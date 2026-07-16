Internet users took to a brutally honest online thread to spill the tea about all the bizarre, spicy, and ridiculously cringey things their partners did that revealed that they were beyond dumb. We hope you’re ready for a big taste of secondhand embarrassment because their stories hit hard.

Sure, opposites attract, but you still need to find some common ground with the person you’re dating. It hurts to realize that your significant other might be nowhere near as intelligent as you are. And for many people, that’s a deal-breaker, and they decide to end the relationship .

#1 My ex-husband told me that no women had made major contributions to society because if they had, they'd be in the history books. That was when I realized I was not only married to a misogynist but a stupid one.

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#2 She got mad at me for disproving her take on vaccines causing a child’s autism… she was a nurse.

#3 My friend asked her boyfriend how much he thought homes were costing these days (Southern California) and this fool said $20,000.

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Dating someone doesn’t mean that you have to commit to them for life. One of the joys and challenges of going on dates is discovering who you are as a person and what your values are. Then, you think about your partner’s values and behavior and look for common ground. There will be times when a single moment is enough to make you realize that, unfortunately, you are incompatible. Some things are complete deal-breakers in romantic relationships, and unless the other person is genuinely willing to change and grow very quickly for the better, everyone’s better off going their separate ways. According to Marriage.com, incompatibility is what happens when there isn’t alignment between people’s core needs, beliefs, or lifestyles, “no matter how much they care for each other.” In other words, there’s a mismatch between values, and you’re left with individuals who want different things in life. The earlier you spot these incompatibilities, the more room you have to potentially save the relationship. Of course, that’s not a given. Meanwhile, some couples are lucky enough to naturally share interests, hobbies, and habits.

#4 When he asked me if I thought the Earth was flat and I said, “No, and that was proven centuries ago.” Then he goes, you should do your own research.

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#5 When he reprimanded a child for eating a pizza slice folded-in-half. He insisted that it doubled the calories.

#6 He sent me a picture of his cat to “prove he was home alone with his cats” it was a live picture.. you could hear the girl in the background.

“Addressing incompatibility in a relationship early on is crucial for several reasons. Ignoring or avoiding the issue can increase resentment, misunderstandings, and prolonged unhappiness. By acknowledging and discussing incompatibilities, there is an opportunity to find compromises, adapt, or determine if the relationship is viable in the long term,” Marriage.com explains. ADVERTISEMENT One of the biggest sources of incompatibility is having different goals and visions for the future. If those visions aren’t aligned, you end up with lots of tension. Meanwhile, if you’re not happy with settling and looking for compromises, you may end up resenting your significant other. Another big source of potential incompatibility is having different intellectual levels, which can lead to friction.

#7 We took a vacation and went to a museum. We were discussing native children who were forced to marry white men. He said “some of them [girls] liked it” And at that moment I had to leave him.

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#8 When he said Covid was a hoax and he didn’t believe in the vaccine.

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#9 When I told him I couldn’t sleep and he sent me prescriptions he had, so of course I googled them (not sleeping pills) so I ask him “when you took them how did you feel, you take them to sleep?” and he said I don’t take them but it’s sleeping pills because it says take them at night.

“Intellectual differences might be ignored early on, as both enjoy each other’s company and unique traits. But once that phase passes, the gap can become more noticeable. While this doesn’t automatically make a couple incompatible, consistently feeling unchallenged or misunderstood intellectually can quietly chip away at the connection and closeness between partners.” The key here is to look for hobbies and topics that engage both of you equally, and focus on valuing each other’s strengths that don’t just focus on academic or professional achievement. What’s more, you have to be honest with yourself if the connection that you have with your partner, in terms of emotional closeness and shared values, is enough to outweigh the "intellectual gap."

#10 Ex of a long time but when he asked why we couldn’t take a train to Germany… we live in the US.

#11 When he told me that the reason why I was depressed was because I had darker skin. Yes… yes he was.

#12 When he looked me in my face at 7 months pregnant, suffering with sciatica and said, "I know what it's like to be pregnant. I've been over-weight before."

Yes, he is still breathing, no we are not together anymore. Stripes make me look wider, and orange washes me out.

