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They say your upbringing is the foundation for every relationship you build later in life. So when you spend nearly all of your formative years bouncing from one foster home to another, it can be hard to settle with people who expect you to treat them as family. Even if you are related to them by blood.

Recently, a teenage guy shared his story on Reddit, asking for advice on how to handle his parents, who are hurt and confused that he doesn’t have the same bond with them that they hoped for after bringing him back into their lives.

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Adolescence is a difficult time for almost everyone

Image credits: Adrian Swancar / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But when you’ve spent it moving between foster homes, finding a place to belong becomes even harder

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These parents expect their son will just pick up where they left off

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowRASmyntha

As his story went viral, the teen provided more details about his situation in the comments

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People shared their advice and wished him the best of luck

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