Anton Gudim and his comic series are insanely popular, and they keep delivering entertaining content to this day. No matter if you know him as the 'Yes, But' guy or by the comics we are sharing today, you're going to have a great time either way.

Anton creates comics that put a sarcastic or absurd twist on everyday life, offering a playful commentary on today's society. The artist emphasizes that his work is all in good fun and not intended to spread hate in any way.

As you scroll down below, we invite you to go ahead and try to decipher the meaning and/or the message behind his recent cartoons.

More info: Instagram | x.com | vk.com | patreon.com

#1

Comic of a man sleeping in a dog bed and a dog relaxing in a human bed, satirizing society norms.

gudim_public

Anton has over 1 million followers on each of his comic accounts, captivating his readers with his creations. However, the art world was not his primary occupation. As Anton shared: “I studied and graduated with a degree in engineering, focusing on mathematics. As an engineer, I found my work unfulfilling and felt a longing for something more. This led me to return to my childhood hobbies, but now with a more mature perspective and worldview, which I apply to my comics, in order to make them relatable and thought-provoking."
    #2

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a tiny artist painting a man's face to match a style in a clothing store.

    gudim_public

    #3

    Comic by Anton Gudim showing humorous commentary on speed control in driving.

    gudim_public

    We were wondering about Anton’s evolution in the comedic aspect of his illustrations, to which he shared: "At first, I just told jokes (these were almost classic comics with dialogue), puns. Then the jokes became more absurd and dialogue almost disappeared from the comics. I liked to draw comics about objects, without characters in the frame. Over time, humor began disappearing from some works but did not disappear altogether.”

    #4

    Comic art commentary showing a woman getting a floral tattoo and blending with her patterned couch.

    gudim_public

    #5

    Comic by Anton Gudim showing social commentary on society with a beggar holding a hat that turns into a coin machine.

    gudim_public

    Anton continued: “It seems strange that some artists do not use humor in their works, because a layer of humor is a large layer of creativity. Life is not only serious and dark, but also funny at times, but often it is a tragicomedy. In the end, I began to focus on playing on the unexpected properties of things and events. Now it was interesting for me to try to go to genres adjacent to just digital drawings: such as video, sculpture, or street art,” Anton shared his thoughts.
    #6

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a humorous photo setup with a baby face cutout.

    gudim_public

    #7

    Comic by Anton Gudim showing a bird placing bugs on a helmet, satirizing modern society.

    gudim_public

    The artist consistently makes new comics and seems to never run out of ideas and energy. Gudim shared how many comics he creates on a weekly basis. 

    “A few years ago, I would have answered: about 2 comics a week, but now the situation is a little different. I have a second project (Yes, But), I still get commissions for commercial illustrations, and I also do some of my drawings in animation form (and since I have little to no animation skills, this process can take several days). Given all this, my answer would be almost every day. I draw something almost every day, I don't have clear days off, even during the holidays. I can draw something on the plane or in the hotel room. I can’t say that this rhythm is tiring because I feel that I can stop at any moment, but if I don’t draw for 1-2 days, I already want to draw again,” the comic artist Gudim shared his obsession.
    #8

    Man interacting with a magical lamp, leading to an unexpected outcome, in a comic commentary on today's society by Anton Gudim.

    gudim_public

    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You let the genie outta the innertube, what did you expect?

    #9

    Man styling hair in sink, creating a humorous comic commentary on today’s society by Anton Gudim.

    gudim_public

    #10

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim of a man on a bus, contrasting cityscape with a deserted street.

    gudim_public

    #11

    Detective comically unlocks man's armpit with fingerprint.

    gudim_public

    #12

    Comic strip illustrating absurd societal commentary by Anton Gudim: people race to enter subway train.

    gudim_public

    #13

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim: a pizza box with lemon slices labeled "Life" delivered to confused diners.

    gudim_public

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When life gives you lemon slices, you first eat your Miraculin.

