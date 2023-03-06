63 Best Box Office Flops That Just Couldn’t Break Even With Their Budgets
Not every movie is a hit when it comes to bringing in the money - some of the best box office flops were doomed to slack a bit behind the budget costs. A movie's first goal might be to entertain the audience, but the second one is to meet and exceed the costs of the budget. However, box office flops are not always horrible movies. Some of the greatest films released once got labeled as flops.
Just because the movie is a box office failure doesn't automatically mean it's a bad film. Great and beloved movies, like The Shawshank Redemption to Mulholland Drive, flopped hard at the box office. The list of the biggest box office flops has a lot of loved movies on it. Usually, they fail to garner enough money at the box office due to the poor marketing decisions taken during the promotion of the final product.
A box office flop is like a diamond in the rough — great after some time. Below, we have compiled a list of the movies that couldn’t dominate the box office and flopped. They are the complete opposites of the forgotten box office hits. Be sure to upvote the biggest box office flop that should have earned more. On the other hand, share your thoughts on why the movie didn't meet the required break-even point with a comment below.
The Shawshank Redemption – $73.3 Million
1994 | 2h 22m | Directed by Frank Darabont
Starring Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman and Bob Gunton
While The Shawshank Redemption might have been a flop in the short term, it has become one of the greatest movies ever in the long term. Due to competing with other great movies, like Pulp Fiction and Forrest Gump, the film couldn't cover the budget costs, plus marketing. It did become one of the most rented movies ever.
Fight Club – $101.2 Million
1999 | 2h 19m | Directed by David Fincher
Starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Meat Loaf
Fight Club received mixed reviews from critics and performed poorly at the box office compared to the studio's projections. With a budget of $65 million and a $20 million marketing investment, it only brought in $101.2 million from the box office earnings. After being released on home video, the movie became one of the most popular movies ever.
Children Of Men – $70.5 Million
2006 | 1h 49m | Directed by Alfonso Cuarón
Starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen and Chiwetel Ejiofor
Children of Men garnered positive reviews and got acknowledged for its accomplishments by being nominated for three Academy Awards, despite its restricted distribution and the distributor's lack of a clear marketing plan during awards season. The movie brought in a sizable amount at the box office but not enough to cover the $76 million cost of production.
The Thing – $19.6 Million
1982 | 1h 49m | Directed by John Carpenter
Starring Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley and Keith David
When The Thing was made available on home video and television, it quickly attracted a lot of viewers. It has since received new recognition as one of the best science fiction and horror movies ever produced and developed a cult following. It grossed just $19.6 million at the box office on a $15 million budget when it played at theaters.
The Suicide Squad – $169 Million
2021 | 2h 12m | Directed by James Gunn
Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena
On August 5, The Suicide Squad was released at the theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. Critics gave the movie favorable reviews and appreciated the acting. Despite becoming the most-watched DCEU movie on HBO Max, the film only made $168.7 million globally, falling short of its $185 million production budget.
Blade Runner 2049 – $267.5 Million
2017 | 2h 44m | Directed by Denis Villeneuve
Starring Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas
Critics appreciated Blade Runner's 2049 performances, directing, cinematography, editing, musical score, production design, visual effects, and fidelity to the source material, although many questioned its length. It turned out to be a box office disaster, earning $267.5 million globally while having a $185 million budget. The break-even point was $400 million.
The Big Lebowski – $46.7 Million
1998 | 1h 57m | Directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen (uncredited)
Starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Julianne Moore
When The Big Lebowski was first released, reviews were conflicting. The movie has gained cult status due to praise that has grown over time. The film got chosen for inclusion in the US National Film Registry. The film grossed just $18 million in the United States, with a budget of $15 million. It did earn a lot of money back in other markets.
Cloud Atlas – $130.5 Million
2019 | 2h 52m | Directed by Tom Tykwer, Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski
Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and Hugh Grant
Based on the book of the same name, Cloud Atlas appeared on several "Best Picture" and "Worst Film" lists as a result of the conflicted opinions of critics. The final box office tally for the movie was $130.5 million, which included $27.1 million from domestic sales and $103.4 million from overseas. The budget reached as much as $146.7 million.
Mulholland Drive – $20.1 Million
2001 | 2h 27m | Directed by David Lynch
Starring Naomi Watts, Laura Harring and Justin Theroux
Lynch received an Academy Award nomination for Best Director for Mulholland Drive. The movie significantly raised Naomi Watts image in the industry. With a $15 million budget, the film's initial box office took in $7 million. Luckily, it did make an additional $13 million outside the US and Canadian markets.
