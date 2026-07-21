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Designers are supposed to be making the world easier and more enjoyable, but sometimes they do the exact opposite. Instead of removing obstacles, they create additional ones!

There can be a whole bunch of reasons for it. Maybe there was a need to reduce costs or a push to influence a certain behavior, but the bottom line is that users aren't happy.

The X account ‘Hostile Design’ highlights examples of these questionable “solutions,” showcasing the many ways objects and spaces can work against people and communities.

More info: X

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two benches installed facing opposite directions with a long metal strip, highlighting urban designers design flaws.

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    #2

    Urban designers neglected people's comfort, creating confusing and uneven public stairs.

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    #3

    Urban designers forgot people's comfort, providing impractical, narrow subway seating.

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    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a bike rack? I don't understand what I'm looking at

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    #4

    Urban designers overlooked people's comfort, installing a spiked anti-homeless barrier.

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    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the goal is to break up chunks of falling snow so it melts better, I get it

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    #5

    Urban designers failed to consider people's comfort, providing uncomfortable train station benches.

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    #6

    A tree planter box with metal bars and rings installed by urban designers, making it uncomfortable for people to sit.

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    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are they to attach something to? Snow fencing maybe?

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    #7

    Urban designers forgot peoples comfort, with a uniquely shaped bench in Columbia District.

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    #8

    A blue and white ramp with a disability symbol, but made of stairs, an example of urban designers forgetting comfort.

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    #9

    A narrow metal bench with two dividers designed by urban designers, making it uncomfortable for people to lie down.

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    #10

    Concrete steps with multiple metal handrails installed by urban designers, obstructing people's comfortable use of the space.

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    #11

    A narrow, steep wooden staircase in a small space, an example of urban designers forgetting people's comfort.

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    #12

    A modern, uninviting bus stop with metal pillars and a curved roof, reflecting poor urban design for people's comfort.

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    #13

    An underpass with anti-homeless spikes on ledges, illustrating urban designers failed to consider people's happiness.

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    #14

    An escalator with sharp spikes along the side, showing urban designers forgot peoples comfort and happiness.

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    #15

    A bus stop with uncomfortable, small individual seats, highlighting urban designers lack of comfort for people.

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    #16

    Urban designers forgot about people's comfort; a public restroom with an oddly shaped roof and fencing, under a distant castle.

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    #17

    Urban designers forgot about people's comfort; a bent, unsupportive metal bar intended for seating at a bus stop.

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    #18

    Urban designers forgot about people's comfort; a bench with uncomfortable wire seats in a public space.

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    #19

    A short, steep, broken concrete ramp next to stairs, highlighting the neglect of accessibility by urban designers.

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    #20

    A pair of feet stand at the bottom of a brick staircase with studded discomfort, showing urban designers forgot comfort.

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    #21

    Urban designers ignored people's comfort, installing tiny, impractical wall-mounted seats in a subway.

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    #22

    Metal spikes on concrete steps in front of a doorway, an example of urban designers not thinking about people.

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    #23

    A metal bench with small, circular perforations and multiple armrests by urban designers, reducing people's comfort.

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    #24

    Urban designers forgot peoples comfort, with a bench having metal grates.

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    #25

    Urban designers forgot peoples comfort, with a yellow gate in the middle of a path.

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    #26

    Urban designers forgot peoples comfort, with a display of Lacoste clothing in a shop window.

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    #27

    Urban designers forgot peoples comfort, with a paved path having a dirt path alongside it.

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    #28

    Several sparsely placed benches along a paved path in a park, illustrating urban designers neglecting comfort.

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    #29

    A metal fence with thorny branches behind it, showcasing urban designers' lack of thought for happiness.

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    #30

    Small red and pink flowers planted in a raised bed, highlighting urban designers overlooking comfort.

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    #31

    A toilet at the top of a short, narrow staircase, with handrails, reflecting urban designers' oversight in people's comfort.

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    #32

    A long wooden walkway with a slanted metal structure overhead, featuring a bench made of two metal pipes, highlighting urban design issues.

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    #33

    A small tree encased in a restrictive metal grate, showing poor urban design that forgot people's comfort and happiness.

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    #34

    An old park bench with two small, uncomfortable seats, demonstrating urban designers neglecting people's comfort.

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    #35

    A low brick wall with a No Parking sign, demonstrating urban design forgetting people's happiness.

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    #36

    A narrow, zig-zagging staircase leads to a hallway, illustrating poor urban design and lack of people's comfort.

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    #37

    A long metal bar with spikes, a clear instance of urban design ignoring people's comfort.

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    #38

    Pyramid-shaped spikes near a column, showing urban design that lacks people's comfort.

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    #39

    A building entrance with jagged metal structures on ledges and stairs, a poor urban design choice impacting comfort.

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    #40

    Urban designers forgot about people's comfort; a small, inaccessible seat amidst fallen leaves at a bus stop.

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    #41

    Urban designers forgot about people's comfort; a man sitting on a narrow, uncomfortable railing next to a street.

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    #42

    A curved, complex wooden staircase with abstract railings, demonstrating creative yet potentially impractical urban designers work.

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    #43

    A poorly designed metal bench with minimal seating, showcasing urban designers' oversight in public comfort.

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    #44

    Uncomfortable concrete benches at a Downtown Crossing urban design metro station, illustrating poor urban designers planning.

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    #45

    An elevator sign points to a large pillar blocking a path, illustrating poor design by urban designers.

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    #46

    A concrete ramp ends abruptly with a step, next to a set of stairs, a failure by urban designers regarding accessibility.

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    #47

    A white door with a wheelchair symbol is placed at the top of a short staircase, highlighting poor urban design.

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    #48

    A sign on a wooden bench asks users to limit their time, a design choice showing urban designers forgot comfort.

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    #49

    A fence with sharp spikes on top, installed by urban designers to deter people, showcasing a lack of comfort.

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    #50

    Spikes around a planter, illustrating urban designers neglecting people's comfort.

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    #51

    Spikes on a window ledge, an example of urban design not considering people's comfort.

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    #52

    Hard metal seats at a subway platform, an example of urban designers' neglect of human comfort and happiness.

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