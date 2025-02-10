Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Like 2 Hogs Fighting Under A Blanket”: Cardi B’s Pre-Super Bowl Party Dance Sparks Reactions
Celebrities, News

“Like 2 Hogs Fighting Under A Blanket”: Cardi B’s Pre-Super Bowl Party Dance Sparks Reactions

Cardi B has found herself once again at the center of a storm of online reactions after turning a pre-Super Bowl party into her personal twerking showcase.

The rapper, who has made her voluptuous backside the centerpiece of her brand, celebrated ahead of the bout between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs yesterday (February 9) a match that ended with the Eagles as the winners of the sports event with a score of 40-22.

Highlights
  • Cardi B's twerked at a pre-Super Bowl party drawing massive online criticism.
  • Users mocked the rapper's appearance, comparing it to animals fighting under a blanket.
  • Cardi B revealed regrets about past silicone butt injections from 2014.
  • The rapper is still attempting to remove unwanted silicone from her body.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the clash between the two teams, people couldn’t help but fixate on Cardi B, with many feeling that she had crossed the boundaries of attractiveness and ventured into being disturbing.

“This doesn’t even look right,” one user wrote. “That’s a lot of plastic shaking right there.”

RELATED:

    Rapper Cardi B sparked a host of negative reactions after twerking at a pre-Super Bowl party

    Woman in a white dress posing indoors, related to Cardi B Superbowl party dancing reactions.

    Image credits: iamcardib

    The Bronx-born artist, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, posted several videos of herself twerking and bending over on her Instagram Stories during the event. 

    She attended at least two parties that night, making sure that her presence—and infamous figure—was impossible to ignore.

    While some applauded her fun-loving, carefree attitude, a large portion of the internet was quick to roast her for what many saw as an overt display of attention-seeking behavior. 

    Woman in a shiny silver dress lounging on a brown sofa, wearing sunglasses and displaying arm tattoos.

    Image credits: iamcardib

    Comments also focused on her physical appearance, particularly the proportions of her backside and the way they moved under her dress.

    “It looks like a couple of cats fighting inside a burlap sack,” one user joked, with another posting  a similar, animal-inspired comment that read: “It’s like two hogs fighting under a blanket.”

    Others took a more direct approach in questioning the appeal of such performances. “Do men really like these kinds of bodies?” one asked, while another followed-up with, “That doesn’t look even remotely attractive.” 

    Cardi B has been trying to remove the silicone she had regretfully injected into her buttocks since at least August 2022

    A woman in a beige outfit is reclining, posing for a selfie with long black hair and elegant makeup.

    Image credits: iamcardib

    The rapper revealed on October 2, 2024, that she’s still trying to get the silicone she had surgically injected on her butt removed.

    According to news outlets, the artist got her injections for $800 in 2014, in less than desirable conditions in a Queens, New York basement.

    “Right after I shot Like What, I went and got surgery to get some more butt injections removed. Because, you know, it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed,” Cardi said at the time.

    Image credits: dabaddieog_

    Her confession stood in contrast with an Instagram live update she gave in December 2022, where she assured her fans that she had already removed “95%” of the synthetic compound from her backside.

    Person dancing energetically at a Super Bowl party, wearing a gold dress, while others watch in the background.

    Image credits: cardiallaccess

    Regardless of the actual percentage of silicone still present in the rapper’s body, one thing is for sure—she fully regrets it.

    “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘OMG, I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you result to ass shots, DON’T!” the artist warned in the social media live session.

    Experts advise against the usage of silicone as contouring fillers, as they are prone to cause swelling and migrate to undesired areas of the body

    A woman taking a selfie at a Superbowl party, smiling brightly with long hair and a beige outfit, capturing joyful reactions.

    Image credits: CardiAllAccess

    “Injectable silicone used for body contouring is not FDA-approved and can cause serious side effects that may be permanent or may even lead to death,” the US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement in 2017.

    Image credits: CardiAllAccess

    According to Raffy Karamanoukian, a plastic surgeon based in Santa Monica, California, the reason why many consider silicone fillers to be attractive despite the risks associated with their use comes mainly down to costs.

    A person with long black hair, gazing over a cityscape from a balcony, related to a Superbowl party.

    Image credits: iamcardib

    “Injectable fillers that are silicone-based are long-lasting, thus reducing the number of injections patients need to get over time, and they, therefore, can cost less money in the long run,” the surgeon explained.

    Party scene with a woman dancing, creating lively reactions, while wearing a beige dress at a Superbowl event.

    Image credits: dabaddieog_

    For Karamanoukian, the biggest problems of silicone injections is the likelihood of infection, tissue swelling, and filler itself moving from the desired area to other places of the body.

    “[It] distorts the normal appearance of the face and body,” he added. “Patients who have had silicone-based fillers may struggle with lifelong and chronic health issues because of inflammation.”

    The flood of negative reactions continued, but the one by Cardi B’s ex-husband, Offset, surpassed all others

    Image credits: dabaddieog_

    “What is this woman even trying to prove at this point?” one user asked. “This doesn’t even look right. That fake a— is crazy.”

    Others focused on the reactions of her estranged husband, Offset, who decided to throw fuel onto the fire after Cardi B was spotted at the event with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

    “Had u last week, by the way,” he wrote. 

    Fans quickly branded him as “embarrassing” for airing his grievances online, especially given his own history of infidelity. 

    “Bruh, it’s embarrassing for him to post that, as if he’s not a serial cheater,” one user argued. 

    “Meanwhile, still obsessed with her while he dates IG models,” another wrote. “Sis can easily bag another rich man.”

    “Her lower back is in shambles,” wrote one viewer, echoing the sentiments of many who felt uncomfortable after watching the rapper’s twerking

    Tweet reacting to Cardi B Superbowl party dancing, with user commenting humorously.

    Image credits: QuarrionC

    Tweet humorously depicting toddlers' reactions when their diaper needs changing.

    Image credits: KimTheeDon

    Social media reaction to Cardi B Superbowl party dancing, humorous comment about her lower back.

    Image credits: dailease1

    Tweet reacting to Cardi B Superbowl party dancing with humor comparing it to a JBL Flip 5 speaker.

    Image credits: UsurpedPoetGee

    Tweet reacting to Cardi B Superbowl party dancing with humor and nostalgia, posted on February 9, 2025.

    Image credits: UStheFolksMusic

    Tweet reacting to Cardi B's Superbowl party dancing with mixed feelings.

    Image credits: CYoung082078

    Tweet reacting to Cardi B's Superbowl party dancing with age comment.

    Image credits: afc_montana

    Tweet expressing reaction to Cardi-B Superbowl party dancing.

    Image credits: wyababee

    Tweet about Cardi B Superbowl party dancing sparks reactions.

    Image credits: rripanti_

    Tweet about two onions in a ziplock bag, related to Cardi B Superbowl party reactions.

    Image credits: 1fbgred

    Tweet with the text "It's time to ban bbls," related to Cardi B Superbowl party reactions.

    Image credits: dungeondragon1_

    Cardi B Superbowl party tweet reaction expressing humor about single life.

    Image credits: Unrulyaquaa

    Tweet reacting to Cardi B's Superbowl party dancing with criticism.

    Image credits: celebsnapzs

    Tweet reacting to Cardi B Superbowl party dancing, stating "It looks like it hurts" with a pained emoji.

    Image credits: THEEONLYSAVAGE_

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
