Chris Evans Just Had His Very First “Glowdown” And The Entire Internet Is Having A Meltdown

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Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday has triggered an unexpected frenzy online.

On Monday, Marvel finally released the highly anticipated blockbuster’s first full trailer, featuring several major stars, including Evans. Shortly afterward, footage of the 45-year-old actor sent social media into overdrive, with fans intensely debating his noticeably different appearance.

Highlights The Avengers: Doomsday trailer brings back a familiar MCU hero in unexpected fashion.

Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers has fans talking about his surprising new look.

Fans are split over Evans’ transformation as Marvel prepares for its next major crossover.

While some viewers embraced the transformation, others were completely stunned. A handful of surprised reactions soon spiraled into a wider debate over Evans’ sudden “glowdown.”

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Avengers: Doomsday trailer reveals Chris Evans’ MCU return

Image credits: Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters later this year, with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the franchise, this time as the villainous Doctor Doom.

The first trailer for the superhero blockbuster teased a major confrontation between Doom and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. However, it was Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers in the trailer’s closing moments that stole the spotlight.

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Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The 45-year-old star’s return was formally announced with brief footage released in December 2025. He was last seen as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, where he appeared to retire after traveling back in time to return the Infinity Stones.

In the full trailer, the former Captain America sports a thick beard and longer hair, creating a drastically different look from his usual clean-cut appearance. The style is reminiscent of Evans’ appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, albeit with one major difference.

Fans are divided over Chris Evans’ new look in Avengers: Doomsday

Image credits: Marvel Studios

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Evans’ brief appearance in the trailer sparked plenty of excitement among MCU fans, who were thrilled to see him reprise his iconic role. Steve is also seen lifting Thor’s hammer in a callback to one of Endgame’s most memorable moments, further fueling anticipation for the upcoming film.

STEVE ROGERS IS BACK BABY pic.twitter.com/MOifzy0W6D — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) July 20, 2026

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However, the initial hype soon dissipated after fans began questioning Evans’ new look. Several argued that the actor appeared noticeably older and more tired than in his previous appearances as Steve Rogers, who was typically portrayed as charming and energetic.

Image credits: Marvel Studios

On X, one user compared Evans’ scruffier look in Infinity War to his appearance in Doomsday, asking:

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“Dude, what happened to Captain America?”

Did he get a nose job ? — Cloudy (@CloudyBRM) July 20, 2026

Another user wrote, “I’m sorry, did Chris Evans just have his first glowdown?”

“He has no aura. What have they done to him?” a third user added.

Image credits: Marvel Studios

Others defended the actor, arguing that aging is natural and reminding critics that it has been almost seven years since he last appeared as Steve Rogers.

A few remained skeptical, speculating that cosmetic procedures may have contributed to the actor’s altered onscreen appearance.

Chris Evans’ MCU return explained by Avengers: Doomsday director

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Image credits: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

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Steve Rogers has been absent from the MCU since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, with many fans considering his fate a perfect ending for the character. However, the upcoming Doomsday appears set to reopen that chapter and bring Evans back into the story.

In an interview with Fandango in April, director Joe Russo said “the correct way” to continue the story was to bring Evans and Downey Jr. back together onscreen.

did he get work done? he looks so weird? am I trippin? — drewpperez (@drewpperez) July 20, 2026

“I think that’s the thing that really excited all of us: we found a path forward that really was integral, really required both Chris and Robert for the story to be told,” he said.

At CinemaCon 2026, Evans admitted that his return was unexpected.

Image credits: Marvel Studios

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Given Steve Rogers’ ending in the 2019 superhero blockbuster, Evans was cautious about returning and only wanted to do so if there was “a real reason” for the character to become involved in the multiversal conflict.

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“In Doomsday, there is a very real reason that these heroes need Steve Rogers now,” he teased.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, 2026.