Jennifer Lawrence Leaves Jimmy Fallon Awkwardly Laughing After Emotional And ‘Chaotic’ Interview

Jennifer Lawrence went viral after giving an unfiltered interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 35-year-old actress, who is currently promoting her film Die My Love, appeared on the talk show on Thursday (November 6).

Jennifer, who had her breakout role in The Hunger Games over a decade ago, admitted to the host that she was “nervous” about the interview.

The Oscar winner is promoting her film ‘Die My Love,’ in which she stars alongside Robert Pattinson.

Jennifer burst into exaggerated sobs during the interview and admitted to feeling “nervous” about being on the show.

Image credits: NBC/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

She noted it had been eight years since her last appearance on the show, and referenced her recent New Yorker profile, in which she discussed feeling like she was “annoying” in interviews.

She reassured Jimmy that, this time, she “wasn’t gonna say a f***ing word.”

Image credits: NBC/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The host replied, “No, you have to say something!”

Jennifer began describing how she was cast in Die My Love, but abruptly cut herself off mid-story, exclaiming, “I can’t believe I’m still talking!” She then burst into loud, dramatic wails.

“Stop crying! Stop crying! You’re having fun on a talk show!” Jimmy told his overwhelmed guest. “Trust me, this is fun.”

The actress expressed her insecurities at different points during the interview

Image credits: MUBI

Jennifer then shared a humorous story from her experience filming in Canada, involving a misunderstanding between the Hollywood team and local producers.

She said that, in Canada, producers use the word “room” to refer to movie stars’ trailers.

The mom of two explained that her producing partner “got a text from our line producer that was like, ‘These three background kids have nowhere to stay. Can they use your room?’”

Image credits: NBC/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer and her producing partner were unsure about the idea of sharing a hotel room with three children she didn’t know.

“She’s like, ‘Well, geez, I don’t know. All my stuff’s in there.’ And the line producer’s getting more and more flabbergasted. He’s like, ‘I’ll help you move your stuff!’

“This whole back-and-forth where he thinks we’re crazy, we obviously think he’s crazy, and then it was just a misunderstanding.”

Image credits: THE NEW YORKER

After sharing the anecdote, the Oscar winner began fake-sobbing again, seemingly insecure about whether her story was funny or not.

“Oh my gosh,” the host said, smiling. “Unbelievable. You’re unbelievable.”

Image credits: Getty/Valerie Terranova

Toward the end of the interview, Jennifer tried to stop Jimmy from reading the reviews praising her performance, but he did anyway, including one that described her work in Die My Love as the finest performance of her career.

In the comments section, viewers celebrated Jennifer’s genuineness, calling her bubbly, down-to-earth, and charismatic.

“She always finds a way to be completely extra and I’m here for it 100% of the time,” one fan wrote.

Image credits: Getty/Valerie Terranova

In the film, which also stars Robert Pattison, Jennifer plays a mother struggling with postpartum depression.

Before appearing on the show, she revealed that she did not feel the need to use an intimacy coordinator while filming intimate scenes with Robert, who plays her husband.

“I felt really safe with Rob,” Jennifer explained. “He is not pervy and very in love with [his partner] Suki Waterhouse.”

Image credits: NBC/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The co-stars often talked on set about their families and relationships. Jennifer is married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, with whom she shares two children.



“There was never any weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator.

“A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f**k them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that.”

Jennifer filmed the explicit scenes while she was five months pregnant with her second child.

Image credits: Getty/Jon Kopaloff

She said that being pregnant took away a lot of her “vanity anxiety.” Unlike her full-frontal scene in No Hard Feelings, for which she dieted and exercised, she wanted to show her body as authentically as possible this time.

“I was working 15 hours a day. I was just tired… I remember, like, them sending over a close-up of cellulite and being like, ‘Do you want us to touch this up?’ And I was like, ‘No. That’s an a**.’”

Die My Love hits theaters on Friday (November 7).

The Internet reacts to Jennifer Lawrence’s teary and unfiltered talk show appearance

