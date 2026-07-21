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Some comics are funny because they capture everyday life with uncomfortable accuracy, while others succeed by throwing logic completely out the window. John Reynolds combines both approaches, turning familiar situations into absurd scenarios that somehow feel just believable enough to be comedic. His intentionally minimalist drawing style keeps the reader’s attention firmly on the dialogue, timing, and unexpected punchline. We previously introduced Bored Panda readers to Reynolds’ witty one-panel comics, and this new collection offers plenty more of the dry humor and clever misdirection in more standard multi-panel comic form.

Reynolds’ comics can feature just about anyone or anything. And no topic appears to be off-limits. Relationships, religion, therapy, courtroom drama, classic horror, and everyday frustrations all become material for Reynolds’ distinctive brand of comedy. The simple visuals leave plenty of room for the reader’s imagination, allowing even the most ridiculous premises to land with surprising effectiveness.

Scroll down to read the comics, and let us know which ones were your favorites in the comments.

More info: Instagram | afistfulofbabies.com | patreon.com