Dua Lipa "Desperate For Escape" As Fan Forces Her To Listen To His Song At Glastonbury

Pop sensation Dua Lipa found herself in an unplanned, viral moment at the UK‘s famous Glastonbury festival, leaving fans both amused and sorry for her helpless situation.

The London-born singer and songwriter headlined the popular festival for the first time and dazzled the crowd on Friday, June 28.

After delivering a stellar performance, the 28-year-old singer was soaking in the festival’s vibrant atmosphere and wandering through the sprawling 15,000-acre site when she was approached by a much-determined fan.

A fan walked up to Dua Lipa at the UK’s Glastonbury festival and asked her for her reaction to one of his songs

Image credits: Liam C / Instagram

The fan was musician Liam C, who has 59.1k followers on Instagram.

Armed with a ukelele, the musician walked up to the Dance The Night singer and introduced himself with a bold proposition: “I want to play you 30 seconds of my song, and if you like it, I just want your reaction.”

The hitmaker put on a brave face and agreed while glancing warily at the camera.

Liam then launched into his ukulele solo until the Grammy winner politely cut him off by saying: “Well done mate. So good, so good.”

Her attempt to quickly escape was interrupted by a “Can I get a hug?” from the ambitious musician.

“That was AWKWARD man,” one said about the encounter

Making sure she didn’t disappoint the fan, she obliged his request for a hug before quickly rejoining her boyfriend, Callum Turner, who was waiting nearby.

Several people in Liam’s comments section found the encounter absolutely awkward.

“That was AWKWARD man,” one said, while another agreed, “Well that was awks……she looked like she couldn’t wait to do one.”

Comments like “Her eyes are desperate for escape” and “Please never force anyone else to listen to that shit again” also popped up.

“I find her a bit rude,” wrote another.

“How rude is she?” another asked.

The award-winning singer dazzled the crowd as the Friday night headliner at this year’s Worthy Farm festival

On the other hand, several others came to the Levitating singer’s defense and said she doesn’t have to “stand forever with every random person” who walks up to her.

“Everyone saying she looked awkward. That is a natural reaction to strangers singing in your face,” one said.

Another wrote, “She was polite! She could have told him to get lost. The public don’t own her, and they certainly don’t have the right to demand her attention.”

“Everyone saying she’s rude. How so? She tried to be nice but no one is obliged to stand forever with every random person that comes up,” read another comment.

“GLASTONBURY 2024 ~ BEYOND MY WILDEST DREAMS AND IM STILL TAKING IT ALL IN!!!” the hitmaker said

The Houdini singer described her headlining experience at the festival as the “best night” of her life in an all-caps Instagram post.

“BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE!!! HEADLINING,” she wrote. “GLASTONBURY 2024 ~ BEYOND MY WILDEST DREAMS AND IM STILL TAKING IT ALL IN!!!”

“THANK YOU THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO CAME TO SEE US!” she continued. “BELIEVE IN THE MAGIC BECAUSE IT’S REAL!!! THANK YOU TO THE HARDEST WORKING TEAM AROUND I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL THAT I GET TO WORK WITH THE BEST PEOPLE IN THE [WORLD].”