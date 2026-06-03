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Anton Gudim has made a career out of noticing things most people overlook. The Russian illustrator is best known for his long-running series "Yes, But", a collection of visual observations that expose the contradictions woven into modern life. Gudim's work examines the gap between what people say and what they do, what society promotes and what it practices, or what technology promises and what it actually delivers.

Each comic consists of two simple images placed side by side, yet the contrast between them is often enough to spark discussion among thousands of readers. Gudim rarely tells people what to think. Instead, he presents familiar situations and allows viewers to arrive at their own conclusions. Over the years, his illustrations have tackled everything from consumer culture and environmental responsibility to social media habits, workplace dynamics, health trends, and everyday human inconsistencies.

The newest comics continue that tradition, highlighting the small contradictions that have become so embedded in daily life that many of us stop noticing them altogether. Scroll down and see how many feel uncomfortably familiar.

More info: Instagram | vk.com | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

YES , BUT Report

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ingosauer avatar
Reemerger
Reemerger
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1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need this as a t-shirt. I see far too much of this nincompoopery when I'm downtown now and then.

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    #2

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The painting in the second frame - top row, second from the left, could be "Judith".

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    #3

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know what you did, Josh...

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    mhbonal avatar
    pelemele
    pelemele
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    50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Studies have shown that the mirror test is not necessarily relevant for all animals: While a dog will not recognize itself in a mirror, it will recognize its own smell. Link below.

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    #5

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't tell you that these don't actually need to be *built*.

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    #11

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My room is not a country, mind your business.

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    #13

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    andrea-rusmane avatar
    OneWithRatsAndKefir
    OneWithRatsAndKefir
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Realistic explanation, texture. For example, to me, chewing down on corn on its own feels like using teeth to pop a zit; but popcorn and cornbread and things that include corn are fine.

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    #15

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    ritabenko_1 avatar
    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
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    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Check the GI tract of a human and a horse. The cecum and the large intestine have almost nothing in common in the two species. (Or is it "specieses"?)

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    #17

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awww.... Bútt cake ♥️

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    #18

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    #19

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    #20

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    #21

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One is intended to be watched from a few inches, the other is intended to be watched from a few yards. You compare a billboard to a book.

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    #22

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rollercoasters are my favourite things ever.

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    #23

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    riamurraydunne avatar
    snoopy
    snoopy
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see the problem

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    43Duckies
    43Duckies
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The urge to drive over the curb is real

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    #25

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    #35

    36 Brilliant “Yes, But” Comics By Anton Gudim That Expose The Contradictions Of Modern Life (New Pics)

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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most "Indian" restaurants in the UK are owned and run by Bangladeshi people. The food is still delicious so no-one cares.

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    Earonn -
    Earonn -
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, women have to spread their legs for every man they consider handsome. His character must NOT, I repeat, HIS CHARACTER MUST NOT play any role. What fvcking misogynist draws something like this?

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