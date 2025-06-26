These Hilarious Cartoons By A Television Writer Might Make Your Day Better (40 Pics)
John T. Reynolds is a comedy writer with a sharp pen and an even sharper sense of humor. A former writer for The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and The President Show, Reynolds brings his late-night wit into the world of single-panel comics.
Whether he's poking fun at everyday life or dreaming up the absurd, Reynolds' cartoons feel like quick glimpses into a very funny, slightly unhinged mind. Scroll down to check out his work!
More info: Instagram | afistfulofbabies.com | patreon.com
By day, John Reynolds is a television writer. He’s currently working on an adult animated comedy for Amazon, produced by and starring Aubrey Plaza, called Kevin, which premieres this fall. You can check out his IMDb here!
Reynolds also has a book collecting the first year of his webcomic, Adorable Murderers, available on Amazon!