This Artist Makes Illustrations To Show The Two Sides Of Every Coin (22 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Anton Gudim is an illustrator known for his clever and quirky comics. His “Yes, But” series captures everyday contradictions with humor and a touch of irony.
In this edition, we’re diving into a fresh batch of his “Yes, But” comics. They’re relatable and perfectly weird in the best way. Get ready to see the strange logic of modern life through Gudim’s unique lens!
More info: Instagram | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com
This post may include affiliate links.
The "Yes, But" series has been around for a while, exploring different ideas and points of view. Over time, opinions can change, but Gudim believes the format is still new enough that it hasn’t lost its relevance. "Some 'Yes, But' comics related to short-term events might no longer be relevant, but 99% have retained their significance. This is actually an interesting topic for discussion in the comments of this article!"
Gudim shared with Bored Panda that people react to his work in many different ways—some are happy, others get upset (which he says is normal on social media). But what really matters to him is what his friends and fellow artists think. "I've seen just comments on Facebook, where people just wrote 'sh*t' to a selection of my works without any arguments. I can’t take such comments as meaningful because it’s just a cry of hate for no reason."
Gudim’s drawings might look like they’re making fun of modern issues, but he says there’s no big message or plan behind them—they just come to him naturally. "In the beginning, my comics were just a way for me to explore my imagination. But I'm happy that they can make others feel inspired and entertained. I'm not trying to make people laugh, but I do think it's good for artists to inject some humor into their work."
According to Gudim, dark humor and sarcasm are simply a few of the tools he uses to share ideas with his audience. "I don't think that everything should be looked at through the prism of sarcasm, and all humor should be dark. Some situations in life, of course, are easier to deal with with armor in the form of sarcasm, but some situations can be taken face to face and presented in a more unexpected way."
Well vegetable and fibre... A dollop of mayo will add protein