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Designers are supposed to be making the world easier and more enjoyable, but sometimes they do the exact opposite. Instead of removing obstacles, they create additional ones!

There can be a whole bunch of reasons for it. Maybe there was a need to reduce costs or a push to influence a certain behavior, but the bottom line is that users aren't happy.

The X account ‘Hostile Design’ highlights examples of these questionable “solutions,” showcasing the many ways objects and spaces can work against people and communities.

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