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Avengers: Doomsday is one of the biggest films hitting theaters this year. Its full trailer arrived on July 20, offering a closer look at Robert Downey Jr.’s return as Doctor Doom.

Boasting a star-studded cast, the film has gathered arguably the largest roster of Marvel characters ever assembled on screen. The trailer not only features new and old members of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes but also includes the Fantastic Four and X-Men.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor warned of the looming threat posed by Doctor Doom while Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers stole the spotlight. Other A-listers such as Pedro Pascal and Paul Rudd were also featured in the new footage.

Despite the star power, one glaring blunder was simply too hard for fans to ignore. In the trailer, Rebecca Romijn reprises her role as Raven Darkhölme, better known as the shapeshifting mutant Mystique.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios / Marvel Entertainment

As she faced off against Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, viewers quickly zeroed in on her hairstyle, which became the subject of online ridicule. Some called the look “awful,” joking that the studio blew its entire budget on its star cast and nothing was left for Mystique’s wig.

Several users also criticized the character’s overall design, arguing that the new version of her shapeshifting abilities and costume were a massive downgrade from the character’s previous portrayal in Fox’s X-Men movies.

Others saw the new design as a mishandling of the fan-favorite mutant, and a few fans also called for the return of Jennifer Lawrence, who played a younger version of Mystique from an alternate timeline.

With the trailer promising plenty of multiversal shenanigans, fans couldn’t help but have some fun of their own, albeit at the expense of Mystique’s poorly curated hairstyle. Here are some of the best responses to the disastrous styling error in the upcoming blockbuster.