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Why Gen Z Isn’t Watching Superhero Movies Explained After Furious Fans Blast New ‘Avengers’ Poster
Superhero movies poster featuring Thor, Captain America, Doctor Doom, and other characters, amidst glowing energy.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Why Gen Z Isn’t Watching Superhero Movies Explained After Furious Fans Blast New ‘Avengers’ Poster

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will return in Avengers: Doomsday, and Marvel has finally unveiled a concept poster for the highly anticipated film.

The artwork quickly divided fans online, with the conversation soon expanding into a broader debate about the future of superhero movies. Fans argued the poster exposed a problem the MCU can no longer ignore, with many claiming it also explains why Gen Z has been drifting away from superhero movies.

Highlights
  • Fans say a new Avengers: Doomsday poster exposes Marvel's biggest problem.
  • Debate erupts over whether the MCU still connects with Gen Z audiences.
  • A Marvel star weighs in as backlash over the poster continues online.

As the criticism spread across social media, the discussion shifted beyond the poster itself and toward Marvel’s failure to appeal to a younger demographic.

RELATED:

    Fans blast the first concept poster for Avengers: Doomsday

    A vibrant Avengers poster featuring various superhero movie characters like Thor, Captain America, and Cyclops.

    Image credits: Marvel Studios

    Avengers: Doomsday is arguably the biggest crossover event of the past decade, bringing together an enormous roster of heroes from across Marvel’s biggest projects. 

    On Sunday, a piece of concept art for the film surfaced online, showcasing dozens of heroes expected to face Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Alongside the Avengers, members of the X-Men and Fantastic Four also appeared in the artwork.

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    The poster quickly attracted widespread criticism, with many fans taking issue with its art style.

    Robert Downey Jr. on stage, wearing a metallic silver suit, discussing superhero movies.

    Image credits: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

    “This looks like a bootleg printed towel from those kiosks in the mall,” one fan said on X.

    Another commented, “This is really ugly and makes me less excited for Doomsday.”

    While Downey Jr.’s Marvel villain occupied center stage, the artwork also highlighted Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Pedro Pascal‘s Mister Fantastic, and several other male leads from across the franchise.

    Netizens predict why Gen Z isn’t watching superhero movies

    A man in a green jacket and baseball cap, holding a microphone, speaks about superhero movies.

    Image credits: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

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    Only five female heroes appeared in the artwork, while characters such as Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp were among the most notable omissions.

    The imbalance sparked another wave of criticism over the franchise’s gender representation.

    Moreover, one fan pointed out that the majority of the cast were over 40, with some of the X-Men actors well into their 80s. 

    A still from an Avengers movie, showing Iron Man, Captain America, Ant-Man, and Rocket Raccoon standing together.

    Image credits: Marvel Studios

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    Downey, whose return is one of the biggest selling points of the movie, is currently 61, while Hemsworth and Evans, two of the MCU’s biggest draws behind Downey, are in their 40s. 

    Some fans argued that the franchise no longer appealed to Gen Z audiences because it continued to rely on older stars.

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    One user asked, “Why isn’t Gen Z watching superhero movies anymore?”

    “Speaking to the ‘Gen Z doesn’t turn out for superheroes’ debate, the youngest person in this image is 30, and there are only like five other actors under 40 here,” a second wrote.

    A third added, “Gen Z totally didn’t grow up watching and getting attached to about half of these castings/characters.”

    Marvel star denies that Gen Z has lost interest in superheroes

    A young woman with long dark hair, wearing a black blazer and white top, poses for a photo.

    Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

    Some fans were convinced that Marvel had failed in its efforts to launch new characters with younger stars. Others were divided on the issue, arguing that age wasn’t the reason why the studio’s recent films had underperformed at the box office.

    While the debate continued on social media, Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani weighed in on the claim that Gen Z had lost interest in superheroes. During an AMA session with League of Comic Geeks, the 23-year-old dismissed the sentiment.

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    A young woman in a superhero movie costume with a red scarf and gold emblem, reflecting in a mirror, as Gen Z superhero movies character.

    Image credits: Marvel Studios/Disney+

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    “I don’t agree that Gen Z has stopped caring about superheroes. Maybe they’ve just stopped feeling obligated to show up,” she stated. 

    Vellani said Gen Z had grown up surrounded by superhero stories, meaning the novelty had naturally worn off. Instead, she argued, younger audiences now expect stories that feel “specific and emotional.”

    “If anything, I think Gen Z responds incredibly well to superheroes when they’re treated as people first,” Vellani added. 

    Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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