Have you ever dated someone who was either way smarter or much less intelligent than you? Did you manage to make the relationship work? What advice would you give anyone who is dating someone who is far less educated and doesn’t have as much common sense? Do you think that intellectual compatibility between partners is fundamental, or are there more important things to worry about? Join the discussion in the comments—we’ll be keeping an eye out for your thoughts.

#13 He shared his location with me and then lied about where he was…

#14 He called me greedy for renegotiating my salary after signing the employment contract. I went to HR made my points and they resent my contract with a 9,000 raise. I was excited to tell him. The ninja got angry.

#15 He said he was going out of town and left. Then, two hours later, he bought something at the Walgreens a few miles from our house and entered my phone number so I could get the rewards points. I was emailed the receipt.

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#16 I used to be a dog groomer and my ex flew off the handle because I got a movie theater gift card as a Christmas gift from a client, addressed from the dog. He grabbed my wrist and spat out "WHO THE [HELL] IS LUKE????" Luke. The DOG.

#17 When he didn’t know the difference between 12:05 am and 12:05 pm flight and had to buy another ticket… told me not to judge him.

#18 My bf told my son’s pediatrician that he was allergic to chicken, when asked what would happen when he eats it, the [idiot] said “I don’t like it. It makes me want to throw up.” I just looked at him and said “stop talking!!” The doctor looked at him, sighed and said “that’s not an allergy, that’s you being picky.” He then followed up with, “but I can eat the skin when it’s fried, I’m not allergic to that.” The doctor just closed his eyes for a bit.

#19 When we were visiting my family in Costa Rica and he kept referring to them as "Mexicans."

#20 He thought the ocean that borders California was the “Specific Ocean”.

#21 When we went to the zoo and she realized certain animals are real and not just a term I made up for a couple of her most obnoxious friends.

#22 He called Charlie Kirk misunderstood. I asked if he even knew what the man had said and done. He said no.

#23 When he FaceTimed me the day I moved out after we broke up asking how to use the dishwasher and vacuum.

#24 My ex used to react always with the same words

Haha

Haha ok

Ok

Hehe ok

Hehe



After the break up: He wanted to know if there was a new man by my side and I asked if he thought I'd turn into a nun and he asked what a nun is.

#25 (Ex) I told him a grade schooler had been taken by ICE in our area from school and he started to ask if she was “legal”. I didn’t let him finish.

#26 Said he didn’t think depression was real. That actually grinded my gears, after seeing how upset I was he said he meant that he doesn’t think he’d ever be depressed.

#27 He got food poisoning from Chili's and then ate the leftovers.

#28 I had to tell him how to spell my name the other day. 1 kid and 3 years later.

#29 When I found out he impulse-bought a new 60k jeep while already in debt.

#30 We were playing 20 questions, guessing animals. It was her turn.

I asked if her animal was a mammal.

She said it was.

Her animal was a worm.

#31 He tried to mansplain where my friend lives. After I just came home visiting her. And he had never visited her.

#32 An ex, when he said “I need to decompose” instead of saying “decompress” like ninja what?

#33 He had logged into his Gmail on my computer.

Went to reactivate his Grindr profile. I got a pop up notification on my desktop with the 2FA code.

He confessed the next day crying about it and I just said "oh I know".

This was many years ago. We're still friends but it's one of the funniest things that's ever happened to me.

#34 Ex partner. He yelled at me because I used the high ceiling kitchen lights. He said that when they run out because he wasn’t tall enough to reach them we wouldn't be able to do anything about them.

#35 When he almost burned his apartment down making popcorn because he put 10 minutes instead of 1 min & the bag burned to a crisp and smoke detector went off as soon as I opened the door for it to stop before time finished. Then he crashed out saying I didn’t explain to him how to do It & how it was my fault…

#36 I think I might win. When I told him I was studying Foundation Phase Teaching... he looked surprised and told me that; "I didn't know you were so into makeup."

#37 He started copying every ‘big’ word I said.

#38 We were driving and I said that’s a nice Benz .. she said… that’s not a Benz that’s a Mercedes.

#39 My ex, but when he mixed shredded cheese into cooked elbow noodles and asked me why it wasn’t turning into Mac & Cheese.😮‍💨

#40 He joined an MLM and was convinced he would win a BMW.

#41 He spilt juice in the bed.

Me: *irritatedly goes to get a towel*

Him: Did you get rice?

Me: Ice?

Him: No, Rice.

Me: Rice? For what?

