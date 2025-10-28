Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Married A Rich Art Dealer”: Jennifer Lawrence Claims She Was “Rejected” For Her Personality
Jennifer Lawrence smiling and speaking during a TV interview about marrying a rich art dealer and personality claims.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“She Married A Rich Art Dealer”: Jennifer Lawrence Claims She Was “Rejected” For Her Personality

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lawrence has candidly reflected on her past interviews, admitting she had a reputation for being “annoying,” a confession that left fans and critics divided.

The actress discussed her earlier interviews during a profile with The New Yorker for her upcoming film Die My Love. When the topic came up, Jennifer said, “Oh, no. So hyper. So embarrassing.

Highlights
  • Jennifer Lawrence claimed she was “annoying” in old interviews, saying part of her personality was a defense mechanism.
  • The actress said she understood why many people disliked her at the height of her career.
  • Jennifer got her big break in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise before winning an Oscar at age 22 for ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’

At the height of her fame in the early 2010s, many fans loved her goofy, self-deprecating humor. However, others accused her of faking her personality to appear more relatable and embody the “girl next door” image.

RELATED:

    Jennifer Lawrence smiling at an event, wearing a beige and black outfit, highlighting art dealer and personality themes.

    Jennifer Lawrence’s claim that she was “annoying” at the start of her career has divided the internet
    Jennifer Lawrence smiling at an event, wearing a beige and black outfit, highlighting art dealer and personality themes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio

    “Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defense mechanism,” Jennifer explained. “It was a defense mechanism, to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’

    “I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on SNL was spot-on.”

    Jennifer Lawrence smiling during a TV interview discussing her personality and marriage to a rich art dealer.

    Jennifer Lawrence smiling during a TV interview discussing her personality and marriage to a rich art dealer.

    Image credits: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

    Jennifer concluded that she wasn’t “rejected” for her movies or political views, but rather for her personality.

    Her candid comments sparked debate online, with some agreeing that she was “annoying,” while others defended the star and praised her honesty.

    “I absolutely love J. Lawrence, there’s something so genuine about her spontaneity, quick wit, and humor. In a world that often feels so filtered and fake, she’s refreshingly real,” one person commented.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It was all those fake trips on her dress at award shows and red carpets. I think it happened 5 times,” another user said.

    Jennifer was accused of faking her goofy personality to appear more relatable and was parodied on SNL

    Young woman with blonde hair wearing a white dress, speaking with a skeptical expression on a game show set.

    Young woman with blonde hair wearing a white dress, speaking with a skeptical expression on a game show set.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    “I actually *did* kind of appreciate her ‘I’m just a normal person’-ness, to a point. But then that kinda went out the window when she married a rich art dealer in a Vanderbilt Gilded Age mansion,” someone else wrote, referring to Cooke Maroney, whom Jennifer married in 2019.

    “She was never annoying. I love girl goofball humor,” shared a separate user.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others called Jennifer “relatable,” “hilarious,” and a “down-to-earth person.”

    “I’m on the fence – sometimes funny but bordering on annoying,” typed someone else.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer Lawrence engaging with fans at an event, highlighting her celebrity status in the art dealer scene.

    Jennifer Lawrence engaging with fans at an event, highlighting her celebrity status in the art dealer scene.

    Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

    A social media comment by Jennifer Oland stating she is sometimes funny but borderline annoying.

    A social media comment by Jennifer Oland stating she is sometimes funny but borderline annoying.
    Jennifer had her big break in the early 2010s with films like Winter’s Bone, The Hunger Games franchise, and Silver Linings Playbook, the latter earning her an Academy Award for Best Actress and making her the second-youngest winner in the category at age 22.

    She went on to star in movies such as American Hustle, Joy, and Don’t Look Up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 35-year-old has described herself as a “people pleaser”

    Jennifer Lawrence posing at an event, wearing a black strapless dress, showcasing confident personality and style.

    Jennifer Lawrence posing at an event, wearing a black strapless dress, showcasing confident personality and style.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Hannah Carpenter on social media stating people should mind their business and stop telling women how to act.

    Comment by Hannah Carpenter on social media stating people should mind their business and stop telling women how to act.

    The 35-year-old took an acting break between 2019 and 2021, followed by another two-year pause after the release of the 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings, before returning with Die My Love.

    Reflecting on her time away from the industry, Jennifer said that Hollywood “is a lot” and that acting was beginning to take a mental toll on her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer Lawrence embracing and kissing a man at a formal event, highlighting rich art dealer relationship topic.

    Jennifer Lawrence embracing and kissing a man at a formal event, highlighting rich art dealer relationship topic.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing personality, related to Jennifer Lawrence and rich art dealer discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing personality, related to Jennifer Lawrence and rich art dealer discussion.
    In a 2021 interview, after her first hiatus, she got candid about people “getting sick” of her and admitted that she had been “people-pleasing” for the majority of  her life.

    “I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right,” Jennifer told Vanity Fair.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    She explained that she had tried to please people by saying yes to many projects—Jennifer made 16 movies between 2012 and 2018—but it didn’t work.

    “I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

    “I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying,” the star said, reflecting on her past interviews

    Jennifer Lawrence looking reflective and emotional, standing behind a window with trees reflected outside, related to art dealer topic.