    #14

    A comic illustrating a woman's transformation from day to night, highlighting societal commentary through visual humor.

    gudim_public

    #15

    Comic commenting on society's double standards, showing a family banning screens at home but indulging in a cinema.

    gudim_public

    #16

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a man whose facial recognition fails, highlighting societal commentary.

    gudim_public

    #17

    Comic illustrating social commentary: adult in business attire drinking from a bottle, blending adult and child roles humorously.

    gudim_public

    #18

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a person triumphantly crossing a finish line in their bedroom.

    gudim_public

    #19

    Comic illustration by Anton Gudim showing a backpack transforming into a polygonal pig, symbolizing society's absurdity.

    gudim_public

    #20

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim: person on floor surrounded by fans in hot room, window showing sun.

    gudim_public

    #21

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a woman changing poses along a beach, offering social commentary.

    gudim_public

    joshh0534 avatar
    Dumb teenager
    Dumb teenager
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    something to do with us evolving for life on land, only to relearn how to swim for fun?

    #22

    Comic by Anton Gudim showing tattooed people in summer and winter attire as social commentary.

    gudim_public

    #23

    Wooden ice cream bar reveals its true form in a comic commentary on today's society by Anton Gudim.

    gudim_public

    #24

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a man using bubble tea pearls to type on his phone screen.

    gudim_public

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim shows a person wearing a bug-covered hoodie, then smiling with thumbs up, revealing bug-patterned drawstrings.

    gudim_public

    #26

    Absurd comic showing people celebrating rain, which then floods streets with submerged cars.

    gudim_public

    #27

    Comic by Anton Gudim shows humorous commentary on society with a gamer using a controller as a tea infuser.

    gudim_public

    #28

    Chef serves meal against a backdrop of explosions; man appears worried. Absurd comic commentary on today’s society.

    gudim_public

    #29

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim: a door in the ocean leads to a party scene inside a room, commenting on societal priorities.

    gudim_public

    #30

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a person assembling burgers from fallen tomato slices and buns on a leafy ground.

    gudim_public

    #31

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing factory workers producing pizza tables and drink umbrellas.

    gudim_public

    #32

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim depicting a man exiting a car that humorously transforms into a sports car.

    gudim_public

    #33

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a flower turning into earbuds in four panels, commentary on modern society.

    gudim_public

    #34

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing pancakes turning into a hockey puck for cats and dogs to play with.

    gudim_public

    #35

    Comic by Anton Gudim showing a woman on a plane inflating a neck pillow from her nose ring.

    gudim_public

    #36

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim with a man eating paper and a woman with steak, highlighting society commentary.

    gudim_public

    #37

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing people boarding a plane in an unusual way via stairs leading to landing gear.

    gudim_public

    #38

    Comic by Anton Gudim depicting absurd commentary on society, with a nose-switch revealing a tiny mechanism.

    gudim_public

    #39

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim: a football player swaps his jersey while others copy the trend, illustrating societal commentary.

    gudim_public

    Diver fixing hair underwater with comb, reflecting absurd comics commentary on society by Anton Gudim.

    gudim_public

    #41

    Comic by Anton Gudim humorously depicting food choices with miniature painters changing broccoli to a burger.

    gudim_public

    #42

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim: woman's hair color fading with "Ink is running low" alert.

    gudim_public

    #43

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a woman with a tattoo and a man with a drawing on his chest depicting a hammock.

    gudim_public

    #44

    Absurd comic showing a driver in traffic, people in a pool, and the interior of a boat, with a focus on a soda cup.

    gudim_public

    #45

    Comic by Anton Gudim showing social commentary: a man in a theater served food on tray tables from his seat and a backpack.

    gudim_public

    #46

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim showing a contrast between poor and rich with images of teeth and toilets.

    gudim_public

    Absurd comic by Anton Gudim depicting a smartphone play button becoming a game character.

    gudim_public

    #48

    Ant comic by Anton Gudim: an ant plays basketball, reveals human holding hoop and basketball toy in a humorous twist.

    gudim_public

