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Life is full of contradictions that most of us accept without giving them a second thought. Artist Anton Gudim, however, has a talent for noticing these strange little inconsistencies and turning them into clever illustrations that are both amusing and surprisingly accurate. Using minimal or no dialogue, the Russian illustrator explores everything from social media behavior and technology to travel, relationships, consumer culture, and the minor inconveniences of modern life. His clean visual style makes each idea instantly understandable, while unexpected twists encourage viewers to view familiar situations from a completely different perspective.

Bored Panda readers may already recognize Gudim from our previous collections of his funny and ironic illustrations, as well as his popular “Yes, But” comic series. While the two projects have distinct formats, both demonstrate the artist’s ability to communicate relatable observations through simple yet carefully crafted visual jokes.

Scroll down to explore the newest illustrations, and vote for your favorites.

More info: Instagram | vk.ru | x.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Anton Gudim comic: A boy playing hopscotch transforms into a man playing a money-themed hopscotch. Absurd comics.

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    #2

    Absurd comic featuring a ghost acting as a weighted blanket in a societal commentary

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    #3

    Anton Gudim's hilariously absurd comics showing a man transforming a green cross into a shelter, commenting on today's society.

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    #4

    Absurd comic shows d***h inserting coin into arcade machine to continue life game

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    #5

    Absurd comic shows heated car seat causing coffee to spill on driver in absurd society commentary

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    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't you have to pay a subscription to have this?

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    #6

    Anton Gudim comic: A person turning themselves into a trash bag to keep an area clean. Social commentary comics.

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    Anne Jones
    Anne Jones
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know a lot of people who belong in the trash bin.

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    #7

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a man loading spaghetti into a car, stopped by a police car with Italian lights.

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    #8

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim illustrating modern society's obsession with vintage filters on advanced cameras.

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    #9

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a person using a laptop, clicking refresh, and the laptop folding in on itself, commenting on society.

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    #10

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a soccer player getting a camera, then filming at home for his partner.

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    #11

    Comic illustrates ironic giant road sign shaped as an arrow in absurd society comics

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    #12

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a person setting a house on fire to make a video, to save water from AI.

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    #13

    Anton Gudim comic: A delivery person exchanges their moped for a box on another driver's moped. Absurd comics.

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    #14

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim depicting gods creating the world and dinosaurs with a firework, leading to their extinction.

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    #15

    Hilariously absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a person fishing with a tea bag and finding mermaids.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A comic by Anton Gudim showing a boat propeller causing injury, then appearing as evidence in court as a fan.

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    #17

    Hilariously absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a person using lipstick to press an elevator button.

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    #18

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a dog licking a hand-shaped popsicle and a cat eating cotton candy, commenting on society.

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    #19

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing mosquitoes attacking a person, then getting trapped in Crocs, commenting on society.

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    #20

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim contrasting buzzing sounds outside the city (insects) vs. in the city (scooters).

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    #21

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing drinks with consequences.

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    #22

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing an adventurer going to great lengths for a key to a toilet paper dispenser.

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    #23

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim illustrating a magical cufflink on a man's shirt, reflecting society's whims.

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    #24

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim depicting a kissing couple with one person's head opening to reveal a living room.

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    #25

    Anton Gudim's hilariously absurd comics showcasing a woman with a dog, illustrating today's society.

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    #26

    Hilariously absurd comics by Anton Gudim depicting an archer creatively hitting targets, commenting on today's society.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Texas sharpshooter. "The name comes from an anecdote about a person in Texas who fires a gun at the side of a barn, with bullets landing in a random distribution. He then paints a target around the tightest clusters of shots"

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    #27

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim depicting a voice message turning into spaghetti eaten by a person.

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    #28

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a therapist interpreting a Rorschach test as a gym machine, shaming a man.

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    #29

    Hilariously absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a woman falling asleep while being proposed to with a ring.

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    #30

    Hilariously absurd comic by Anton Gudim contrasting cozy indoors with a person barefoot in snow.

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    #31

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim with four panels of broken technology asking for help, commenting on today's society.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "won't you please - please help me - help me - help me - ooo."

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    #32

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing shoes on a wire, then a pigeon dropping them into a cafe.

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    #33

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a broken classical statue reassembled into modern store mannequins.

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    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The prize for the most pathetic censorship for the day goes to...

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    #34

    Hilariously absurd comics by Anton Gudim showing a man sleeping in different locations, commenting on today's society.

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    #35

    Comic depicting man carrying a broken electric scooter up a hill in absurd society commentary

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    #36

    Anton Gudim comic: Person peeking through a keyhole to see themselves in a bathtub. Hilariously absurd comics.

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    #37

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim illustrating different emoji responses based on phone placement (pocket vs. back pocket).

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    #38

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim illustrating hell with a pot of people versus a spacious hell resort & spa.

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    #39

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a man trying to get his way by repeatedly offering a book he rejects.

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    #40

    Hilariously absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a battery on a trampoline, bouncing into space, and then d**d in a remote.

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    #41

    A comic by Anton Gudim showing a couple taking a selfie with a sports car, which then has the 'S' and 'P' in 'SPORT' covered by bird p**p.

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    #42

    An absurd comic by Anton Gudim depicting a man opening a car door for his dog, who then appears dressed in a suit inside the car reading a 'Woof Woof' newspaper.

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    #43

    A hilariously absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a car's shark fin antenna transforming into a rooster comb when the turn signal is on.

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    #44

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing Power Rangers assembling as slow-walkers.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me guess. Central Park during peak period?

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    #45

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a man finding a lamp that grants a large floating donut.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Lord of all he surveys" or "Coffee and giant donut”. Which did he wish for?

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    #46

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing an introvert's life from an egg to a coffin.

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    #47

    Anton Gudim comic: IN CASE OF SPRING, BREAK GLASS, humorously depicting breaking a glass pane on asphalt.

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    #48

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a person on a road, transforming into a giant smiling emoji, commenting on society.

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    #49

    An absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a student cheating by drawing the answers on their paper.

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