Anton Gudim is an illustrator known for his clever and quirky comics. His “Yes, But” series captures everyday contradictions with humor and a touch of irony.

In this edition, we’re diving into a fresh batch of his “Yes, But” comics. They’re relatable and perfectly weird in the best way. Get ready to see the strange logic of modern life through Gudim’s unique lens!

More info: Instagram | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

#1

Comic panels showing a water fountain labeled yes, and a cat drinking water from a vase under but, illustrating societal contradictions.

The "Yes, But" series has been around for a while, exploring different ideas and points of view. Over time, opinions can change, but Gudim believes the format is still new enough that it hasn’t lost its relevance. "Some 'Yes, But' comics related to short-term events might no longer be relevant, but 99% have retained their significance. This is actually an interesting topic for discussion in the comments of this article!"
    #2

    Yes but comic showing a phone box with 256GB and a phone screen displaying 235GB available internal storage.

    #3

    Comic panels showing a hidden wall outlet under a counter labeled Yes, and a charger plug labeled But, highlighting society contradictions.

    Gudim shared with Bored Panda that people react to his work in many different ways—some are happy, others get upset (which he says is normal on social media). But what really matters to him is what his friends and fellow artists think. "I've seen just comments on Facebook, where people just wrote 'sh*t' to a selection of my works without any arguments. I can’t take such comments as meaningful because it’s just a cry of hate for no reason."
    #4

    Comic panels showing a tattooed man dressed fully labeled yes and the same man in underwear labeled but, highlighting contradictory nature.

    Finger about to join a group chat with 28 people on the left and mute notifications icon on the right, highlighting societal contradictions.

    Gudim’s drawings might look like they’re making fun of modern issues, but he says there’s no big message or plan behind them—they just come to him naturally. "In the beginning, my comics were just a way for me to explore my imagination. But I'm happy that they can make others feel inspired and entertained. I'm not trying to make people laugh, but I do think it's good for artists to inject some humor into their work."

    #6

    Comic panels showing a solar eclipse and people looking at a cloudy sky, illustrating yes but comics on society’s contradictions.

    #7

    Alt text: A "Yes, But" comic depicting a mother holding a crying baby while a man listens to loud music, illustrating societal contradictions.

    According to Gudim, dark humor and sarcasm are simply a few of the tools he uses to share ideas with his audience. "I don't think that everything should be looked at through the prism of sarcasm, and all humor should be dark. Some situations in life, of course, are easier to deal with with armor in the form of sarcasm, but some situations can be taken face to face and presented in a more unexpected way."

    #8

    Comic illustrating society’s contradictory nature with differing baggage weight rules for a man and a woman at airport check-in.

    #9

    Comic illustrating society’s contradictory nature with green tea for weight loss versus indulgent desserts.

    #10

    A “Yes, But” comic showing a woman with a stroller outside and an empty stroller left in a hallway indoors.

    #11

    Woman confidently walking with luggage in airport yes panel, then lying on floor near delayed flight sign in but panel depicting societal contradiction.

    #12

    Comic panels showing a man saying yes with breath visible, then but while looking at overflowing trash bins, highlighting society contradictions.

    #13

    Comic showing contradictory nature with person either sitting in smoke or next to fire, highlighting society’s contradictory nature.

    #14

    Illustration of contradictory society in yes but comics showing traffic lights with conflicting signals and car line behavior.

    #15

    Portion control plate with vegetables, fiber, and proteins on left, contrasted by plate of fries on right in yes but comic style.

    lindacowley
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Well vegetable and fibre... A dollop of mayo will add protein

    #16

    Comic panels showing a close-up of an airplane armrest and empty airplane seats, illustrating contradictory society themes.

    #17

    Comic illustrating contradictory society with a smartphone restaurant menu button that only opens a PDF file.

    #18

    Comic panel showing a contradictory “Yes, But” scenario with a person releasing a fish and the fish giving a thumbs up.

    #19

    Comic panels showing weekly weather forecast with sunny weekdays, rainy weekend, reflecting contradictory society nature.

    #20

    Comic panels showing contradictory nature of society with person spreading sand on feet then using foot scrub to remove it.

    #21

    Hand pressing start on a map for a 3 km trip contrasted with a 35 km route of society’s contradictory nature comics.

    #22

    Comic panels from Yes But series showing contradictory scenes with a cat and soldier, depicting society’s contradictory nature.

