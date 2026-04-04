Robert Downey Jr. speaking at a panel event wearing a suit and patterned tie with intense focus on his face

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Robert Downey Jr.

Born

April 4, 1965

Died
Birthplace

Manhattan, New York City, US

Age

60 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is Robert Downey Jr.?

Robert John Downey Jr. is an American actor widely acclaimed for his charismatic presence and compelling performances. His career trajectory showcases a remarkable personal and professional transformation.

He achieved significant recognition portraying Charlie Chaplin in the 1992 biopic Chaplin, earning an Academy Award nomination. That layered performance marked him as a formidable dramatic talent.

Full NameRobert John Downey Jr.
GenderMale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$300 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityLithuanian Jewish, Irish, Hungarian Jewish, Scottish, German, Swiss
EducationSanta Monica High School, Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center
FatherRobert Downey Sr.
MotherElsie Ann Ford
SiblingsAllyson Downey
KidsIndio Falconer Downey, Exton Elias Downey, Avri Roel Downey

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Manhattan, New York City, Robert Downey Jr. was immersed in the world of independent filmmaking by his father, director Robert Downey Sr. This early exposure included minor roles in his father’s movies.

He attended Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center as a teenager, later dropping out of Santa Monica High School. These experiences laid the groundwork for his acting career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Robert Downey Jr.’s early years, including his first marriage to Deborah Falconer and a relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker.

He is currently married to producer Susan Downey, with whom he shares two children. Downey Jr. also has a son, Indio, from his marriage to Falconer.

Career Highlights

Robert Downey Jr. ascended to global superstardom for his defining portrayal of Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Iron Man in 2008. The franchise garnered over fourteen billion dollars worldwide.

He expanded his influence by co-founding the successful production company Team Downey with his wife, Susan. This venture develops diverse film and television projects.

Downey Jr. has collected an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards, cementing his status as a critically acclaimed and commercially successful actor.

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