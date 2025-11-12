ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Mok, the artist behind the comic series Mokumentary, describes his work in three words: “Relatable, random, subtle.” His comics capture everyday situations that make people go, “Ah, I’ve seen that in real life before.” Daniel believes the best jokes are the ones rooted in reality—funny because they feel true.

He also enjoys creating stories that make readers think a little. “I prefer jokes to not be in your face,” he says. “This invites the reader to be part of it, as they have to think a bit and be rewarded when they get it.” In this collection, we share some of Daniel’s latest Mokumentary comics—funny moments and small truths from everyday life that are easy to relate to.

#1

Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life with a person admiring a painting and then the scenery reverse.

Many of Daniel’s comics start with small observations from daily life. A simple moment—like seeing a food delivery person in a mask—can spark an entire comic. “That was the start of my series Don’t Let Your Dreams Become Memes,” he recalls. “It’s about childhood ambitions being dashed, like wanting to be a Masked Rider but ending up being a masked rider.” This mix of humor and reality is what makes his work so relatable.
    #2

    Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life with a funny interaction about taking off glasses and appearance.

    #3

    Comic showing a woman setting a New Year's goal, then later enjoying travel, capturing everyday randomness humor.

    Daniel draws inspiration from the little disappointments and awkward moments that happen to everyone. “Deep down, we’re all jerks who love laughing at the misfortune of others,” he says with a laugh. He looks for situations that many people have experienced but rarely talk about, then turns them into funny, easy-to-recognize stories.
    #4

    Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life with a confused diner interacting with staff and a shocking bill.

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the story now in most eateries yet the owners still expect the customers to make up for the shortfall in the staffs wages

    #5

    Cartoon comic showing then and now of collecting stuffed animals, humorously capturing randomness of everyday life.

    Daniel also takes cues from artists and comics he admires. He grew up reading classics like Calvin & Hobbes, Zits, and Dilbert, and he loves their mix of sarcasm, dry humor, and fun. Modern influences like Nathan W. Pyle’s Strange Planet and Sarah Scribbles show him how absurdity and awkward adulting can be turned into comic gold. Even the Japanese comic Crayon Shin Chan has shaped his approach to silly expressions and nonsensical humor.

    #6

    Comic strip showing a humorous everyday life moment where a woman avoids sharing her age but quickly shares her email.

    #7

    Comic capturing randomness of everyday life showing a funny conversation about Superman's tight shirt in a movie theater.

    While most of Daniel’s comics are short and funny, he enjoys making longer, more introspective pieces too. He likes black-and-white comics because they allow him to focus on storytelling and words instead of just drawing. “These always take me into a deep place, and I feel emotionally exhausted yet fulfilled at the end,” he admits. Works like School Desk Love, Once Upon A Password, and Last Things Last are among his personal favorites, showing a side of his comics that is both thoughtful and heartfelt.
    #8

    Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life, showing changing reactions to media from praise to questioning AI involvement.

    #9

    Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life with Google Drive file sharing and forgetting to grant access.

    #10

    Comic depicting randomness of everyday life with a humorous torrent rain pun and a person using a laptop on clouds.

    #11

    Cartoon showing a woman poking a man sleeping on a tree branch, illustrating randomness of everyday life comics.

    #12

    Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life with a man eating clams and a talking clam shell on a plate.

    #13

    Comic illustrating randomness of everyday life with changing mobile phone use at petrol stations, from danger to convenience.

    #14

    Comic strip showing a person doing taxes while a child questions the randomness of everyday life in a humorous way.

    #15

    Comic showing a man stressed at work realizing 2025 is ending soon, capturing randomness of everyday life in a humorous way.

    #16

    Comic panels showing a person trying to send a message through a well, capturing randomness of everyday life humor.

    #17

    Comic strip showing robots humorously capturing the randomness of everyday life and playful dating confusion.

    #18

    Comic showing randomness of everyday life with a man working from home, then unexpectedly returning to the office.

    #19

    Comic illustrating randomness of everyday life with funny cheating scenarios like private investigator and lipstick on collar.

    #20

    Cartoon comic showing a man meditating on a mountain with headphones and a woman frustrated nearby capturing randomness of everyday life.

    #21

    Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life with coworkers discussing holidays and work plans in an office setting.

    #22

    Comic strip showing the randomness of everyday life with a phone cord cut and characters tangled in wires.

    #23

    Comic of two people in Santa hats expressing holiday exhaustion, capturing randomness of everyday life with a humorous Christmas theme.

    #24

    Comic strip showing a playful chocolate character waking up late, capturing the randomness of everyday life humor.

    #25

    Comic strip showing a woman canceling plans with Jane and relaxing at home, capturing the randomness of everyday life.

    rali_meyer avatar
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    got a few of those, en route, 10 minutes before meeting time

    #26

    Comic showing a hammer riding a bike, crashing into a car, and blaming random drivers in a funny everyday life moment.