The Iron Giant – $31.3 Million
1999 | 1h 26m | Directed by Brad Bird
Starring Eli Marienthal, Vin Diesel and Jennifer Aniston
With a $50 million production budget and $31.3 million in international box office receipts, The Iron Giant failed to reach the break-even point. Warner Bros’ extremely subpar marketing strategy and its misgivings about the viability of animated films got cited as contributing factors. The movie received 15 nominations for awards and received nine Annie Awards.
The Lone Ranger – $260.5 Million
2013 | 2h 30m | Directed by Gore Verbinski
Starring Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and William Fichtner
The Lone Ranger, with a $225–250 million budget and an additional $150–190 million in marketing expenses, received largely unfavorable reviews from critics. It only made $260.5 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest box office flops and costing Disney $160–190 million.
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – $49.3 Million
2010 | 1h 52m | Directed by Edgar Wright
Starring Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Kieran Culkin
Critics praised Scott Pilgrim vs. the World for its visual flair and comedy despite the film being a box office flop that failed to repay its $85 million production budget. As a result, it gradually developed a cult following. It has received lots of attention in academic study as a transmedia tale.
It always amazes me that this didn't do well. Glad it got a following, Edgar Wright did a great job.
Three Thousand Years Of Longing – $20 Million
2022 | 1h 48m | Directed by George Miller
Starring Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba and Erdil Yasaroglu
On May 20, 2022, the movie garnered a standing ovation for six minutes at its Cannes Film Festival debut. Although the reviews from critics were quite favorable, mainly praising the aesthetics and performances, the movie bombed at the box office, making only $20 million on a $60 million budget.
Annihilation – $43.1 Million
2018 | 1h 55m | Directed by Alex Garland
Starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Tessa Thompson
Paramount Pictures' Annihilation had a U.S. theatrical debut on February 23, 2018. It garnered favorable reviews from reviewers and brought about $32 million from the United States alone. The movie did not do well at the box office, but it gained popularity after being released on DVD. With a budget of $55 million, it earned $43.1 million.
I've read the trilogy and even though the movie was good, they changed it a bit and I think it's a tough movie to really translated to film. A really good book series though.
Ali (2001) – 87.7 Million
2001 | 2h 37m | Directed by Michael Mann
Starring Will Smith, Jamie Foxx and Jon Voight
Ali saw itself nominated for two Academy Awards categories, thanks to the performance of Will Smith and Jon Voight. The movie ended up costing Columbia Pictures up to $100 million in lost revenue because of its expensive production and marketing expenses. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring got released at a similar time.
Mortal Engines – $83.7 Million
2018 | 2h 08m | Directed by Christian Rivers
Starring Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan and Hugo Weaving
Critics gave Mortal Engines unfavorable reviews, with some applauding the visual effects and music, while the majority criticized the director and script for "lacking any personality." Compared to the production expenditure of between $100 and $150 million, it was one of the largest box office flops ever. The studio lost an estimated $175 million on the film.
I always get confused because I keep thinking Mortal Instruments which is a totally different story lol
The King Of Comedy – $2.5 Million
1983 | 1h 49m | Directed by Martin Scorsese
Starring Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis and Diahnne Abbott
Even the greatest, like Martin Scorsese, can fall victim to the Hollywood box office flop curse. Although critics had only praise for the movie, the movie bombed at the box office, earning just $2.5 million as opposed to its $19 million budget. Luckily, Scorsese moved on to more great box-office-acclaimed movies.
The Tree Of Life – $61.7 Million
2011 | 2h 19m | Directed by Terrence Malick
Starring Brad Pitt, Sean Penn and Jessica Chastain
The Tree of Life was an experimental movie, so it is not a wonder why the audience was not so eager to watch it in the theaters. Although it's ranked as one of the best movies of 2011 and the decade, this success got quickly overshadowed by its box office performance. With a budget of $32 million, it made $61.7 million, barely breaking even, thanks to the Palme d'Or.
Missing Link – $26.2 Million
2019 | 1h 33m | Directed by Chris Butler
Starring Hugh Jackman, David Walliams and Stephen Fry
Missing Link lost $101.3 million on the $102.3 million production budget, making only $26.2 million at the box office. Despite criticism of the narrative, critics generally gave the movie favorable reviews, praising its animation, voiceover performances, comedy, and lighthearted standards compared to other Laika productions.
I can't believe this...Missing Link was hilarious! Laika is so good at stop-motion. Please watch it, trust me, it's worth it.
