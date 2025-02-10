“Like 2 Hogs Fighting Under A Blanket”: Cardi B’s Pre-Super Bowl Party Dance Sparks Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardi B has found herself once again at the center of a storm of online reactions after turning a pre-Super Bowl party into her personal twerking showcase.

The rapper, who has made her voluptuous backside the centerpiece of her brand, celebrated ahead of the bout between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs yesterday (February 9) a match that ended with the Eagles as the winners of the sports event with a score of 40-22.

Highlights Cardi B's twerked at a pre-Super Bowl party drawing massive online criticism.

Users mocked the rapper's appearance, comparing it to animals fighting under a blanket.

Cardi B revealed regrets about past silicone butt injections from 2014.

The rapper is still attempting to remove unwanted silicone from her body.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the clash between the two teams, people couldn’t help but fixate on Cardi B, with many feeling that she had crossed the boundaries of attractiveness and ventured into being disturbing.

“This doesn’t even look right,” one user wrote. “That’s a lot of plastic shaking right there.”

Rapper Cardi B sparked a host of negative reactions after twerking at a pre-Super Bowl party

Image credits: iamcardib

The Bronx-born artist, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, posted several videos of herself twerking and bending over on her Instagram Stories during the event.

She attended at least two parties that night, making sure that her presence—and infamous figure—was impossible to ignore.

While some applauded her fun-loving, carefree attitude, a large portion of the internet was quick to roast her for what many saw as an overt display of attention-seeking behavior.

Image credits: iamcardib

Comments also focused on her physical appearance, particularly the proportions of her backside and the way they moved under her dress.

“It looks like a couple of cats fighting inside a burlap sack,” one user joked, with another posting a similar, animal-inspired comment that read: “It’s like two hogs fighting under a blanket.”

Others took a more direct approach in questioning the appeal of such performances. “Do men really like these kinds of bodies?” one asked, while another followed-up with, “That doesn’t look even remotely attractive.”

Cardi B has been trying to remove the silicone she had regretfully injected into her buttocks since at least August 2022

Image credits: iamcardib

The rapper revealed on October 2, 2024, that she’s still trying to get the silicone she had surgically injected on her butt removed.

According to news outlets, the artist got her injections for $800 in 2014, in less than desirable conditions in a Queens, New York basement.

“Right after I shot Like What, I went and got surgery to get some more butt injections removed. Because, you know, it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed,” Cardi said at the time.

Cardi B turning up in New Orleans. 😍 pic.twitter.com/fE2ogNqCpu — Dabaddiecardib (@dabaddieog_) February 9, 2025

Image credits: dabaddieog_

Her confession stood in contrast with an Instagram live update she gave in December 2022, where she assured her fans that she had already removed “95%” of the synthetic compound from her backside.

Image credits: cardiallaccess

Regardless of the actual percentage of silicone still present in the rapper’s body, one thing is for sure—she fully regrets it.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘OMG, I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you result to ass shots, DON’T!” the artist warned in the social media live session.

Experts advise against the usage of silicone as contouring fillers, as they are prone to cause swelling and migrate to undesired areas of the body

Image credits: CardiAllAccess

“Injectable silicone used for body contouring is not FDA-approved and can cause serious side effects that may be permanent or may even lead to death,” the US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement in 2017.

They shootin' 📸 I made you look 👀 pic.twitter.com/wPm2V5MHiy — Cardi All Access (@CardiAllAccess) February 9, 2025

Image credits: CardiAllAccess

According to Raffy Karamanoukian, a plastic surgeon based in Santa Monica, California, the reason why many consider silicone fillers to be attractive despite the risks associated with their use comes mainly down to costs.

Image credits: iamcardib

“Injectable fillers that are silicone-based are long-lasting, thus reducing the number of injections patients need to get over time, and they, therefore, can cost less money in the long run,” the surgeon explained.

Image credits: dabaddieog_

For Karamanoukian, the biggest problems of silicone injections is the likelihood of infection, tissue swelling, and filler itself moving from the desired area to other places of the body.

“[It] distorts the normal appearance of the face and body,” he added. “Patients who have had silicone-based fillers may struggle with lifelong and chronic health issues because of inflammation.”

The flood of negative reactions continued, but the one by Cardi B’s ex-husband, Offset, surpassed all others

Cardi B today at Empire Orleans for 'Bardi Gras' Day Party Event in New Orleans. 😍 pic.twitter.com/EpPQUDW7Zw — Dabaddiecardib (@dabaddieog_) February 9, 2025

Image credits: dabaddieog_

“What is this woman even trying to prove at this point?” one user asked. “This doesn’t even look right. That fake a— is crazy.”

Others focused on the reactions of her estranged husband, Offset, who decided to throw fuel onto the fire after Cardi B was spotted at the event with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

“Had u last week, by the way,” he wrote.

Fans quickly branded him as “embarrassing” for airing his grievances online, especially given his own history of infidelity.

“Bruh, it’s embarrassing for him to post that, as if he’s not a serial cheater,” one user argued.

“Meanwhile, still obsessed with her while he dates IG models,” another wrote. “Sis can easily bag another rich man.”

“Her lower back is in shambles,” wrote one viewer, echoing the sentiments of many who felt uncomfortable after watching the rapper’s twerking

Image credits: QuarrionC

Image credits: KimTheeDon

Image credits: dailease1

Image credits: UsurpedPoetGee

Image credits: UStheFolksMusic

Image credits: CYoung082078

Image credits: afc_montana

Image credits: wyababee

Image credits: rripanti_

Image credits: 1fbgred

Image credits: dungeondragon1_

Image credits: Unrulyaquaa

Image credits: celebsnapzs

Image credits: THEEONLYSAVAGE_