Him: To put on the bed.

Me: 😑🫩 like you do a phone?

#42 My ex asked me if bears are cats.

#43 I was reading a book about a live story based around The Berlin Wall and I was discussing it with my now ex.



He couldn't fathom that a massive wall had been built and people [passed away]. He thought I was making it up until I put on a documentary. He was also alive when it was knocked down.

#44 He said he was vegan when we met (I was vegan at the time) on our second “date”, he ordered a steak!

#45 When he had me repeat TWICE where the spare key was kept, then crawled through the window of our house when he locked himself out.

#46 When I happened to call him and he was rushing me off the phone to get to western union so he could pay his "debts" to the IRS and avoid being arrested. It was a very common scam that usually targets the elderly.

#47 When he was driving a rental car under my name, on holiday, and I asked him to avoid potholes. He tried to argue with me that you were supposed to drive into them.



I procreated with that man so not sure if that makes me a bigger one. Though I’m grateful children get their intelligence from their mothers.

#48 We had flown from WI to Vegas together. He was so pissed that his digital boarding pass for the flight home was wrong. He doubled-down that the time we would arrive back in WI was "impossible." I had to explain time zones to a 45 year old software engineer. The SAME timezones we flew through just 5 days prior. He still didn't believe me and insisted his boarding pass was wrong.

#49 When he told me venting to him was not a safe space.

#50 Ex partner, but when I had to make almost every decision cause when I let him be in charge, it was always a flop.

#51 When he recorded his encounter with a woman on MY phone. Had another woman ringing my doorbell at 2am every other night. Had a different woman calling his phone under a name he thought wasn’t suspicious.. I wish I was joking. All while I am very pregnant. Let him run around thinking I was unaware/believing his lies while I planned my successful escape.

#52 “History isn’t necessary to learn because we live in the present.”

#53 When I mentioned I wanted to go to barber school and he said “no man is paying for you to cut their hair.”

#54 He said the word “work” could only be a verb and criticized me whenever I said I’m heading to work.

Meanwhile, Merriam-Webster…..

work (2 of 3) noun

2: one's place of employment

#55 I saw a lady on here say she went on a date with a man who told her the tree in his yard made limes, lemons and oranges, in that order.

#56 When he wouldn't solve anyyyyy issues of his with anything straight on, just avoid, bury, and complain, spiral and freak out. Take any communication as a personal attack. Not take initiative to learn anything, even how to file for insurance, etc.

#57 He unloaded the dishwasher and dishes were still wet when when he proceeded to put them in the cabinet.

#58 When he brought home a white onion with a green tip and said it was a green onion.

#59 Speaking for my wife; probably when I was working on an old truck and ran over my own hand.

#60 Every attempt to communicate was met with an argument. He didn’t have the capacity to process my concerns and considered me the problem. I asked for the basic communication and understanding. He didn’t have a clue.

#61 He asked me what the Michael Jackson movie was about.

#62 He sent me a screenshot of a girl texting him about me being out with another dude. And tried to draw through the messages but i still could read her saying he always let me get my way and she has been waiting on him to leave me basically.

#63 My ex: I told him we should open a joint account and both our money into it(set amount a week) and have bills on auto pay went into detail and told him the account would only be able to accept deposits and not withdrawals. He told me “i don’t wanna do that because I feel that you’re going to be taking money out, and I don’t need my bills on auto pay I’ll just pay them wherever I can”. Like ohhh ok idiot.

#64 When he would talk over me as I was making a strong point and connecting too many dots about something and he would literally say “blah blah blah” (like a child) and tell me it was word salad.

#65 He called my regular day vocab “fancy lawyer talk.”

#66 He didn’t believe in fractions and time zones, I will not explain further because I’m still beyond disbelief and lost a few brain cells since then trying to explain it to him.

#67 Poured fresh hot grease down the drain.

#68 Ex used rather instead of whether. Example “Rather you like it or not.”

#69 When he told me he couldn’t believe Breaking Benjamin spelled breath wrong and no one noticed. I said “?” with my face and he said yeah the “e” is missing.

#70 When he mocked me for receiving help from my parents while in Practitioner school.

#71 When his answer to every single question I could ever ask him was “idk.” I used to get so mad, like is there anything you DO know?!

#72 She got mad she didn’t know how to do something and got mad at me for reading the instructions.