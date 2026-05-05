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Daniel Mok, the artist behind The Mokumentary, builds his comics around awkward interactions, overthinking spirals, and those small, slightly uncomfortable truths that feel oddly familiar. His style is minimal, but the ideas are sharp, often landing somewhere between humor and quiet observation rather than going for an obvious punchline.

Mok works as a copywriter and storyteller, and that background shows in how tightly constructed his ideas are, often balancing humor with a more reflective or even slightly dark undertone. There’s a subtle rhythm to how his comics unfold, simple setups that shift just enough to feel personal. Instead of exaggerating reality, he leans into it, which is exactly what makes these comics so addictive.

Scroll down to explore the latest batch, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself thinking, “why is this so accurate?”

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40 Awkwardly Funny Comics That Perfectly Capture Life’s Most Random Moments

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really had to wrangle this one, but: ""Dy" and "Sien" are common slang terms used in Malaysia and Singapore (Manglish/Singlish), often influenced by Hokkien dialect and English contractions. Dy (Already) Meaning: A contraction of the word "already" .Usage: It is added to the end of sentences to indicate that an action has been completed. Sien / Sian (Bored/Tired) Meaning: Derived from Hokkien, it means boring, tiring, tiresome, or bothersome. It describes a feeling of being fed up, "soured," or having a lack of motivation." So, the guy in the second panel is basically saying "I already started work and I feel so fed up", I think?

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    " “Chap Goh Meh”, which means ‘the fifteenth night’ in the local Hokkien dialect, is a significant day for the Chinese community in Malaysia. Traditionally, families would celebrate the festival with dinner reunions, blessings and aspirations for a happy, harmonious and bountiful year ahead."

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing "CNY" stands for "Chinese New Year" :)

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    JinxBox
    JinxBox
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get most of these, must be some cultural differences. Even some words used go by me, like NCY or was it CNY? Or thung thung... Chung, whaaat?

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