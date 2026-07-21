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Some comics are funny because they capture everyday life with uncomfortable accuracy, while others succeed by throwing logic completely out the window. John Reynolds combines both approaches, turning familiar situations into absurd scenarios that somehow feel just believable enough to be comedic. His intentionally minimalist drawing style keeps the reader’s attention firmly on the dialogue, timing, and unexpected punchline. We previously introduced Bored Panda readers to Reynolds’ witty one-panel comics, and this new collection offers plenty more of the dry humor and clever misdirection in more standard multi-panel comic form.

Reynolds’ comics can feature just about anyone or anything. And no topic appears to be off-limits. Relationships, religion, therapy, courtroom drama, classic horror, and everyday frustrations all become material for Reynolds’ distinctive brand of comedy. The simple visuals leave plenty of room for the reader’s imagination, allowing even the most ridiculous premises to land with surprising effectiveness.

Scroll down to read the comics, and let us know which ones were your favorites in the comments.

More info: Instagram | afistfulofbabies.com | patreon.com

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#1

Funny cartoon: A shark and pilot fish discuss life, lemons, and digestive issues in an absurdly funny way.

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    #2

    Absurdly funny cartoons of two pigeons expressing their love, highlighting everyday life in a comical manner.

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    8points
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    #3

    Funny cartoon: Eldon sits on a park bench, talking about his therapist and crying with birds nearby.

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    8points
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    #4

    Absurdly funny cartoons depicting a bank robbery by pig-masked men, with one revealing he is an actual bear.

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    8points
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    #5

    Funny cartoons featuring hotel ghosts, showcasing the absurd humor of everyday life in a creative way.

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    8points
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    readcat avatar
    NightOwlPanda
    NightOwlPanda
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here before BP censors the punch line. But too many of these are censored, and it's too big a pain in the rear to bother to read them. Nice work, BP.

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    #6

    An absurdly funny cartoon showing a night terror demon surprising a sleeping man, then revealing a humorous origin.

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    8points
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    #7

    Funny cartoon: A man, a cat like Garfield, and Jon have a humorous conversation about thoughts and memory.

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    7points
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    #8

    Funny cartoons with Dracula transforming into Drag-ula, bringing absurd humor to a classic character.

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    7points
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    #9

    Funny cartoons featuring Uncle Eyepatch humorously discussing his past relationships and restraining orders.

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    7points
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    #10

    Funny cartoon: Spoon, mug, and a worried bowl run, debating caloric intake from touching food and jogging.

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    6points
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    #11

    Absurdly funny cartoons featuring Uncle Eyepatch burying Toby up to his neck for a pun, making him feel grounded.

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    6points
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    good thing we can't read curse ... they are way worse than p**n"stars" with megagangbangs and golden showers. /s

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    #12

    Absurdly funny cartoons depicting a woman whose husband dressed as a cow after their cows disappeared in a sinkhole.

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    6points
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    #13

    An absurdly funny cartoon strip where a wolfman and a werewolf transform after biting each other.

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    6points
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    #14

    A series of absurdly funny cartoons illustrating women talking about their husbands.

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    6points
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    #15

    An absurdly funny cartoon shows a child discussing his father with a priest.

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    5points
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    #16

    Absurdly funny cartoons showing an attorney being heckled by the jury about his pants and pubic lice.

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    4points
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    #17

    A funny cartoon depicts a person looking at the sun, which is portrayed as having breasts.

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    4points
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    #18

    Funny cartoon: Three clouds with faces, one exclaiming about black lady clouds and touching their air.

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    3points
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    #19

    Absurdly funny cartoons where Uncle Eyepatch discusses anime and Dragon Balls with a friend for a nephew's birthday.

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    3points
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    #20

    Absurdly funny cartoons illustrating a Late Show writer's funny diary comic, a rejected sketch, and a therapy session.

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    3points
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