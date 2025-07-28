ADVERTISEMENT

Anton Gudim’s comics say a lot without saying much, and that’s part of what makes them hit so hard. Best known for his “Yes, But” series, Anton plays with visual irony in a way that’s funny, weird, and surprisingly deep.

His illustrations often twist everyday moments into strange little truths about the world we live in, things like social media habits, consumer culture, or just how repetitive life can feel. Anton told us he started out in engineering but found it unfulfilling, so he turned back to his childhood love for drawing. “Now I use that same logical thinking in my comics, just in a different way,” he explained. With over a million followers on each of his art accounts, it’s clear people connect with his style. Whether you’re laughing, cringing, or thinking “wow, that’s me,” his work is meant to make you stop and notice what’s usually overlooked.

More info: x.com | Instagram | vk.com | patreon.com

#1

Absurd comics depicting surreal scenes, including breakfast in bed and a tree trunk with a misaligned cut, as social commentary.

gudim_public Report

    #2

    Absurd comic illustrating modern society commentary with contrasting grave markers and burial rituals by Anton Gudim.

    gudim_public Report

    #3

    Absurd comics showing a person making a snow angel and a multi-armed angel flying in the sky with a thumbs-up gesture.

    gudim_public Report

    #4

    Absurd comic showing ants leaving a sword factory and stacking sandwich ingredients, satirizing society by Anton Gudim.

    gudim_public Report

    #5

    Absurd comic panels showing a house with satellite dishes and children watching a TV with a cartoon character, society commentary.

    gudim_public Report

    #6

    Absurd comic showing a pizza made from a hollowed watermelon, serving as commentary on today’s society by Anton Gudim.

    gudim_public Report

    #7

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim shows ants entering dumbbell factory and dumbbells as earrings in a social commentary style.

    gudim_public Report

    #8

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim shows a chicken dreaming of flight but ending up cooked, highlighting society’s ironic commentary.

    gudim_public Report

    #9

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a woman wearing a necklace that mimics tears, highlighting society commentary.

    gudim_public Report

    #10

    Absurd comic panels showing a man walking up a building wall, with cracked shoes and surreal urban commentary.

    gudim_public Report

    #11

    Absurd comic panels showing a woman transforming into a rabbit while interacting with social media on her phone.

    gudim_public Report

    #12

    Absurd comic showing a person assembling dumplings that cover their face, illustrating commentary on today’s society.

    gudim_public Report

    #13

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim shows a man named Mr Lonely turning into a real person from a cardboard cutout in snowy mountains.

    gudim_public Report

    #14

    Absurd comic panels depicting a man navigating spikes in everyday settings as social commentary on today’s society.

    gudim_public Report

    #15

    Comic panels showing a brain-headed figure expressing daily routine with emotions, illustrating absurd comics commentary.

    gudim_public Report

    #16

    Comic panels showing a man about to eat a burger that reveals a star, with a chef who has goat horns in the background.

    gudim_public Report

    #17

    Man buying flowers online that appear as a child holding a bouquet, illustrating absurd comics commentary on society by Anton Gudim.

    gudim_public Report

    #18

    Absurd comic showing a gamer using pills as controller buttons, reflecting satirical commentary on today’s society.

    gudim_public Report

    #19

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a man growing up riding increasingly complex rocking toys in a commentary on society.

    gudim_public Report

    #20

    Three people puzzled over a phone charger while a bird nests in tangled earphones outside, in absurd social commentary comic.

    gudim_public Report

    #21

    Man wearing a hat and glasses uses multiple earphones connected to a phone in a comic about absurd societal commentary.

    gudim_public Report

    #22

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a pistachio questioning identity and transformation as social commentary today.

    gudim_public Report

    #23

    Absurd comic panels showing people interacting humorously with oversized cheese and cheese balls as social commentary.

    gudim_public Report

    #24

    Absurd comic showing a woman losing 30 balloons and a baby laughing on an airplane, highlighting society's quirks and humor.

    gudim_public Report

    #25

    Absurd comic panels by Anton Gudim showing a sad capybara, breakup advice, and people in capybara-themed apparel.

    gudim_public Report

    #26

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a car tire replacement and a man applying clown makeup as society commentary.

    gudim_public Report

