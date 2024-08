ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Kessel, a citizen of New York City, registered for a beginners class at the International Center of Photography in NYC and since then, his love for street photography began.

Way before joining the class, Paul was a clinical psychologist; however, he wrote that his "psychology background and how it impacts the photography" he does "is vague". Either way, Paul's new interest has caught the eyes of people and earned him acknowledgment in the photography world. Paul was a finalist in several street photography events, including Winner of the Miami Street Photography Festival in 2020, as well as 3rd place in Lens Culture Street in 2020, and today we gladly are sharing his works with you.

More info: paulkessel.com | Instagram