    #27

    Comic panels showing a woman fasting, reacting to cookie consent pop-ups, highlighting randomness of everyday life moments.

    #28

    Cartoon comic illustrating everyday life randomness with a graduate facing post-holiday depression and pending tasks.

    #29

    Comic strip showing a person discovering a humorous twist at a money changer, capturing randomness of everyday life.

    #30

    Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life with a humorous sushi restaurant interaction between two characters.

    rali_meyer avatar
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    after 3 seconds it's stalking or harassment. Look for the girls with a stop-watch

    #31

    Two women talk about dressing up as maids for Halloween, then one appears shy while the other wears a maid costume next night.

    #32

    Comic panels showing a man reflecting on unfinished tasks and the randomness of everyday life with humorous expressions.

    #33

    Comic panels showing everyday randomness including work, eating, waving goodbye, checking phone, and shouting happy birthday.

    #34

    Comic showing an ice cube stressed at work turning into a screaming ice cream cone, capturing everyday life randomness humor.

    #35

    Comic depicting Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen racing contrasted with a food delivery rider highlighting randomness of everyday life.

    rali_meyer avatar
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and, honestly, them delivery drivers are the real bikers!

    #36

    Comic panels showing two characters realizing they are closer to future dates than past, capturing everyday randomness in comics.

    #37

    Comic showing a woman wishing for a sugar daddy and a doctor explaining her father has diabetes, capturing everyday randomness.

    #38

    Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life with a comparison of human and AI replies in office settings.

    #39

    Comic illustrating everyday life randomness with a daughter texting a heartfelt Father's Day message to her dad.

    #40

    A comic strip showing a couple discussing hiking plans then skipping to a chaotic mealtime scene, capturing randomness of everyday life.

    #41

    Comic illustrating guessing games through stages of life from childhood to adulthood, capturing everyday randomness in a cartoon style.

    #42

    Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life through writing to imaginary friends at different life stages.

    #43

    Comic strip featuring cups of coffee and tea humorously capturing randomness of everyday life with gossip and spills.

    #44

    Two women chatting and taking a selfie in a comic strip capturing randomness of everyday life moments.

    #45

    Comic depicting childhood and adulthood differences about bedtime, capturing the randomness of everyday life in a humorous way.

    #46

    Comic panels showing a man relaxed at work during Christmas, New Year, and Chinese New Year, then ready to get to work.

    #47

    Couple at a party dancing and talking about favorite dance moves in a comic capturing randomness of everyday life.

    #48

    Comic strip showing a shampoo bottle with a stomachache and a person washing hair, capturing randomness of everyday life.

    #49

    Comic strip showing a boy saving money daily to buy an iPhone, humorously capturing randomness of everyday life.

    #50

    Comic strip showing a woman humorously confused about playing pickleball, badminton, or padel capturing everyday randomness.

    #51

    Woman frustrated by sold out concerts then surprised by boyfriend with tickets in comic capturing randomness of everyday life.

    #52

    Comic panels showing a person struggling with the randomness of everyday life as October approaches before the holiday season.

    #53

    Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life with changing emotions from joy to shock while reading the news.

    #54

    Comic illustration showing the randomness of everyday life, comparing childhood fun with adult concerns in a humorous way.

    #55

    Cartoon comic illustrating changes in career dreams over time, capturing randomness of everyday life with humor and nostalgia.

    #56

    Comic showing a woman celebrating a traditional festival with lamps, then feeling left out during a social media festival of likes.

    #57

    Two coworkers in a comic strip humorously capturing randomness of everyday life with a playful pun about clearing leaves.

    #58

    Comic strip showing changing seasons with a character and festive humor, capturing everyday life randomness visually.

    #59

    Comic panels illustrating everyday life randomness with a woman feeling lethargic, moody, and experiencing Monday blues and PMS.

    #60

    Comic strip showing a humorous take on spelling and vowels, capturing the randomness of everyday life in comics.

    #61

    Comic illustrating the randomness of everyday life featuring a humorous moth family conversation and unexpected twist.

    rali_meyer avatar
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it's "mother-in" in Germany. Like cutter (man), cutter-in (woman)

    #62

    Comic strip showing four stages of working heart emotions from enthusiastic to demoralised, unfaithful, and throwing letter, capturing randomness.

    #63

    Comic strip showing different people at a cinema ticket counter humorously capturing randomness of everyday life moments.

    #64

    Comic showing UK and Malaysia perspectives on holidays, capturing the randomness of everyday life in a humorous way.

    #65

    Comic illustrating two types of people returning from a holiday, capturing everyday life randomness with humor and relatable scenes.

    #66

    Comic depicting randomness of everyday life with a man wishing every day was Sunday, then sweating under the sun.

    #67

    Comic showing changing interests from school art and science streams to Twitch and live streaming, capturing randomness of everyday life.

    #68

    Comic panels humorously capturing the randomness of everyday life with entertaining performances and unexpected moments.

