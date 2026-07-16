From Playful Fights To Peaceful Naps: 37 New Street Cat Photos By Masayuki Oki
If you've ever wandered through the streets of Japan, you've probably noticed that cats seem to be everywhere, lounging in quiet alleys, greeting shop owners, or curiously watching passersby. For photographer Masayuki Oki, these everyday encounters have become the focus of years of work documenting Japan's street cats.
Known for his remarkable ability to capture their distinct personalities, Oki has spent countless hours exploring neighborhoods with his camera, photographing everything from playful kittens and sleepy seniors to dramatic confrontations and hilariously expressive faces. His images go far beyond cute snapshots. Each photograph captures a fleeting moment that reveals the confidence, curiosity, and individuality that make every cat feel like a character with its own story.
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This kitty has a visible "ear notch", which is an indication that it was given care by a rescue group/volunteers! This is usually called "TNR" (trap, neuter, release) and it is a way for feral/street cats to receive medical care, vaccinations, and sterilization so that they can live their lives without having to go through the stress of breeding/birthing/raising kittens. I explained TNR in a bit more detail in the comments section at the end of this article :)
This facial expression is referred to as "the scrunge" XD There is a whole subreddit on Reddit dedicated to "scrungly cat" photos!
Some lovely torties, very likely sisters/related!
For those who may not know - you may have noticed that many of these kitties seem to have "notches" cut into one ear. This is purposeful. It is done to "TNR" cats (trap, neuter, release) who live in feral/stray colonies - the cats are humanely trapped, given vaccines and medical care, and are spayed/neutered. A small amount of ear tissue is clipped while the cat is already in surgery for sterilization, in order to quickly identify the cat as already sterilized. This makes it so already-sterilized cats are not re-trapped later on, which can stress the cat unnecessarily. As the "eartipping" is done under anesthesia, it doesn't hurt the kitty :) Not all of these cats are eartipped, and not all rescue groups do eartipping, but many in the pics are.
For those who may not know - you may have noticed that many of these kitties seem to have "notches" cut into one ear. This is purposeful. It is done to "TNR" cats (trap, neuter, release) who live in feral/stray colonies - the cats are humanely trapped, given vaccines and medical care, and are spayed/neutered. A small amount of ear tissue is clipped while the cat is already in surgery for sterilization, in order to quickly identify the cat as already sterilized. This makes it so already-sterilized cats are not re-trapped later on, which can stress the cat unnecessarily. As the "eartipping" is done under anesthesia, it doesn't hurt the kitty :) Not all of these cats are eartipped, and not all rescue groups do eartipping, but many in the pics are.