Woman Comes Online To Complain About Her Cheating Ex, But Then He Writes His Own Take On The Same Account

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Normally, infidelity is enough to end a relationship, which a casual glance at online cheating stories would show. However, these sorts of tales come with one major flaw, the fact that we only get one perspective.

A woman shared her relationship advice request online after she caught her boyfriend cheating and seemed like she wanted to keep things going. Then, in a twist uncommon to these stories, their boyfriend also made a post sharing his part of the saga. Readers shared their thoughts, advice and just reacted to the drama.

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Most folks would kick cheaters to the curb

Image credits: simonapilolla (not the actual photo)

But one woman set of a long saga of drama when she wanted help staying with a cheater

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowRagf71602

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She answered some reader questions

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Others gave her advice

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual photo)

Later, the BF shared his side

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowRagf71602

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Commenters shared their support

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