Anton Gudim is an illustrator known for his sharp, minimalist style that lays bare the contradictions of modern life with unsettling precision. His series "Yes, But..." relies on simple two-panel comics to reveal uncomfortable truths, stripping away any distraction or commentary so the message lands with quiet force.

Without using words or punchlines, Gudim highlights the hypocrisy and irony woven into our daily routines, turning familiar scenes into biting social critique. His work resonates because it holds up an unflinching mirror to our double standards and asks us to confront what we usually overlook.

More info: x.com | Instagram | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

#1

Comic by Anton Gudim showing a door stopper box labeled yes but positioned next to a door frame inside a room.

    #2

    Comic panels by Anton Gudim showing a fishing and restaurant scene illustrating a yes but comic concept.

    #3

    Yes, but comic by Anton Gudim showing hands with key and lock tattoos signing a divorce petition.

    #4

    Yes, But comic by Anton Gudim depicting a crossed-out AI symbol with a red circle and diagonal line.

    #5

    Hand holding a cocktail glass in a “yes, but” comic style by Anton Gudim, showing a spilled drink scenario.

    #6

    Yes But comic by Anton Gudim showing relaxing in a hammock on exotic islands versus a plain room interior.

    #7

    Yes, but comic by Anton Gudim showing crowd surfing with a twist in a simple and effective cartoon style.

    #8

    Illustration from Yes But comics showing soccer players with arms around each other, focusing on unity and teamwork.

    #9

    Yes, but comic by Anton Gudim showing phone box with 256GB and available storage of 235.35GB on the screen.

    #10

    Yes, But comic by Anton Gudim showing a finger pressing start for a 3 km route that actually takes 35 km and 49 minutes.

    #11

    Comic by Anton Gudim showing a muscular man lifting weights with a missing person poster labeled average build.

    #12

    Cartoon showing a creative "Yes, But" comic with a steering wheel and disconnected pedals illustrating a clever contradiction.

    #13

    Comic panels by Anton Gudim showing a man blocked from entering a club with a no shorts sign in simple yes but style.

    #14

    Yes But comic by Anton Gudim shows a cityscape with a red moon, viewed directly and through a phone screen.

    #15

    Yes, but comic by Anton Gudim shows a woman applying anti-aging cream then rejecting sunscreen under the sun.

    #16

    Yes, But comic by Anton Gudim showing oil extraction and a gas station attendant asking for tips.

    #17

    Comic by Anton Gudim showing a car’s reverse camera view and a driver turning to look behind with “Yes, But” theme.

    #18

    Yes, But comic by Anton Gudim showing a tea bag dissolving in a cup as a subtle metaphor.

    #19

    Illustration from Yes But comics by Anton Gudim showing lipstick application and lipstick marks on various cups.

    #20

    YES, BUT comic by Anton Gudim showing graffiti saying tourists go home and a shop selling related merchandise.

    #21

    Yes But comic by Anton Gudim showing a podcast host with a video titled How to get 1 million views and differing view counts.

    #22

    Yes, but comic by Anton Gudim showing a person pouring sand on their foot and using salt and sand foot scrub.

    #23

    Comic by Anton Gudim showing premium mineral water contrasted with ice cubes being made from tap water and added to a glass.

    #24

    Yes, But comic by Anton Gudim shows humorous contrast between perception and reality in simple cartoon style.

    #25

    Yes But comic by Anton Gudim showing contrasting beauty standards with a woman tearing and holding papers depicting ideal measurements.

    #26

    Yes, but comic by Anton Gudim shows row of scooters and a cracked, uneven road surface ahead.

    #27

    Yes, But comic by Anton Gudim showing a humorous medical scene with a doctor and a patient in two panels.

    #28

    Two-panel comic by Anton Gudim showing a man drawing a mustache and a woman shaping eyebrows in a "Yes, But" comic.

