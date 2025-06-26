ADVERTISEMENT

John T. Reynolds is a comedy writer with a sharp pen and an even sharper sense of humor. A former writer for The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and The President Show, Reynolds brings his late-night wit into the world of single-panel comics.

Whether he's poking fun at everyday life or dreaming up the absurd, Reynolds' cartoons feel like quick glimpses into a very funny, slightly unhinged mind. Scroll down to check out his work!

More info: Instagram | afistfulofbabies.com | patreon.com