Bottle Rocket – $560,000
1996 | 1h 31m | Directed by Wes Anderson
Starring Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson and Ned Dowd
On February 21, 1996, a select number of cinemas showed Bottle Rocket, thus resulting in only $560,000 at the box office. Despite its lack of box office success, the movie was well-regarded by critics and gave Anderson and the Wilson brothers their big break in the industry. Later, director Martin Scorsese listed Bottle Rocket among his top ten favorite 1990s movies.
I can see why Bottle Rocket isn't everyone's cup of tea. It was really good though and Wes Anderson was brilliant as usual.
Doctor Sleep – $72.3 Million
2019 | 2h 32m | Directed by Mike Flanagan
Starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran
Critics gave the movie mixed reviews, praising Flanagan's writing and the cast's performances but bemoaning its length. Compared to King's other adaptations released in 2019 — It Chapter Two and Pet Sematary — its box office success was viewed as a letdown with a global total of $72.3 million.
The Shining and Doctor Sleep are probably the only horror films I've watched recently, not a big fan of gore etc so these were pretty cool. Still can't get over the scene with the kid...if you know you know.
Grindhouse – $25.4 Million
2007 | 3h 11m | Directed by Robert Rodriguez, Eli Roth and Quentin Tarantino
Starring Kurt Russell, Rose McGowan and Danny Trejo
Grindhouse, a film made by numerous filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, was a box office dud, earning just $25.4 million on a $67 million budget. Planet Terror and Death Proof were released independently in other nations since they did poorly at the home box office.
Hugo – $185.8 Million
2011 | 2h 06m | Directed by Martin Scorsese
Starring Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz and Christopher Lee
Hugo garnered 11 Academy Award nominations, more than any other movie that year, and it took home five of them. Although the movie received favorable reviews from reviewers, it was seen as a box office failure because it only made $185 million on a massive budget of $150 million, plus marketing.
John Carter – $284.1 Million
2012 | 2h 12m | Directed by Andrew Stanton
Starring Taylor Kitsch, Lynn Collins and Willem Dafoe
John Carter got mixed reviews, with some critics praising the film's graphics, Giacchino's soundtrack, and the action scenes while criticizing the narrative and characters. One of the worst box office failures in history, it brought in $284 million worldwide, costing Disney $200 million in write-downs.
Sinbad: Legend Of The Seven Seas – $80.8 Million
2003 | 1h 26m | Directed by Patrick Gilmore and Tim Johnson
Starring Brad Pitt, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Joseph Fiennes
Sinbad, a box office flop that made $80.8 million on a $60 million budget, cost DreamWorks $125 million in losses, almost driving them into bankruptcy. This movie was the penultimate DreamWorks Animation movie to employ traditional animation before switching to computer animation.
Battleship – $303 Million
2012 | 2h 11m | Directed by Peter Berg
Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Brooklyn Decker and Taylor Kitsch
Battleship failed to meet expectations at the box office, earning just $303 million worldwide on a $209–220 million budget, costing Universal and Hasbro $150 million. The 33rd Golden Raspberry Awards gave it six nominations, including one for Worst Film. Rihanna won the Worst Supporting Actress "award."
Tomorrowland – $209 Million
2015 | 2h 10m | Directed by Brad Bird
Starring George Clooney, Britt Robertson and Hugh Laurie
Critics gave Tomorrowland a mixed bag of reviews, praising its unique idea, acting, action scenes, visual effects, and themes but also feeling that it lacked emphasis on the titular realm and criticizing the narrative. Despite its $280 million production and marketing budget, the movie only made $209 million globally, costing Disney about $120-150 million.
Babylon – $58.8 Million
2022 | 3h 09m | Directed by Damien Chazelle
Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Jean Smart
Critics were split on Babylon's graphic nature and duration but commended the visuals, score, editing, production design, main performances, and themes. With a production expenditure of between $78 and $80 million, it was a box office disaster, earning $61.9 million. The movie got nominated for several Academy Awards.
Wet Hot American Summer – $300,000
2001 | 1h 37m | Directed by David Wain
Starring Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce and Michael Showalter
Despite being a critical and financial disaster, Wet Hot American Summer has gained cult status as several of its cast members have gone on to act in well-known roles. It was produced with a $1.8 million budget but only brought in around $300,000 in revenue, incurring a significant loss for the studio.
