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Life is full of contradictions that most of us accept without giving them a second thought. Artist Anton Gudim, however, has a talent for noticing these strange little inconsistencies and turning them into clever illustrations that are both amusing and surprisingly accurate. Using minimal or no dialogue, the Russian illustrator explores everything from social media behavior and technology to travel, relationships, consumer culture, and the minor inconveniences of modern life. His clean visual style makes each idea instantly understandable, while unexpected twists encourage viewers to view familiar situations from a completely different perspective.

Bored Panda readers may already recognize Gudim from our previous collections of his funny and ironic illustrations, as well as his popular “Yes, But” comic series. While the two projects have distinct formats, both demonstrate the artist’s ability to communicate relatable observations through simple yet carefully crafted visual jokes.

Scroll down to explore the newest illustrations, and vote for your favorites.

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