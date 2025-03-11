“What Happened That You Are In A Boot?”: Ivanka Trump Sparks Concerns With New Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Ivanka Trump’s latest social media photo sparked concern as people noticed she was wearing an orthopedic boot.

“Saturday in the City 🏙️ Got my boot to boot 😂”, the daughter of Donald Trump and Ivana Zelníčková captioned her post on Sunday (March 9).

The 43-year-old wore a gold-and-black sequined bodycon dress with floral detailing by Peter Pilotto.

“Wow, that’s a stunning dress!” one social media user commented, while another wrote, “The Gossip Girl dress.”

The 2012 dress was famously worn by Blake Lively’s character, Serena van der Woodsen, in the sixth season of the teen drama show.

Ivanka Trump sparked health concerns after posting a photo showing her in an orthopedic boot



Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

Someone else asked, “What happened that you are in a boot?! You look so beautiful in that dress!”

“Speedy recovery,” a separate user wrote.

“Healing takes time. Be good to yourself!” said another follower.

Ivanka recently shared an image of a foot X-ray that appeared to show a toe fracture.

The X-ray scan, taken on February 23, had an arrow pointing to a line in the fourth toe.

The First Daughter recently shared a foot X-ray that appeared to show a fractured toe

Image credits: ivankatrump

The image was included in a 20-slide carousel of family photos that showed Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, traveling around Europe and watching and playing sports.

On March 3, Ivanka shared a health update on X (formerly Twitter), posting a picture of the X-ray with the caption “Icing and Elevating!”

Image credits: ivankatrump

The eldest daughter of Trump, who served as her father’s senior advisor during his first administration, has maintained her prominent celebrity status after stepping back from politics.

Ivanka joined her father at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, where she made headlines for her hair extensions, which professional stylists said cost upwards of $4,000.

Following Trump’s victory, the First Daughter and Jared Kushner reportedly enjoyed dinner with A-list celebrities, including actor Kevin Costner and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The 43-year-old served as her father’s senior advisor during his first administration

Image credits: ivankatrump

On Sunday, Ivanka shared a family photo of her husband and three children in New York City.

“It was very special to bring my children, each born in New York, to the very place where over 12 million began their American journey,” she wrote.

“I am one of the nearly 40% of all U.S. citizens who can trace at least one ancestor to Ellis Island.

“Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty stand as timeless symbols of hope, resilience, and new beginnings. Grateful to share this piece of history with my children.”

Her sequined dress is a 2012 design by Peter Pilotto, previously worn by Blake Lively

Image credits: Netflix

Ivanka recently paid tribute to her mother, the Czech-American businesswoman, and model Ivana Marie Zelníčková, who tragically passed away in July 2022 after falling down stairs at her home in Manhattan at the age of 73.

“Today would have been your birthday, Mom, and not a day goes by that I don’t miss you,” she penned on February 20.

“Your brilliance, charm, passion, and wicked sense of humor continue to inspire me daily. You lived life to the fullest, embracing every opportunity to laugh, play and dance.

“I miss you more than words can express and will keep your memory alive in my heart always.”

She shares three children with Jared Kushner: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore

Image credits: ivankatrump

In addition to Ivanka, Trump has two children from his first marriage: Donald Jr. and Eric.

The U.S. President also shares a daughter, Tiffany, with his second wife, Marla Maples, and a son, Barron, with his current wife, Melania.

Social media users complimented Ivanka’s outfit

