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For many Bored Panda readers, Anton Gudim needs little introduction. His instantly recognizable series, "Yes, But,"has become one of the internet's most distinctive comic concepts, using simple, wordless illustrations to expose the contradictions and double standards woven into everyday life. Each comic places two seemingly ordinary situations side by side, inviting viewers to spot the inconsistencies for themselves.

Gudim's minimalist style leaves plenty of room for interpretation, which is part of what makes the series so engaging. Whether he's highlighting the irony of technology, consumer culture, social media, work, or everyday habits, the humor comes from recognizing behaviors and contradictions that often go unnoticed until they're placed side by side.

Scroll down to enjoy his latest series, and don't forget to let us know which contradiction you found the most relatable.

More info: Instagram | vk.com | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com