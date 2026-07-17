Woman Comes Online To Complain About Her Cheating Ex, But Then He Writes His Own Take On The Same Account
Normally, infidelity is enough to end a relationship, which a casual glance at online cheating stories would show. However, these sorts of tales come with one major flaw, the fact that we only get one perspective.
A woman shared her relationship advice request online after she caught her boyfriend cheating and seemed like she wanted to keep things going. Then, in a twist uncommon to these stories, their boyfriend also made a post sharing his part of the saga. Readers shared their thoughts, advice and just reacted to the drama.
Most folks would kick cheaters to the curb
Image credits: simonapilolla (not the actual photo)
But one woman set of a long saga of drama when she wanted help staying with a cheater
Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRagf71602
She answered some reader questions
Others gave her advice
Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual photo)
Later, the BF shared his side
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRagf71602
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