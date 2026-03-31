Gudim’s genius is in how little he needs to say. With minimal visuals and almost no text, he taps straight into the strange logic of everyday life—our habits, our quiet excuses, the little hypocrisies we all carry around. Then he flips them, clean and precise, in a way that feels obvious… just not before you see it.

It lands fast, but doesn’t leave as quickly. Funny first, then slightly uncomfortable, because there’s usually a bit of you in it.

Scroll down to see his latest comics, and pick the one that hits a little too close.