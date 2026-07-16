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If you've ever wandered through the streets of Japan, you've probably noticed that cats seem to be everywhere, lounging in quiet alleys, greeting shop owners, or curiously watching passersby. For photographer Masayuki Oki, these everyday encounters have become the focus of years of work documenting Japan's street cats.

Known for his remarkable ability to capture their distinct personalities, Oki has spent countless hours exploring neighborhoods with his camera, photographing everything from playful kittens and sleepy seniors to dramatic confrontations and hilariously expressive faces. His images go far beyond cute snapshots. Each photograph captures a fleeting moment that reveals the confidence, curiosity, and individuality that make every cat feel like a character with its own story.

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#1

A striped street cat peers from a green bucket in a boat at a harbor, perfectly capturing feline life.

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    #2

    Two street cats, one calico and one white with grey, walk closely on pavement in sunlight, capturing feline life.

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    #3

    A white street cat with green eyes holds onto a rope, perfectly capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My life suddenly feels like it has a cat-shaped hole in it

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    #4

    A white and black street cat yawns widely while stretching, perfectly capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    #5

    A playful street cat stretches on a sunny path, capturing feline life.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This kitty has a visible "ear notch", which is an indication that it was given care by a rescue group/volunteers! This is usually called "TNR" (trap, neuter, release) and it is a way for feral/street cats to receive medical care, vaccinations, and sterilization so that they can live their lives without having to go through the stress of breeding/birthing/raising kittens. I explained TNR in a bit more detail in the comments section at the end of this article :)

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    #6

    Two street cats, one tabby and one calico, walk closely together, illustrating the chaos of feline life.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    almost looks like horns! 🦌

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    #7

    A black street cat climbs a tree towards a glowing orange lantern, capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    #8

    An orange street cat affectionately nuzzles a small tabby kitten, perfectly capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    #9

    A black street cat with green eyes carries a large flat fish in its mouth, showing the chaos of feline life.

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    #10

    A white street cat with its head in a pipe, capturing the playful curiosity of feline life.

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    #11

    A brown street cat sits, mouth open in a wide yawn or growl, behind a rope, showing the chaos of feline life.

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    #12

    An orange street cat sits with eyes closed and mouth open in a funny expression, capturing feline life.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This facial expression is referred to as "the scrunge" XD There is a whole subreddit on Reddit dedicated to "scrungly cat" photos!

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    #13

    A sleek black street cat with bright eyes stands on an urban street, capturing feline life.

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    #14

    A playful white street cat with tabby markings rolls on its back, paws outstretched, capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    #15

    A street cat stands next to a hydrangea bush with flowers on its head, perfectly capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Two street cats wrestle on a paved surface, embodying the chaos of feline life.

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    #17

    A street cat watches two pigeons take flight in front of a red building and bicycle, capturing feline life.

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    #18

    A gray street cat expresses its feline life with an open mouth and raised paws, mid-play or stretch.

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    #19

    A black and white street cat peeks from behind a beam, observing its surroundings from above.

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    #20

    A small orange street cat, mid-jump, rushes past a yellow crate, perfectly capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    #21

    Three street cats, two tortoiseshells sitting and one peeking from above, perfectly capture the chaos of feline life.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some lovely torties, very likely sisters/related!

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    #22

    A white street cat with tabby markings playfully stretches against a dark fishing net, capturing feline life.

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    #23

    A tabby street cat dangles from a rusty roof, showcasing the agile and chaotic nature of feline life.

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    #24

    A white and orange street cat lies on its back in grass with purple flowers, capturing feline life.

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    #25

    A calico street cat with a fish in its mouth, walking through dry grass, embodying the wild feline life.

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    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is one happy strut!

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    #26

    A black and white street cat lies on its back, paws up, perfectly capturing the playful feline life.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tuxedoes are my favorite!

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    #27

    A street cat yawns widely, showcasing its feline life with its mouth open and tongue out, captured in a candid moment.

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    #28

    A charming street cat showing its feline life chaos by lying on its back, revealing its white belly and paws.

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    #29

    A playful street cat stands on a swing in a park, capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    #30

    A white street cat stands on its hind legs, trying to catch a dragonfly in tall green grass, capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    #31

    A tabby street cat hangs playfully from a rope by an overturned boat, embodying the chaos of feline life.

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    #32

    A tabby street cat balances on a motorcycle seat, showcasing the agility and chaos of feline life.

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    #33

    A beautiful blue-eyed street cat with brown and white fur, mid-stride near a concrete wall.

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    #34

    A beautiful striped street cat peeks from behind a wooden post, perfectly capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    #35

    A lazy brown tabby street cat rests on concrete steps between two planters, capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    #36

    A tabby street cat leaps gracefully through tall green grass, perfectly capturing the chaos of feline life.

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    #37

    An orange street cat yawns and stretches, pawing at a stick while perched on a concrete wall, showing feline life.

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