    Jennifer Lawrence looking reflective and emotional, standing behind a window with trees reflected outside, related to art dealer topic.

    Image credits: Madman Films

    Comment by Brydie Wright supporting a good actress handling criticism and hoping for better roles away from the public gaze.

    Comment by Brydie Wright supporting a good actress handling criticism and hoping for better roles away from the public gaze.
    The mom of two is now focused on promoting Die My Love, her upcoming psychological drama co-starring Robert Pattinson.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the Lynne Ramsay–directed film, Jennifer plays Grace, a young mother who develops postpartum depression and faces the distressing mental health consequences alongside her partner Jackson.

    Jennifer stars in the psychological drama Die My Love alongside Robert Pattinson

    Couple sharing an intimate moment indoors, highlighting themes of art dealer connections and relationship dynamics.

    Couple sharing an intimate moment indoors, highlighting themes of art dealer connections and relationship dynamics.

    Image credits: ONE Media

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Madman Films

    The film, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz, also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek.

    Die My Love is scheduled for theatrical release on November 7.

    People shared their thoughts on Jennifer’s comment about feeling “rejected”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Lana Milas about Jennifer Lawrence, describing her as a down-to-earth person not over the top.

    Comment by Lana Milas about Jennifer Lawrence, describing her as a down-to-earth person not over the top.

    Comment by Meghann Marie praising Jennifer Lawrence’s presence among famous actors in Silver Linings Playbook scene.

    Comment by Meghann Marie praising Jennifer Lawrence’s presence among famous actors in Silver Linings Playbook scene.

    Comment by Olivia Tiffany questioning who rejected Jennifer Lawrence for her personality, discussing rich art dealer context.

    Comment by Olivia Tiffany questioning who rejected Jennifer Lawrence for her personality, discussing rich art dealer context.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jennifer Westpfahl praising personality traits like wit, humor, and relatability in an online discussion.

    Comment by Jennifer Westpfahl praising personality traits like wit, humor, and relatability in an online discussion.

    Comment by Alyssa Burnett praising someone's strong and outspoken personality in a positive light.

    Comment by Scott Smith discussing Jennifer Lawrence’s personality and public perception in relation to being a rich art dealer’s spouse.

    Comment by Alyssa Burnett praising someone's strong and outspoken personality in a positive light.


    Comment by Scott Smith discussing Jennifer Lawrence’s personality and public perception in relation to being a rich art dealer’s spouse.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post by Deanna Swann discussing the pressure actors face with international attention and interviews.

    A social media post by Deanna Swann discussing the pressure actors face with international attention and interviews.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post by Priscilla Antwi reflecting on Jennifer Lawrence's personality and Hollywood reception, mentioning rich art dealer.

    Text post by Priscilla Antwi reflecting on Jennifer Lawrence's personality and Hollywood reception, mentioning rich art dealer.

    Comment from Truely Darling discussing Jennifer Lawrence’s Hollywood career and marriage to a rich art dealer.

    Comment from Truely Darling discussing Jennifer Lawrence’s Hollywood career and marriage to a rich art dealer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing marrying a rich art dealer and personality rejection in a casual tone.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing marrying a rich art dealer and personality rejection in a casual tone.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing personality rejection related to she married a rich art dealer.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing personality rejection related to she married a rich art dealer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer Lawrence responding to comments about being rejected for her personality in a casual online discussion.

    Jennifer Lawrence responding to comments about being rejected for her personality in a casual online discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Julia C. Havens expressing disagreement, responding to discussion about personality and relationships.

    Comment from Julia C. Havens expressing disagreement, responding to discussion about personality and relationships.

    Comment section screenshot with user Patty Pat Bailey responding about rejection and personality in a social media post.

    Comment section screenshot with user Patty Pat Bailey responding about rejection and personality in a social media post.

    Comment by Jhoe Garcia questioning how someone can be rejected despite being popular, famous, and wealthy related to rich art dealer.

    Comment by Jhoe Garcia questioning how someone can be rejected despite being popular, famous, and wealthy related to rich art dealer.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Jennifer Lawrence's personality and behavior on a Hawaii movie set related to She Married A Rich Art Dealer.

    Comment criticizing Jennifer Lawrence's personality and behavior on a Hawaii movie set related to She Married A Rich Art Dealer.

     

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The comment from Francine jock in the OP (6th. from bottom): "She desecrated an island in Hawaii.." Jesus wept! She was wearing a one-piece leather suit in hot weather and, in a break between filming scenes she sat on a rock and jiggled around to scratch her b*m. She was told later that the rock was considered sacred so she had inadvertantly disrespected a local belief, but the story reached the Army of the Perpetually Offended and the inevitable shítstorm blew in. The mob have been waiting for another opportunity to pile on ever since.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't imagine why....He typed with great sarcasm.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The comment from Francine jock in the OP (6th. from bottom): "She desecrated an island in Hawaii.." Jesus wept! She was wearing a one-piece leather suit in hot weather and, in a break between filming scenes she sat on a rock and jiggled around to scratch her b*m. She was told later that the rock was considered sacred so she had inadvertantly disrespected a local belief, but the story reached the Army of the Perpetually Offended and the inevitable shítstorm blew in. The mob have been waiting for another opportunity to pile on ever since.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't imagine why....He typed with great sarcasm.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT