Daniel Mok, the artist behind the comic series Mokumentary, describes his work in three words: “Relatable, random, subtle.” His comics capture everyday situations that make people go, “Ah, I’ve seen that in real life before.” Daniel believes the best jokes are the ones rooted in reality—funny because they feel true.

He also enjoys creating stories that make readers think a little. “I prefer jokes to not be in your face,” he says. “This invites the reader to be part of it, as they have to think a bit and be rewarded when they get it.” In this collection, we share some of Daniel’s latest Mokumentary comics—funny moments and small truths from everyday life that are easy to relate to.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook