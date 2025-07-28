ADVERTISEMENT

Anton Gudim’s comics say a lot without saying much, and that’s part of what makes them hit so hard. Best known for his “Yes, But” series, Anton plays with visual irony in a way that’s funny, weird, and surprisingly deep.

His illustrations often twist everyday moments into strange little truths about the world we live in, things like social media habits, consumer culture, or just how repetitive life can feel. Anton told us he started out in engineering but found it unfulfilling, so he turned back to his childhood love for drawing. “Now I use that same logical thinking in my comics, just in a different way,” he explained. With over a million followers on each of his art accounts, it’s clear people connect with his style. Whether you’re laughing, cringing, or thinking “wow, that’s me,” his work is meant to make you stop and notice what’s usually overlooked.

