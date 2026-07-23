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Some comics aim to impress with complex plots or elaborate artwork. Daniel Mok, the creator behind The Mokumentary series, takes a refreshingly different approach. His comics draw humor from the simple moments we all experience but rarely stop to examine. His humor rarely demands attention; instead, it quietly sneaks up on readers, often landing a second after they reach the final panel.

One of Daniel’s greatest strengths is his ability to communicate a lot with very little. His clean, colorful art style keeps the focus firmly on the joke, while his expressive characters make every awkward pause, disappointed sigh, and overexcited reaction feel surprisingly real. Many of the comics rely on subtle twists rather than obvious punchlines, rewarding readers who pay close attention to the final panel. The storytelling may appear simple on the surface, but each setup is carefully crafted to ensure the ending works.

Scroll down to see more of his newest creations, and you may find yourself laughing at situations you have been living through all along.

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#1

Mokumentary comic showing a doctor delivering a medical report, creating an awkward situation with a pun.

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    #2

    Mokumentary comic illustrating the awkward side of everyday life: AI use is forbidden in university but mandatory at work.

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    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd never use it at work. And if they require us, I'd only simulate using it.

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    #3

    A Mokumentary comic strip showing a man working hard then and now, illustrating the awkward side of everyday life.

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    #4

    A Mokumentary comic strip shows a woman sending a heartfelt Father's Day message and receiving a short reply, capturing the awkward side of everyday life.

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    #5

    A comic from Mokumentary shows two women misinterpreting men discussing Touch 'n Go eWallet, illustrating awkward everyday life.

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    #6

    A comic from Mokumentary shows a woman commuting and working, then celebrating a public holiday tomorrow.

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    #7

    Mokumentary comic featuring Mos, a larva, who transforms into a mosquito, highlighting the awkward side of work.

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    #8

    A comic from Mokumentary depicts a public holiday and long weekend leaving a colleague to work.

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    #9

    A Mokumentary comic about the awkward side of everyday life, illustrating the high cost of eating out versus cooking at home.

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    #10

    A comic from Mokumentary showing the awkward side of everyday life, depicting exhaustion on Monday morning after a weekend out or at home.

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    #11

    A comic from Mokumentary showing the awkward side of everyday life, depicting two different interpretations of incorporating AI into workflow.

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    #12

    Mokumentary comic showing the awkward stages of working life: tired, really tired, and retired.

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    #13

    Mokumentary comic illustrating the awkward side of everyday life, specifically Asian parent dining contradictions.

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    #14

    A Mokumentary comic illustrates a woman misunderstanding her partner's joy for Arsenal's football championship.

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    #15

    Mokumentary comic revealing the awkward side of everyday life: A boss reacts to various employee excuses for being sick.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Mokumentary comic capturing the awkward side of everyday life: A child dreams of a private jet, an adult struggles with a bidet.

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    #17

    A comic from Mokumentary showing the awkward side of everyday life with a woman reporting her son missing after a football match.

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    #18

    A Mokumentary comic strip shows a woman trying to avoid offending others, then bravely stepping into a wet floor, capturing the awkward side of everyday life.

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    #19

    Mokumentary comic showing the awkward side of everyday life: A man is happy about waived ATM fees but has insufficient balance.

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    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    RM = Malaysian Ringgit, their currency

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    #20

    A Mokumentary comic strip illustrates a week on a rollercoaster with holidays and weekends, capturing the awkward side of everyday life.

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    #21

    A Mokumentary comic strip shows a woman packing her own lunch to save money, then buying coffee an hour later, capturing the awkward side of everyday life.

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    #22

    A Mokumentary comic capturing the awkward side of everyday life, with Gen Z individuals proudly introducing themselves before falling asleep together.

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    #23

    A Mokumentary comic capturing the awkward side of everyday life, with millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha reacting to the passage of time.

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    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (brainrot intensifies)

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    #24

    A comic from Mokumentary illustrating the awkward side of everyday life, showing a person celebrating Messi at 3 AM and looking tired at 6 AM.

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    #25

    Mokumentary comic depicting an awkward office conversation about a colleague's plans, leading to a movie reveal.

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    #26

    A Mokumentary comic tells a story of a Japanese boy and Malay girl in love, separated by circumstances, ending with a pun.

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    #27

    Mokumentary comic depicting the awkward side of everyday life: A man finally ready to work after numerous holidays.

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    #28

    A Mokumentary comic strip depicts a man and woman looking sad after being informed there are no public holidays, capturing the awkward side of everyday life.

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    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until September, in my country... (sigh)

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    #29

    A comic from Mokumentary illustrating the awkward side of everyday life, showing a person's energy levels throughout the work week.

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    #30

    A comic from Mokumentary about the awkward side of everyday life, featuring a man crying while working, giving ironic life advice.

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    #31

    A comic from Mokumentary capturing the awkward side of everyday life where a woman's travel dreams are replaced by her partner's World Cup viewing.

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