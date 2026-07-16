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For many Bored Panda readers, Anton Gudim needs little introduction. His instantly recognizable series, "Yes, But,"has become one of the internet's most distinctive comic concepts, using simple, wordless illustrations to expose the contradictions and double standards woven into everyday life. Each comic places two seemingly ordinary situations side by side, inviting viewers to spot the inconsistencies for themselves.

Gudim's minimalist style leaves plenty of room for interpretation, which is part of what makes the series so engaging. Whether he's highlighting the irony of technology, consumer culture, social media, work, or everyday habits, the humor comes from recognizing behaviors and contradictions that often go unnoticed until they're placed side by side.

Scroll down to enjoy his latest series, and don't forget to let us know which contradiction you found the most relatable.

More info: Instagram | vk.com | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A comic strip contrasting a person relaxing in a hammock on an exotic island with a basic interior, one of many clever comics.

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OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still seems like an okayish time to me! Long as there’s no bed bugs, an old and torn holiday shack seems fine for being able to stay directly on the sand.

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    #2

    A comic strip depicting a person with many online friends versus a person alone at a long table with a Friendship Day cake, a clever comic.

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    andrea-rusmane avatar
    OneWithRatsAndKefir
    OneWithRatsAndKefir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Friendship can be long distance, though admittedly 3745 ‘friends’ are probably not going to all be real friends. Personally I prefer texting and chatrooms; easier to come across as chatty and outgoing.

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    #3

    A comic points out a soccer player asked to pass the ball instead kicks it out of bounds. Clever Yes But comics.

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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But means goal in French and that makes it even better

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    #4

    Yes, But comics revealing a parent frustrated with a child studying, then the child frustrated with the parent using a phone.

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    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never understood getting angry/yelling at kids who don't understand something. How will that help?? One time, my father made my twin brother and I learn our French vocabulary (actually just my twin brother's since we were not classmates, but I got roped in). It had one column in German and one in French. He started off by telling us the German words and we wrote down the French ones. We both got all correct, so we thought that we were done. Nope. My father wanted us to do the inverse as well. We ended up doing it and then my father got upset since we had apparently both made mistakes. Instead of telling us, he made us redo it. And again. And again. And again. We started around 8PM and at midnight we were still there. Both my brother and I were crying and for years the smell of my ballpoint pen on the paper made me feel nauseous. What were our mistakes? We used synonyms for some of the German words since we hadn't actually studied them

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    #5

    Yes, But comics: A smart watch runs out of battery, making its owner look for an old-fashioned clock.

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    #6

    Yes, But comics showing a message that 'This app doesn't allow screenshots' then a person using two phones to photograph the screen.

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    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never experienced this...which / what apps in particular are we talking about? 🤷🏽

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    #7

    Yes, But comics depicting a woman tearing up a beauty standards chart, then holding up a men's beauty standards chart.

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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm curious, do y'all actually know women in real life who want only men above 180cm? Or is it just an internet joke?

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    #8

    A Yes, But comic with a rapper on an album cover saying 'I'm a Rock Star' and the genre listed as Rap.

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    #9

    A Yes, But comic showing a bear holding beer on a t-shirt and a man wearing it.

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    #10

    Yes, But comics: A woman eating a burger dreams of exercising, while another exercising dreams of eating a burger.

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    Kathy Dragonfly
    Kathy Dragonfly
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    there is no 'but' for me, just yes :/

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    #11

    Yes, But comics: A person struggles to read tiny instructions for eye drops, highlighting the inconvenience.

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    Kathy Dragonfly
    Kathy Dragonfly
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what kind of magic, abracadabra-you-are-no-longer-nearsighted eye drops are these?

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    #12

    A comic strip showing a pizza box with a perfect pizza in one panel, and a pizza with meager toppings in the other, highlighting clever comics.

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    #13

    Yes, But comics illustrating a t-shirt that says 'Say No To Plastic!' then showing it worn by a mannequin.

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    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Say yes to say no to plastic...🤔

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    #14

    A Yes, But comic featuring a Ferrari steering wheel and a gaming steering wheel.

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    Kathy Dragonfly
    Kathy Dragonfly
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    safer, cheaper and better for the environment than the real thing

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    #15

    Yes But comic illustrating an exercise bike used for laundry, highlighting things we somehow never question.

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    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Multi purpose household item...🤭

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    #16

    A comic strip contrasting a highway sign showing traffic deaths with a battlefield, one of the clever comics.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a good analogy. Different country or different century.

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    #17

    Yes, But comics show a man happily using a laptop while an AdBlock pop-up downloads in the background.

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    #18

    Yes, But comics: A woman selects a comfortable plane seat, but finds it cramped with other passengers.

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    andrea-rusmane avatar
    OneWithRatsAndKefir
    OneWithRatsAndKefir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, what else is there to do if you’re on a long flight or got a bad bladder?

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    #19

    A man sweating after a shower in a clever Yes, But comic.

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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I took three showers yesterday and I really want this d**n heatwave to be over. I feel like I'm in hell already.

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    #20

    A person backing up a car while looking over their shoulder in a clever Yes, But comic.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's habitual, so much so that it's practically instinct after a while XD

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    #21

    A comic points out that a painter with three expensive paintings for sale has sold zero. Clever Yes But comics.

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    #22

    A comic strip contrasting a man holding a 'no makeup' sign with a cheering football fan, pointing out a clever comic observation.

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    #23

    Yes, But comics: A wealthy man shows off his expensive watch, while a child with a paper watch walks by.

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    #24

    Yes But comic depicting a man getting a haircut then immediately putting on a baseball cap, things we never question.

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    #25

    Yes But comic contrasting a taxi passenger giving five stars with a bus passenger's mundane experience, clever comics.

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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    different needs tbh. I'd take a bus over a taxi anytime, but sometimes the place you want to go isn't really accessible via bus, or you get an 8h long commute instead of 50min by car.

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    #26

    Yes But comic comparing organized car traffic to chaotic pedestrian movement, pointing out things we never question.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right hand diagram doesn't apply to either Manhattan or London.

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    #27

    A comic points out a man watching a live fight then getting a paper to go watch a recorded fight. Clever Yes But comics.

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    Kathy Dragonfly
    Kathy Dragonfly
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    how short was that fight or where the hull did he go to get crisps?

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    #28

    Yes But comic showing a formal suit on one leg and a suit with track stripes on the other, clever comics.

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