signature keyhole motif.

RELATED:

    Celebrities attended Schiaparelli’s fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Week in their boldest looks

    Models walking the runway showcasing viral celebrity looks at Paris Fashion Week 2025 with stylish and bold outfits.

    Image credits: FF Channel

    Dua Lipa, who recently returned from her Italian vacation, arrived at the Petit Palais in a bridal white Schiaparelli gown.

    Her dress was fully embellished with micro-sequins and featured exaggerated rounded shoulders, a high slit down the center, and a keyhole cut-out on the chest.

    Dua’s bridal look comes after the Training Season singer confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner, telling British Vogue last month, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.

    “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling,” she added.

    Dua Lipa donned a bridal gown embellished with sequins and a keyhole cut-out on the chest

    Woman in a white textured dress and statement earrings showcasing a viral celebrity look at Paris Fashion Week 2025.

    Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

    Dua said she was never one to dream about her perfect wedding dress, but after the proposal, she was more excited to explore different options.

    Overall, netizens gave the look a thumbs up, with one user writing that the singer “pulled up like a living Vogue cover.”

    “That outfit makes her look like an angel,” shared a separate user on X (formerly Twitter).

    A third person disagreed, writing, “Sorry, but all I can see is a big white bird when looking at Dua Lipa’s dress 😅”

    Celebrity wearing a textured white gown with shoulder pads and a front slit, attending Paris Fashion Week 2025 viral looks.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

    Comment about Dua Lipa’s dress resembling a white big bird, referencing viral celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week 2025.

    Meanwhile, Hunter Schafer opted for a mint green-and-ivory striped strapless dress.

    The Euphoria actress accessorized the look with large pearl earrings and wore her hair up in a slicked-back bun.

    “Every event is giving Hunger Games Capitol lately, BUT Hunter looks amazing per usual,” one fan said of her look.

    Hunter Schafer wore a striped strapless dress, which she accessorized with large pearl earrings

    Model in a strapless striped dress and pearl earrings showcasing viral celebrity looks at Paris Fashion Week 2025.

    Image credits: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

    Celebrity showcasing a viral look at Paris Fashion Week 2025, styled like a floor lamp at a massage parlor.

    “Hunter is gorgeous but does that colour seem too paler for her, or is it just me? I think a deeper green would’ve looked amazing,” expressed someone else.

    Another fashionista said the actress embodied “old Hollywood glamour.”

    Model in a strapless striped gown posing on stairs showcasing viral celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week 2025.

    Image credits: Christian Vierig/WireImage

    Text post from nustalgia discussing Hunter’s dress giving early 2010s flashbacks, referencing viral celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week.
    However, it was undoubtedly Cardi B who drew the most attention at the art museum, wearing a black-and-white sculptural gown with a plunging neckline and curtain-style fringe around the shoulders.

    When the rapper exited the Petit Palais, she held out her hand to reveal another dramatic element of her look: a black crow, a.k.a Crowdi B, as the star described it on social media.

    Cardi B wore a show-stopping sculptural gown featuring curtain-style fringe around the shoulders

    Celebrity wearing a bold fringe dress resembling a floor lamp at Paris Fashion Week 2025, showcasing viral fashion looks.

    Image credits: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

    Comment saying Cardi B looks like a floor lamp at a massage parlor referencing viral celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week 2025.
    The head-turning ensemble divided opinions on social media, with some praising it as bold and disruptive, while others called it downright ridiculous.

    “Strangely enough, I like it. And she’s got the right attitude to pull it off,” one user wrote.

    Another agreed: “I think you have to have a big personality for this piece, and she does.”

    “Cardi B looks like a floor lamp at a massage parlor!!” one critic penned.

    Others criticized the WAP rapper for bringing a crow as a fashion accessory. “I hate it. It bothers me that she has a live animal instead of a purse. Just to show off that ugly Sauron tower dress.”

    Celebrity wearing a beaded fringe outfit and black gloves holding a bird at Paris Fashion Week viral looks 2025.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

    Person holding a child dressed like a floor lamp at a massage parlor during Paris Fashion Week 2025 event.
    Colombian star Karol G donned a tightly knit black gown featuring a short white train. The TQG singer sat between Dua and Hunter at the event, which she described as a “fairytale.”

    “She’s pretty, but this is boring…” one user shared on X, while another added, “That train is stupid asf! She could’ve slayed without it.”

    “The details of the dress look extremely beautiful 😍🔥🙌” a separate person expressed. 

    Karol G sported a black tight dress with a sweetheart neckline and a short train

    Celebrity posing in a black and gold embroidered dress showcasing viral looks from Paris Fashion Week 2025.

    Image credits: Peter White/Getty Images

    Viral celebrity fashion look at Paris Fashion Week 2025 featuring a bold, avant-garde outfit with unique lighting effects.

    Celebrity wearing a black and white embroidered dress at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing most viral celebrity looks.

    Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

    Other stars who attended the Schiaparelli show on Monday (July 7) included actor Cooper Koch, designers Vera Wang, and celebrity stylist Law Roach.

    Paris Haute Couture runs from July 7 to 10. Unlike traditional fashion weeks, this event focuses on hand-sewn, hand-embellished, and expertly crafted garments that require hundreds of hours of labor.

    These pieces are typically sold to celebrities, royalty, or wealthy aristocrats.

    “I love the wonderful weirdness of Schiaparelli,” one reader commented

    Comment on social media expressing sadness about someone being ignored and feeling invisible, reflecting viral celebrity looks buzz.

    Comment text on social media post about viral celebrity looks at Paris Fashion Week 2025 mentioning gowns and bold styles.

    Celebrity wearing a bold, unconventional outfit at Paris Fashion Week 2025, showcasing viral fashion looks.

    Celebrity wearing a bold outfit at Paris Fashion Week 2025, showcasing viral looks and unique floor lamp-inspired style.

    Celebrity wearing a bold outfit resembling a floor lamp at a massage parlor, showcasing viral Paris Fashion Week style 2025.

    Celebrity showcasing viral Paris Fashion Week 2025 look inspired by a floor lamp at a massage parlor style.

    Text post by tacorockin discussing celebrities using props like snakes and crows in viral Paris Fashion Week 2025 looks.

    Comment criticizing Karol G's appearance, referencing viral celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week 2025.

    Celebrity fashion looks at Paris Fashion Week 2025, featuring bold, viral styles and runway-ready outfits.

    Viral celebrity fashion look inspired by edgy runway styles showcased at Paris Fashion Week 2025 event.

    Crow perched on a railing in an urban environment, showcasing adaptability and curiosity in city settings.

    Comment discussing Hunter’s amazing look at a recent event, referencing viral celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week 2025.

    Celebrity fashion look at Paris Fashion Week 2025 featuring bold, viral styles and standout floor lamp-inspired designs.

    Celebrity showcasing a unique and viral look on the Paris Fashion Week 2025 runway.

    Viral celebrity fashion looks at Paris Fashion Week 2025 captured with bold and unique floor lamp-inspired style.

    Celebrity wearing a bold, unconventional outfit reminiscent of a floor lamp at a massage parlor during Paris Fashion Week 2025.

    Cardi B shows a viral celebrity look at Paris Fashion Week 2025, blending edgy and camp fashion styles.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
