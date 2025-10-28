Jennifer Lawrence Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery Plans After Viral Video Shocked Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lawrence is finally setting the record straight after weeks of speculation about her face and body, fueled by a viral video from Paris Fashion Week.

The 35-year-old actress became the subject of widespread scrutiny earlier this month after footage of her appearance at the French fashion event sent fans into a spiral, with some insisting she looked like a completely different person.

Highlights Jennifer Lawrence broke the silence surrounding her cosmetic procedures during an interview

The reveal came a month after her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week left fans thinking she looked “unrecognizable”

Lawrence took issue with people comparing her current appearance to that of her 19-year-old self

In a new interview with The New Yorker published today (October 27), the actress addressed the controversy directly, revealing not only which cosmetic enhancements she’s actually into, but also what surgical procedure she’s eyeing next.

RELATED:

Jennifer Lawrence broke her silence on cosmetic procedures, revealing which one she has done and which she intends to get

Jennifer Lawrence at a film event, posing in a black dress, addressing plastic surgery plans after viral video reaction.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty/Mike Marsland

Before her reveal, however, Lawrence made one thing clear: she doesn’t have a problem with plastic surgery. In fact, most of her woes surrounding the practice come from the constant pressure of either lying about it or defending her natural aging process.

“If my life wasn’t being played out in the public eye, I probably wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way,” she explained. “But yes, I’d still consider it.”

Jennifer Lawrence stuns at the Dior fashion show in Paris pic.twitter.com/LDbyEi88to — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 1, 2025

Her honesty also extended to how she sees her body post-motherhood.

The actress, who shares two sons with husband Cooke Maroney, Cy, born in February 2022, and a second son whose name remains private, didn’t sugarcoat the toll that her pregnancies, especially the last one, took.

Jennifer Lawrence smiling during a public event wearing a black top and blue in-ear headphones discussing plastic surgery plans.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Carlos Alvarez

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she said. “Second one, nothing bounced back.”

The physical changes, combined with the scrutiny that comes from being in the spotlight, let her to think more seriously about going under the knife in the future.

The actress revealed she plans to get breast augmentation and a facelift in the future

Jennifer Lawrence close-up portrait with natural makeup, earrings, and hair pulled back, addressing plastic surgery plans.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Carlos Alvarez

Specifically, she confirmed she is planning to get breast augmentation next month. Lawrence also confirmed that she’s been getting Botox but with moderation, being aware of the stiffness that comes with the injections.

During the interview, the actress denied having had a facelift, but confirmed it’s definitely in the cards for her in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Believe me, I’m gonna,” she said.

Jennifer Lawrence at an event, wearing earrings and a dark outfit, addressing plastic surgery plans after viral fan reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/JB Lacroix

The interview comes less than a month after Bored Panda reported on the online frenzy that erupted following Lawrence’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

A video showing the actress on the red carpet quickly went viral, with netizens commenting how different she seemed to them. Comparisons to other female celebrities were soon to follow.

“She looks like Sabrina Carpenter, Ivanka Trump, and Dakota Johnson had a baby,” a reader wrote.

“It’s really sad how they all end up having the same work done,” another added.

Jennifer Lawrence outdoors with natural makeup, addressing plastic surgery plans after viral video reaction from fans.

Share icon

Image credits: MUBI

ADVERTISEMENT

As hundreds of similar comments echoed, netizens had grown increasingly exasperated with what they saw as a larger trend: the rise of buccal fat removal, heavy contouring, and makeup techniques that, in their view, make every female celebrity look indistinguishable.

At one point, the discourse became so exaggerated that one commenter joked, “Arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.”

Lawrence said that aside from Botox injections, she hasn’t had any procedures done to her face

Jennifer Lawrence embraces a man in a dimly lit setting, highlighting discussions about plastic surgery plans and fan reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: MUBI

ADVERTISEMENT

For Lawrence, the vitriol surrounding her appearance is nothing but proof of how harshly female celebrities are treated when they age.

The actress took issue specifically with before-and-after photos that resurfaced online following her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, pitting her against her 19-year-old self.

“I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,’” she said. “Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’” Jennifer Lawrence at a party with confetti falling, addressing plastic surgery plans after viral video reaction. Share icon Image credits: MUBI

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence now joins a growing list of celebrities publicly admitting to cosmetic enhancements, including Lily Allen, who confirmed her breast augmentation, and Kris Jenner, whose facelift went viral this year.

Beyond putting an end to the conversation surrounding her cosmetic enhancements, Lawrence is preparing for the United States premiere of her newest film, Die My Love, a psychological drama directed by Lynne Ramsay that sees Lawrence co-star with Robert Pattinson.

Die My Love is scheduled to premiere on November 7, 2025.

“Ridiculous.” Netizens were quick to dismiss Lawrence’s claims

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Jennifer Lawrence and mentioning blepharoplasty and plastic surgery plans.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment mentioning Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence in a discussion related to plastic surgery plans and viral video reaction.

Share icon

User comment saying this is so much work to have done so young, reacting to Jennifer Lawrence plastic surgery plans viral video.

Share icon

Comment discussing young people getting neck and face lifts amid Jennifer Lawrence plastic surgery plans after viral video reaction.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Chelsea on social media discussing opinions on plastic surgery and natural aging trends among young adults.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by user JayKay expressing surprise at lack of visible aging signs until age 40, related to Jennifer Lawrence plastic surgery

Share icon

Comment expressing concern about people starting to look the same amid discussions on Jennifer Lawrence plastic surgery plans.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment reacting to Jennifer Lawrence plastic surgery plans, mentioning her jaw looks different with 8,625 likes.

Share icon

Comment discussing Jennifer Lawrence plastic surgery plans after viral video, with a surprised emoji and user reactions.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media mentioning Jennifer Lawrence in a new comedy, relating to plastic surgery plans discussion after a viral video.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a social media post reacting to Jennifer Lawrence plastic surgery plans after viral video shocked fans.

Share icon

Comment discussing Jennifer Lawrence and her plastic surgery plans after a viral video shocked fans on social media.

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about Jennifer Lawrence’s plastic surgery plans after viral video surprised fans.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment mentioning Jennifer Lawrence looking stunning before, related to plastic surgery plans after viral video shocked fans.

Share icon

Comment discussing Jennifer Lawrence's natural look and reactions to plastic surgery plans after viral video shock.

Share icon

Comment on Jennifer Lawrence plastic surgery plans mentioning glow ups and fan reactions on social media.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT