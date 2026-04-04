Who Is Robert Downey Jr.? Robert John Downey Jr. is an American actor widely acclaimed for his charismatic presence and compelling performances. His career trajectory showcases a remarkable personal and professional transformation. He achieved significant recognition portraying Charlie Chaplin in the 1992 biopic Chaplin, earning an Academy Award nomination. That layered performance marked him as a formidable dramatic talent.

Full Name Robert John Downey Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $300 million Nationality American Ethnicity Lithuanian Jewish, Irish, Hungarian Jewish, Scottish, German, Swiss Education Santa Monica High School, Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center Father Robert Downey Sr. Mother Elsie Ann Ford Siblings Allyson Downey Kids Indio Falconer Downey, Exton Elias Downey, Avri Roel Downey

Early Life and Education Growing up in Manhattan, New York City, Robert Downey Jr. was immersed in the world of independent filmmaking by his father, director Robert Downey Sr. This early exposure included minor roles in his father’s movies. He attended Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center as a teenager, later dropping out of Santa Monica High School. These experiences laid the groundwork for his acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Robert Downey Jr.’s early years, including his first marriage to Deborah Falconer and a relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker. He is currently married to producer Susan Downey, with whom he shares two children. Downey Jr. also has a son, Indio, from his marriage to Falconer.