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Woman Comes Online To Complain About Her Cheating Ex, But Then He Writes His Own Take On The Same Account
A woman in a striped shirt and a man in a denim shirt, both appearing distressed, discussing their cheating ex.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Comes Online To Complain About Her Cheating Ex, But Then He Writes His Own Take On The Same Account

justinsandberg
Justin Sandberg BoredPanda staff
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Normally, infidelity is enough to end a relationship, which a casual glance at online cheating stories would show. However, these sorts of tales come with one major flaw, the fact that we only get one perspective.

A woman shared her relationship advice request online after she caught her boyfriend cheating and seemed like she wanted to keep things going. Then, in a twist uncommon to these stories, their boyfriend also made a post sharing his part of the saga. Readers shared their thoughts, advice and just reacted to the drama.

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    Most folks would kick cheaters to the curb

    A worried woman and man sitting on a couch, discussing a cheating ex situation.

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    But one woman set of a long saga of drama when she wanted help staying with a cheater

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    A woman sits on her bed, looking upset while talking on the phone, complaining about her cheating ex.

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    She answered some reader questions

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    Others gave her advice

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    A man with glasses looking down thoughtfully, possibly reflecting on his cheating ex and his own take on the situation.

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    Later, the BF shared his side

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    A woman online complains about her cheating ex, expressing anger with raised hands and a frustrated expression.

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    Commenters shared their support

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     Want to make sense of complicated human dynamics? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic behavior, setting boundaries, and emotional healing.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
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