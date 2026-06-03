ADVERTISEMENT

Anton Gudim has made a career out of noticing things most people overlook. The Russian illustrator is best known for his long-running series "Yes, But", a collection of visual observations that expose the contradictions woven into modern life. Gudim's work examines the gap between what people say and what they do, what society promotes and what it practices, or what technology promises and what it actually delivers.

Each comic consists of two simple images placed side by side, yet the contrast between them is often enough to spark discussion among thousands of readers. Gudim rarely tells people what to think. Instead, he presents familiar situations and allows viewers to arrive at their own conclusions. Over the years, his illustrations have tackled everything from consumer culture and environmental responsibility to social media habits, workplace dynamics, health trends, and everyday human inconsistencies.

The newest comics continue that tradition, highlighting the small contradictions that have become so embedded in daily life that many of us stop noticing them altogether. Scroll down and see how many feel uncomfortably familiar.

More info: Instagram | vk.com | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com