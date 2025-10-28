“She Married A Rich Art Dealer”: Jennifer Lawrence Claims She Was “Rejected” For Her Personality
Jennifer Lawrence has candidly reflected on her past interviews, admitting she had a reputation for being “annoying,” a confession that left fans and critics divided.
The actress discussed her earlier interviews during a profile with The New Yorker for her upcoming film Die My Love. When the topic came up, Jennifer said, “Oh, no. So hyper. So embarrassing.”
- Jennifer Lawrence claimed she was “annoying” in old interviews, saying part of her personality was a defense mechanism.
- The actress said she understood why many people disliked her at the height of her career.
- Jennifer got her big break in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise before winning an Oscar at age 22 for ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’
At the height of her fame in the early 2010s, many fans loved her goofy, self-deprecating humor. However, others accused her of faking her personality to appear more relatable and embody the “girl next door” image.
Jennifer Lawrence’s claim that she was “annoying” at the start of her career has divided the internet
“Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defense mechanism,” Jennifer explained. “It was a defense mechanism, to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’
“I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on SNL was spot-on.”
Jennifer concluded that she wasn’t “rejected” for her movies or political views, but rather for her personality.
Her candid comments sparked debate online, with some agreeing that she was “annoying,” while others defended the star and praised her honesty.
“I absolutely love J. Lawrence, there’s something so genuine about her spontaneity, quick wit, and humor. In a world that often feels so filtered and fake, she’s refreshingly real,” one person commented.
“It was all those fake trips on her dress at award shows and red carpets. I think it happened 5 times,” another user said.
Jennifer was accused of faking her goofy personality to appear more relatable and was parodied on SNL
“I actually *did* kind of appreciate her ‘I’m just a normal person’-ness, to a point. But then that kinda went out the window when she married a rich art dealer in a Vanderbilt Gilded Age mansion,” someone else wrote, referring to Cooke Maroney, whom Jennifer married in 2019.
“She was never annoying. I love girl goofball humor,” shared a separate user.
Others called Jennifer “relatable,” “hilarious,” and a “down-to-earth person.”
“I’m on the fence – sometimes funny but bordering on annoying,” typed someone else.
She went on to star in movies such as American Hustle, Joy, and Don’t Look Up.
The 35-year-old has described herself as a “people pleaser”
The 35-year-old took an acting break between 2019 and 2021, followed by another two-year pause after the release of the 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings, before returning with Die My Love.
Reflecting on her time away from the industry, Jennifer said that Hollywood “is a lot” and that acting was beginning to take a mental toll on her.
“I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right,” Jennifer told Vanity Fair.
She explained that she had tried to please people by saying yes to many projects—Jennifer made 16 movies between 2012 and 2018—but it didn’t work.
“I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”
“I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying,” the star said, reflecting on her past interviews
In the Lynne Ramsay–directed film, Jennifer plays Grace, a young mother who develops postpartum depression and faces the distressing mental health consequences alongside her partner Jackson.
Jennifer stars in the psychological drama Die My Love alongside Robert Pattinson
The film, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz, also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek.
Die My Love is scheduled for theatrical release on November 7.
People shared their thoughts on Jennifer’s comment about feeling “rejected”
The comment from Francine jock in the OP (6th. from bottom): "She desecrated an island in Hawaii.." Jesus wept! She was wearing a one-piece leather suit in hot weather and, in a break between filming scenes she sat on a rock and jiggled around to scratch her b*m. She was told later that the rock was considered sacred so she had inadvertantly disrespected a local belief, but the story reached the Army of the Perpetually Offended and the inevitable shítstorm blew in. The mob have been waiting for another opportunity to pile on ever since.