Dredd 3D – $41 Million
2012 | 1h 35m | Directed by Pete Travis
Starring Karl Urban, Olivia Thirlby and Lena Headey
Despite getting favorable reviews from the critics, the movie's $45 million budget only brought in a little over $41 million at the box office. With its home release, Dredd 3D has garnered the needed popularity and gained notoriety as a cult classic. When looking at the box office returns, the chances for a sequel to get made are pretty low.
Only Lovers Left Alive – $7.6 Million
2014 | 2h 03m | Directed by Jim Jarmusch
Starring Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and Mia Wasikowska
Only Lovers Left Alive, a German and British international co-production, received a Palme d'Or nomination at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Critics have selected the movie for the BBC's 100 Best Films of the 21st Century list in 2016. The movie generated $7.6 million against a $7 million budget, barely breaking even.
Sunshine – $32 Million
2007 | 1h 47m | Directed by Danny Boyle
Starring Cillian Murphy, Rose Byrne and Chris Evans
Alex Garland and Danny Boyle once again worked together to create one of the best sci-fi movies — Sunshine. It had a $40 million budget but only made US$32 million globally at the box office. The movie got favorable reviews from critics, who praised the quality before it got released in theaters.
West Side Story – $76 Million
2021 | 2h 36m | Directed by Steven Spielberg
Starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose
On November 29, 2021, West Side Story made its global debut at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater in New York City. Critics praised the cast's performances, Spielberg's direction, and the photography, with some saying it was better than the original 1961 version. Despite a $100 million production budget, the movie made $76 million at the box office.
In The Heights – $45.2 Million
2021 | 2h 23m | Directed by Jon M. Chu
Starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace
In The Heights premiered at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on June 4, 2021. It received high praise for Chu's direction, the performances — including Anthony Ramos receiving a Golden Globe nomination — and the musical sequences. It earned only $45 million against its $55 million production budget and $200 million break-even mark.
The Last Duel – $30.6 Million
2021 | 2h 32m | Directed by Ridley Scott
Starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer
On September 10, 2021, The Final Duel had its world debut at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Critics gave the movie favorable reviews, praising the cast's performances and production quality, comparing it to Rashomon by Akira Kurosawa. At other post-theatrical marketplaces, it was profitable.
Ad Astra – $135.4 Million
2019 | 2h 03m | Directed by James Gray
Starring Blake Lively, Richard Brake and Elly Curtis
On August 29, 2019, Ad Astra debuted at the Venice Film Festival. Critics gave it favorable reviews and praised Pitt's performance. It received a Best Sound Mixing nomination for the 92nd Academy Awards. Despite having a $100 million budget, the movie made only $135 million worldwide.
The Master – $28.3 Million
2012 | 2h 18m | Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson
Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Amy Adams
The Master was widely universally praised for its performances and accurate depiction of post-World War II Americans upon its release in US cinemas on September 14, 2012. It got three Oscar nominations and is regarded as one of Anderson's best films and among the best of the decade. The film earned $28.3 million with a budget of $32 million.
Mother! – $44.5 Million
2017 | 2h 01m | Directed by Darren Aronofsky
Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem and Ed Harris
Mother! centers on a young woman whose peaceful existence in her rural house with her husband gets disrupted by the appearance of a pair of strangers. It had a $30 million budget when Paramount Pictures released it on September 15, 2017, and it made $44 million globally. Although it was well-received by the audience, its violent depictions raised questions.
Warrior – $23.3 Million
2011 | 2h 20m | Directed by Gavin O'Connor
Starring Tom Hardy, Nick Nolte and Joel Edgerton
Warrior got favorable reviews from critics, and Nolte got nominated for an Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actor, even when it bombed at the box office. Despite its depiction of an MMA fighter, the movie, with a budget of $25 million for production alone, barely grossed $23.3 million worldwide.
The 13th Warrior – $61.7 Million
1999 | 1h 42m | Directed by John McTiernan and Michael Crichton (reshoots)
Starring Antonio Banderas, Diane Venora and Dennis Storhøi
Loosely based on the novel Eaters of the Dead by Michael Crichton, The 13th Warrior was directed by John McTiernan, with Michael Crichton doing some reshoots, and stars Antonio Banderas in the lead role. With a budget of $160 million, the movie made $61.7 million at the box office, amounting to a $129 million loss for the studio.
Cutthroat Island – $10 Million
1995 | 2h 04m | Directed by Renny Harlin
Starring Geena Davis, Matthew Modine and Frank Langella
The production of Cutthroat Island was notoriously problematic and chaotic. Critics gave it mixed to unfavorable reviews, praising the high production values, action scenes, shooting locales, and musical soundtrack while criticizing the screenplay, acting, and implausible stunts. It was one of the largest box office flops ever, with losses of $147 million.
