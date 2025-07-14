ADVERTISEMENT

Anton Gudim is an illustrator known for his sharp, minimalist style that lays bare the contradictions of modern life with unsettling precision. His series "Yes, But..." relies on simple two-panel comics to reveal uncomfortable truths, stripping away any distraction or commentary so the message lands with quiet force.

Without using words or punchlines, Gudim highlights the hypocrisy and irony woven into our daily routines, turning familiar scenes into biting social critique. His work resonates because it holds up an unflinching mirror to our double standards and asks us to confront what we usually overlook.

