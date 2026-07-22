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On Sunday (July 19), Spain defeated Argentina to claim its second World Cup title. The country’s national team, nicknamed La Roja, had first lifted the trophy in 2010, when many of the players who made history at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium were children.

The tournament, jointly hosted for the first time by three nations—the United States, Canada, and Mexico—produced no shortage of memorable moments.

It marked the final World Cup for football legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while also being the first edition to include 48 teams, allowing multiple countries to make their tournament debuts.

Image credits: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Towards the end, it was Donald Trump who made headlines for the way he handled the trophy ceremony.

The US president joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in presenting the silver medals to Argentina and the gold medals to Spain.

When it was time for Spain's long-awaited celebration, however, Trump appeared to take on a bigger role than expected.

Unlike previous World Cup finals, where world leaders only placed medals around the players’ necks, Trump remained on the podium for the iconic group photo as Spain lifted the trophy.

After a few seconds, Infantino was seen nudging him away to ensure Spain’s team could also have photos taken without the president in frame.

Trump had previously referred to Spain as a “wasted cause” and a “terrible partner in NATO” over Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s lack of support during the conflict with Iran.

The president’s actions during the trophy ceremony did not sit well with many viewers, who responded by creating dozens of memes imagining Trump crashing other iconic moments in history. Here are some of the most creative ones.

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#1

Donald Trump inserted into a Friends cast photo, a World Cup blunder meme.

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    #2

    Donald Trump memes in Renaissance art, celebrating a World Cup blunder.

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    #3

    Donald Trump memes in a Last Supper painting, generating World Cup blunder laughter.

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    #4

    Donald Trump on the moon with a moon lander, an image from the World Cup blunder meme wave.

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    #5

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    #6

    Donald Trump memes joining a French Revolution painting, highlighting a World Cup blunder.

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    #7

    Donald Trump crossing Abbey Road with The Beatles, a World Cup blunder meme.

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    #8

    Donald Trump next to the Mona Lisa, as part of a wave of memes after a World Cup blunder.

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    #9

    Donald Trump memes on the moon with an astronaut, targeting World Cup blunder.

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    #10

    Donald Trump in the V-J Day Times Square kiss photo, a meme from his World Cup blunder.

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    #11

    Donald Trump memes with American Gothic farmers, referencing World Cup blunder.

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    #12

    Donald Trump memes depicting him in famous historical paintings, creating World Cup blunder humor.

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    #13

    Donald Trump in a bed with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, a meme from a wave of memes after a World Cup blunder.

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    #14

    Donald Trump among historical figures in a meme, facing a wave of memes after a World Cup blunder.

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    #15

    Donald Trump at Iwo Jima flag-raising, part of the World Cup blunder meme collection.

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    #16

    Donald Trump on a skyscraper beam with construction workers, another meme in a wave after a World Cup blunder.

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    #17

    Donald Trump in a wedding photo, part of a new wave of memes after a World Cup blunder.

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    #18

    Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up next to Leonardo da Vinci and the Mona Lisa, featured in new World Cup blunder memes.

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    #19

    Donald Trump among historical figures, another World Cup blunder meme.

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure he'll award himself a Ph.D. to match the others ...

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    #20

    Donald Trump on the Sgt. Pepper album cover, a World Cup blunder meme.

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