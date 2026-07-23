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Guy Panics When He Notices What He Sent His Girlfriend Instead Of His Best Friend
A woman looking intently at her phone, face illuminated by its screen, likely realizing a message she sent her girlfriend.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Panics When He Notices What He Sent His Girlfriend Instead Of His Best Friend

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If your partner gets a new job that pays well and has great benefits, the normal thing to do is celebrate. Buy a cake, open up a bottle of your favorite soda, do a silly and goofy dance in the kitchen, and show them you’re genuinely happy for them. Sadly, some people have such low self-esteem that they see this big win as a threat.

Internet user u/floatinganonymous revealed how she found out about her insecure boyfriend’s true feelings about her new awesome job when he accidentally texted her instead of his roommate. Read on to find out what happened next, including a surprise update from the author.

RELATED:

    Healthy couples celebrate each other’s accomplishments, successes, and big wins. Not everyone got the memo, though

    Image credits: dvatri / Envato (not the actual photo)

    This woman opened up about how her boyfriend’s insecurities ruined their relationship. He felt threatened by her new well-paying job

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    Image credits: africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: floatinganonymous

    Envy is a natural feeling, and you shouldn’t suppress it, but you do need to learn to manage it in a healthy way

    Image credits: semenay erdoğan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Envy, like many things, can undermine the connections you’re building with your significant other. If you let envy dominate your interactions, not only can it harm the relationship, but it can also lead to it ending outright. To be clear, envy is a natural feeling, and you shouldn’t suppress it. However, you should try to understand where those feelings come from and try to address the underlying problems.

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    In this particular case, the problem isn’t that the author would be earning more money. The main issues were probably the boyfriend’s low self-esteem, insecurities, lack of confidence, and disappointment with his own career. Instead of opening up about those feelings and having an honest chat with his girlfriend on the specific steps he could take to improve his life, he ended up lashing out at her and breaking down. You can feel empathy for the guy and feel his pain, while also recognizing that he did not do enough to grow.

    Your significant other is probably envious of you if they:

    • Constantly compare wages and job positions
    • Feel upset when you have a moment of success
    • Dole out disingenuous praise after you accomplish something
    • Feel uncomfortable due to your active social life and the number of friends
    • Make negative comments about your job and career-related wins

    “Envy tends to happen between just the two of you and usually has to do with qualities or accomplishments you have and your partner doesn’t,” therapist Kaylee Friedman, M.A., LPC, told Verywell Mind.

    Your partner must be willing to undertake some challenging inner work to change their behavior. Otherwise, it’s best to break up

    Image credits: Michael T / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    According to Friedman, an envious partner might try to minimize your accomplishments and criticize the important parts of your life.

    “If we process them [these emotions] well as a couple, and come up with agreements to help manage them… can be a small and normal part of a healthy relationship.”

    The way to have a healthy relationship with your feelings of envy is to tackle them head-on. Focus on self-reflection, have some honest heart-to-heart chats with your partner where neither of you attacks the other, and think about going to couples therapy. However, it would be naive to think that every relationship can be saved this way. Sometimes, it’s time to part ways.

    It’s likely time to break up if you rpartner is unwilling to do the hard, inner work to change their behavior, can’t reflect on their actions, and they still try to control your behavior. To be fair, this likely doesn’t make them a ‘bad’ person, but they simply don’t have the emotional skills to be in a healthy relationship.

    What’s your perspective, Pandas? How would you react if your significant other felt threatened by you earning more than them? How do you celebrate your partner’s big wins, and how do they celebrate yours? What advice would you give anyone who feels insecure about their significant other being more successful than they are in life? Tell us what you think.

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    Netizens rushed to share their thoughts about the couple’s argument. Here’s their take

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    A few weeks later, the woman shared an update about her new job and what happened with her boyfriend

    Image credits: shotprime / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: floatinganonymous

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    Here’s how internet users reacted to the update. Many people were happy to see how things turned out

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
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