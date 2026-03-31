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You know that tiny voice in your head that goes, “Yeah… but…” right after you agree with something? That’s exactly where Anton Gudim lives creatively.

His “Yes, But” series turns those quiet contradictions into sharp, two-panel comics, simple, clean, and just a little too accurate. No overexplaining, no noise, just a setup, a twist, and that split-second realization that makes you laugh… then question yourself.

More info: Instagram | vk.com | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

_yes_but Report

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sbj
sbj
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Premium 21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, But at least you're away from the office

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Gudim’s genius is in how little he needs to say. With minimal visuals and almost no text, he taps straight into the strange logic of everyday life—our habits, our quiet excuses, the little hypocrisies we all carry around. Then he flips them, clean and precise, in a way that feels obvious… just not before you see it.

It lands fast, but doesn’t leave as quickly. Funny first, then slightly uncomfortable, because there’s usually a bit of you in it.

Scroll down to see his latest comics, and pick the one that hits a little too close.
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    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    #3

    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    ongreenlevel avatar
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    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    #4

    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    David Paterson
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's me on the left, but without the microphone.

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    #5

    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    captive avatar
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    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Futurama had a good episode with a real miss universe

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    #6

    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But, but: She can pack twice as many clothes within the 20 kg limit.

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    #7

    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    captive avatar
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have to use paper straws while billionaires jet around the globe

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    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great Britain has been engulfed by France, and the Republic of Ireland no longer exists.

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    #10

    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    #12

    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    That doesn't mean you get to wander into the women's locker room. Seeing them mostly nakie is on their terms.

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    #15

    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Use both hands?

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    owenjarvis avatar
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That, sadly, is survival of the fittest. A Darwin award.

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    #19

    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Laptops have mouse buttons, I'm not sure what this is saying.

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    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    owenjarvis avatar
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    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    #25

    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    Geoffrey Scott
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    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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    “Yes, But”: 30 Clever Comics By Anton Gudim That Perfectly Capture Life’s Everyday Contradictions

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