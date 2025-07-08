“Like A Floor Lamp At A Massage Parlor”: Most Viral Celebrity Looks From Paris Fashion Week 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the biggest names in show business stepped out in rainy Paris for the opening day of Haute Couture week.

Dua Lipa, Hunter Schafer, and more gathered at the French capital’s Petit Palais art museum to watch Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2025-26 show.

Celebrities fully embraced the collection’s title, Back to the Future, with their most eye-catching gowns.

According to Elle magazine, Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, drew inspiration for his new collection from the early 1940s, incorporating modern touches such as the fashion house’s signature keyhole motif.

Dua Lipa, who recently returned from her Italian vacation, arrived at the Petit Palais in a bridal white Schiaparelli gown.

Her dress was fully embellished with micro-sequins and featured exaggerated rounded shoulders, a high slit down the center, and a keyhole cut-out on the chest.



Dua’s bridal look comes after the Training Season singer confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner, telling British Vogue last month, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.

“This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling,” she added.

Dua Lipa donned a bridal gown embellished with sequins and a keyhole cut-out on the chest

Dua said she was never one to dream about her perfect wedding dress, but after the proposal, she was more excited to explore different options.

Overall, netizens gave the look a thumbs up, with one user writing that the singer “pulled up like a living Vogue cover.”

“That outfit makes her look like an angel,” shared a separate user on X (formerly Twitter).

A third person disagreed, writing, “Sorry, but all I can see is a big white bird when looking at Dua Lipa’s dress 😅”

Meanwhile, Hunter Schafer opted for a mint green-and-ivory striped strapless dress.

The Euphoria actress accessorized the look with large pearl earrings and wore her hair up in a slicked-back bun.

“Every event is giving Hunger Games Capitol lately, BUT Hunter looks amazing per usual,” one fan said of her look.

Hunter Schafer wore a striped strapless dress, which she accessorized with large pearl earrings

“Hunter is gorgeous but does that colour seem too paler for her, or is it just me? I think a deeper green would’ve looked amazing,” expressed someone else.

Another fashionista said the actress embodied “old Hollywood glamour.”

However, it was undoubtedly Cardi B who drew the most attention at the art museum, wearing a black-and-white sculptural gown with a plunging neckline and curtain-style fringe around the shoulders.

When the rapper exited the Petit Palais, she held out her hand to reveal another dramatic element of her look: a black crow, a.k.a Crowdi B, as the star described it on social media.

Cardi B wore a show-stopping sculptural gown featuring curtain-style fringe around the shoulders

The head-turning ensemble divided opinions on social media, with some praising it as bold and disruptive, while others called it downright ridiculous.

“Strangely enough, I like it. And she’s got the right attitude to pull it off,” one user wrote.

Another agreed: “I think you have to have a big personality for this piece, and she does.”

“Cardi B looks like a floor lamp at a massage parlor!!” one critic penned.



Others criticized the WAP rapper for bringing a crow as a fashion accessory. “I hate it. It bothers me that she has a live animal instead of a purse. Just to show off that ugly Sauron tower dress.”

Colombian star Karol G donned a tightly knit black gown featuring a short white train. The TQG singer sat between Dua and Hunter at the event, which she described as a “fairytale.”

“She’s pretty, but this is boring…” one user shared on X, while another added, “That train is stupid asf! She could’ve slayed without it.”

“The details of the dress look extremely beautiful 😍🔥🙌” a separate person expressed.

Karol G sported a black tight dress with a sweetheart neckline and a short train

Other stars who attended the Schiaparelli show on Monday (July 7) included actor Cooper Koch, designers Vera Wang, and celebrity stylist Law Roach.

Paris Haute Couture runs from July 7 to 10. Unlike traditional fashion weeks, this event focuses on hand-sewn, hand-embellished, and expertly crafted garments that require hundreds of hours of labor.

These pieces are typically sold to celebrities, royalty, or wealthy aristocrats.



“I love the wonderful weirdness of Schiaparelli,” one reader commented

