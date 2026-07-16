It’s Funny Because It’s True: 28 “Yes, But” Comics (New Pics)
For many Bored Panda readers, Anton Gudim needs little introduction. His instantly recognizable series, "Yes, But,"has become one of the internet's most distinctive comic concepts, using simple, wordless illustrations to expose the contradictions and double standards woven into everyday life. Each comic places two seemingly ordinary situations side by side, inviting viewers to spot the inconsistencies for themselves.
Gudim's minimalist style leaves plenty of room for interpretation, which is part of what makes the series so engaging. Whether he's highlighting the irony of technology, consumer culture, social media, work, or everyday habits, the humor comes from recognizing behaviors and contradictions that often go unnoticed until they're placed side by side.
Scroll down to enjoy his latest series, and don't forget to let us know which contradiction you found the most relatable.
More info: Instagram | vk.com | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com
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Still seems like an okayish time to me! Long as there’s no bed bugs, an old and torn holiday shack seems fine for being able to stay directly on the sand.
Friendship can be long distance, though admittedly 3745 ‘friends’ are probably not going to all be real friends. Personally I prefer texting and chatrooms; easier to come across as chatty and outgoing.
I never understood getting angry/yelling at kids who don't understand something. How will that help?? One time, my father made my twin brother and I learn our French vocabulary (actually just my twin brother's since we were not classmates, but I got roped in). It had one column in German and one in French. He started off by telling us the German words and we wrote down the French ones. We both got all correct, so we thought that we were done. Nope. My father wanted us to do the inverse as well. We ended up doing it and then my father got upset since we had apparently both made mistakes. Instead of telling us, he made us redo it. And again. And again. And again. We started around 8PM and at midnight we were still there. Both my brother and I were crying and for years the smell of my ballpoint pen on the paper made me feel nauseous. What were our mistakes? We used synonyms for some of the German words since we hadn't actually studied them
I never experienced this...which / what apps in particular are we talking about? 🤷🏽
what kind of magic, abracadabra-you-are-no-longer-nearsighted eye drops are these?
safer, cheaper and better for the environment than the real thing
Not a good analogy. Different country or different century.
Well, what else is there to do if you’re on a long flight or got a bad bladder?
It's habitual, so much so that it's practically instinct after a while XD
Right hand diagram doesn't apply to either Manhattan or London.
how short was that fight or where the hull did he go to get crisps?