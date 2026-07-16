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If you've ever wandered through the streets of Japan, you've probably noticed that cats seem to be everywhere, lounging in quiet alleys, greeting shop owners, or curiously watching passersby. For photographer Masayuki Oki, these everyday encounters have become the focus of years of work documenting Japan's street cats.

Known for his remarkable ability to capture their distinct personalities, Oki has spent countless hours exploring neighborhoods with his camera, photographing everything from playful kittens and sleepy seniors to dramatic confrontations and hilariously expressive faces. His images go far beyond cute snapshots. Each photograph captures a fleeting moment that reveals the confidence, curiosity, and individuality that make every cat feel like a character with its own story.

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