68 Comics That Prove The Smallest Moments Can Be The Funniest
Daniel Mok, the artist behind the comic series Mokumentary, describes his work in three words: “Relatable, random, subtle.” His comics capture everyday situations that make people go, “Ah, I’ve seen that in real life before.” Daniel believes the best jokes are the ones rooted in reality—funny because they feel true.
He also enjoys creating stories that make readers think a little. “I prefer jokes to not be in your face,” he says. “This invites the reader to be part of it, as they have to think a bit and be rewarded when they get it.” In this collection, we share some of Daniel’s latest Mokumentary comics—funny moments and small truths from everyday life that are easy to relate to.
Many of Daniel’s comics start with small observations from daily life. A simple moment—like seeing a food delivery person in a mask—can spark an entire comic. “That was the start of my series Don’t Let Your Dreams Become Memes,” he recalls. “It’s about childhood ambitions being dashed, like wanting to be a Masked Rider but ending up being a masked rider.” This mix of humor and reality is what makes his work so relatable.
Daniel draws inspiration from the little disappointments and awkward moments that happen to everyone. “Deep down, we’re all jerks who love laughing at the misfortune of others,” he says with a laugh. He looks for situations that many people have experienced but rarely talk about, then turns them into funny, easy-to-recognize stories.
Daniel also takes cues from artists and comics he admires. He grew up reading classics like Calvin & Hobbes, Zits, and Dilbert, and he loves their mix of sarcasm, dry humor, and fun. Modern influences like Nathan W. Pyle’s Strange Planet and Sarah Scribbles show him how absurdity and awkward adulting can be turned into comic gold. Even the Japanese comic Crayon Shin Chan has shaped his approach to silly expressions and nonsensical humor.
While most of Daniel’s comics are short and funny, he enjoys making longer, more introspective pieces too. He likes black-and-white comics because they allow him to focus on storytelling and words instead of just drawing. “These always take me into a deep place, and I feel emotionally exhausted yet fulfilled at the end,” he admits. Works like School Desk Love, Once Upon A Password, and Last Things Last are among his personal favorites, showing a side of his comics that is both thoughtful and heartfelt.
