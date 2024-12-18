48 Hilariously Absurd Comics That Serve As Commentary On Today’s Society, By Anton Gudim (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Anton Gudim and his comic series are insanely popular, and they keep delivering entertaining content to this day. No matter if you know him as the 'Yes, But' guy or by the comics we are sharing today, you're going to have a great time either way.
Anton creates comics that put a sarcastic or absurd twist on everyday life, offering a playful commentary on today's society. The artist emphasizes that his work is all in good fun and not intended to spread hate in any way.
As you scroll down below, we invite you to go ahead and try to decipher the meaning and/or the message behind his recent cartoons.
More info: Instagram | x.com | vk.com | patreon.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Anton has over 1 million followers on each of his comic accounts, captivating his readers with his creations. However, the art world was not his primary occupation. As Anton shared: “I studied and graduated with a degree in engineering, focusing on mathematics. As an engineer, I found my work unfulfilling and felt a longing for something more. This led me to return to my childhood hobbies, but now with a more mature perspective and worldview, which I apply to my comics, in order to make them relatable and thought-provoking."
We were wondering about Anton’s evolution in the comedic aspect of his illustrations, to which he shared: "At first, I just told jokes (these were almost classic comics with dialogue), puns. Then the jokes became more absurd and dialogue almost disappeared from the comics. I liked to draw comics about objects, without characters in the frame. Over time, humor began disappearing from some works but did not disappear altogether.”
Anton continued: “It seems strange that some artists do not use humor in their works, because a layer of humor is a large layer of creativity. Life is not only serious and dark, but also funny at times, but often it is a tragicomedy. In the end, I began to focus on playing on the unexpected properties of things and events. Now it was interesting for me to try to go to genres adjacent to just digital drawings: such as video, sculpture, or street art,” Anton shared his thoughts.
This is probably the only one here I actually understand so far
The artist consistently makes new comics and seems to never run out of ideas and energy. Gudim shared how many comics he creates on a weekly basis.
“A few years ago, I would have answered: about 2 comics a week, but now the situation is a little different. I have a second project (Yes, But), I still get commissions for commercial illustrations, and I also do some of my drawings in animation form (and since I have little to no animation skills, this process can take several days). Given all this, my answer would be almost every day. I draw something almost every day, I don't have clear days off, even during the holidays. I can draw something on the plane or in the hotel room. I can’t say that this rhythm is tiring because I feel that I can stop at any moment, but if I don’t draw for 1-2 days, I already want to draw again,” the comic artist Gudim shared his obsession.
When life gives you lemon slices, you first eat your Miraculin.
something to do with us evolving for life on land, only to relearn how to swim for fun?