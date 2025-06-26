ADVERTISEMENT

John T. Reynolds is a comedy writer with a sharp pen and an even sharper sense of humor. A former writer for The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and The President Show, Reynolds brings his late-night wit into the world of single-panel comics.

Whether he's poking fun at everyday life or dreaming up the absurd, Reynolds' cartoons feel like quick glimpses into a very funny, slightly unhinged mind. Scroll down to check out his work!

More info: Instagram | afistfulofbabies.com | patreon.com

#1

Cartoon by ex-Late Show writer showing a man startled by the Grim Reaper in a coffee shop with a humorous caption.

afistfulofbabies Report

By day, John Reynolds is a television writer. He’s currently working on an adult animated comedy for Amazon, produced by and starring Aubrey Plaza, called Kevin, which premieres this fall. You can check out his IMDb here!

Reynolds also has a book collecting the first year of his webcomic, Adorable Murderers, available on Amazon!
    #2

    Cartoon by ex-Late Show writer depicting two people talking about freelancing and unemployment humorously.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #3

    Woman at graveyard reading tombstone of Alan Hood in a cartoon by ex-Late Show writer turning everyday life into funny cartoons.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #4

    Cartoon by ex-Late Show writer humorously depicting everyday life with a rainy day and a sarcastic, funny caption.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #5

    Cartoon of two cats confronting a mouse, depicting everyday life humor in absurdly funny cartoons by ex-Late Show writer.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #6

    Absurdly funny cartoon by ex-Late Show writer showing storks delivering a baby and a package simultaneously.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #7

    Cartoon of Earth looking at a smartwatch asking Alexa to remind it to crash into the sun in 7.59 billion years.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #8

    Cartoon by ex-Late Show writer showing a man looking at a parallel universe directory with multiple locations marked.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #9

    Absurdly funny cartoon shows penguins debating climate change and ice shelf collapse in everyday life humor style.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #10

    Absurdly funny cartoon by ex-Late Show writer showing a bomb-sniffing dog arriving at heaven’s gate with an angel.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #11

    Absurdly funny cartoon showing a dog with a beware sign and a bored cat with a be bored sign in a yard.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #12

    Black and white cartoon showing a person about to answer a phone labeled spam risk, depicting absurdly funny everyday life moments.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #13

    Cartoon showing a man in pajamas being told success requires showing up properly in a funny everyday life cartoon style.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #14

    Absurdly funny cartoon of two whales tossing pies at each other in the ocean with a humorous caption.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #15

    Absurdly funny cartoon showing people on a train being asked to get out and push, highlighting everyday life humor.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #16

    Cartoon of a robot reading in a chair while a robot dog brings a boot, showcasing absurdly funny everyday life humor.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #17

    Cartoon by ex-Late Show writer showing a couple on a couch watching TV with a humorous take on cable news.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #18

    Cartoon of a person on a couch expressing frustration, illustrating absurdly funny everyday life moments in cartoons.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #19

    Absurdly funny cartoon by ex-Late Show writer shows two dogs in a humorous everyday life situation indoors.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #20

    Absurdly funny cartoon of a clown at a birthday party holding a balloon animal that looks like a kid named Timmy.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #21

    Cartoon illustrating absurdly funny everyday life with a man kicked by TV remote in a living room setting.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #22

    Absurdly funny cartoon shows a child in bed explaining thirst as a check for water left on the planet.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #23

    Cartoon by ex-Late Show writer shows a man dressed as Santa with a beard of bees, creating absurdly funny everyday life humor.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #24

    Black and white cartoon with two snails where one jokingly warns the other about no more sleepovers in an absurdly funny style.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #25

    Absurdly funny cartoon shows birds confused by wind turbines flapping wings but unable to fly, illustrating everyday life humor.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #26

    Black and white cartoon of two snakes in grass with humorous caption, illustrating absurdly funny everyday life in cartoons.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #27

    Absurdly funny cartoon of two animated trees talking, turning everyday life into humorous and creative art.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #28

    Black and white cartoon of mermaids humorously depicting a sports clam, showcasing absurdly funny everyday life cartoons.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #29

    Absurdly funny cartoon showing a knight climbing a tower rope, highlighting everyday life humor by ex-Late Show writer.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #30

    Cartoon of birds on a wire over a city skyline with one bird being told to quit manspreading in a funny comic style.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #31

    Cartoon showing museum visitors looking at a sculpture humorously titled Cat Knocked It Over, highlighting absurdly funny cartoons.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #32

    Absurdly funny cartoon of two trees talking, highlighting everyday life humor from an ex-Late Show writer’s perspective.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #33

    Cartoon depicting everyday life moments turned into absurdly funny scenes by ex-Late Show writer in a social setting.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #34

    Cartoon of a man with a dad bod looking sad while a woman folds laundry, reflecting everyday life absurd humor.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #35

    Cartoon of two fans with expressive faces illustrating an absurdly funny take on everyday life and oscillating more.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #36

    Cartoon showing a writer pitching absurdly funny comedy ideas about everyday life in a Hollywood office setting.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #37

    Absurdly funny cartoon of sea creatures underwater, humorously highlighting everyday life with a knitted neck accessory.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #38

    Absurdly funny cartoon showing a tired parent with babies at a playground, capturing everyday life humor.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #39

    Black and white cartoon by ex-Late Show writer showing a family awkwardly introducing a deceased elderly man.

    afistfulofbabies Report

    #40

    Absurdly funny cartoon depicting a giraffe-headed office worker interviewing a human for hybrid workers.

    afistfulofbabies Report