The Fabelmans – $35.2 Million
2022 | 2h 31m | Directed by Steven Spielberg
Starring Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle and Paul Dano
The Fabelmans is a semi-biographical movie about the life of Steven Spielberg, one of the greatest filmmakers to have ever lived. The film garnered a lot of positive reviews. While the movie got nominated for a couple of Academy Awards, with a budget of $40 million, the movie earned only $31.4 million.
Crimes Of The Future – $4.6 Million
2022 | 1h 47m | Directed by David Cronenberg
Starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart
Crimes of the Future made its global debut during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it got received quite positively with a six-minute ovation. Critics gave it largely favorable reviews. The worldwide gross for Crimes of the Future was $4.5 million. It had a $27 million budget, thus flopping at the box office.
Blow Out – $13.8 Million
1981 | 1h 48m | Directed by Brian De Palma
Starring John Travolta, Nancy Allen and John Lithgow
Although Blow Out received largely favorable reviews from critics, it only garnered a small amount of public attention when it first came out. The brightest aspects of the movie were the lead performances by Travolta and Allen, De Palma's direction, and the film's aesthetic. The movie only made $13.8 million against an $18 million budget.
Office Space – $12.2 Million
1999 | 1h 29m | Directed by Mike Judge
Starring Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston and David Herman
As far as office comedies go, Office Space is the funniest and most realistic one (sadly). With a budget of $10 million, not accounting for the marketing costs, it earned $12.2 million at the box office. After its release, thanks to word-of-mouth marketing, it has become a cult classic and the subject of multiple online memes (somebody has the case of the Mondays, for example).
Kingdom Of Heaven – $218.1 Million
2005 | 2h 24m | Directed by Ridley Scott
Starring Orlando Bloom, Eva Green and Liam Neeson
Usually, a movie out of Hollywood is sometimes labeled as a flop if it can't get back the needed money in the US domestic market. Directed by Ridley Scott, Kingdom of Heaven is the perfect example. With a budget of $130 million, the movie made only $47.4 million at the US and Canadian box office.
The Lost City Of Z – $19.3 Million
2017 | 2h 21m | Directed by James Gray
Starring Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller
This movie has James Gray in the seat of the director, with Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson in front of the camera. Despite receiving high marks from reviewers and having a $30 million budget, The Lost City of Z only made $19 million. Despite its commercial failure, Time magazine included it in its list of the Top 10 Films of 2017.
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping – $9.7 Million
2019 | 1h 27m | Directed by Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone
Starring Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer
The principal actors in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping are the comedic duo of Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone. On June 3, 2016, Universal Pictures released the movie, and it promptly bombed at the box office, earning just over $9 million while falling short of its $20 million budget.
Nightmare Alley – $39.6 Million
2021 | 2h 30m | Directed by Guillermo del Toro
Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette
Critics gave Nightmare Alley largely positive reviews, praising Del Toro's direction, Cooper and Blanchett's performances, the visuals, score, production design, and length. At the 94th Academy Awards, it was nominated for four awards. With a global total of $39.6 million at the box office against a $60 million production expenditure, it was a box office failure.
The Rhythm Section – $6 Million
2020 | 1h 49m | Directed by Reed Morano
Starring Blake Lively, Richard Brake and Elly Curtis
Paramount Pictures released The Rhythm Section in the US on January 31, 2020. Critics gave it varying ratings, although they all largely applauded Lively's performance. The movie was a financial disaster. It had the worst wide-opening weekend ever for a film playing on more than 3,000 screens, and two weeks later, it left 2,955 of those.
Destroyer – $5.6 Million
2018 | 2h 01m | Directed by Karyn Kusama
Starring Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell and Tatiana Maslany
On August 31, 2018, Destroyer made its global debut at the Telluride Film Festival. It was well-received by critics, who applauded Kidman's performance, but the movie underperformed at the box office, earning only $5.6 million against a $12.4 million budget. Kidman was up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama at the 76th Golden Globe Awards.
The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford – $15 Million
2007 | 2h 40m | Directed by Andrew Dominik
Starring Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck and Sam Shepard
Despite being a financial disaster, the movie earned good reviews, and Pitt and Affleck's performances were the focal point of these praises. The film's $30 million budget resulted in box office earnings of only $15 million. It has developed a sizable fan base, with many planning re-releases of the movie.
Under The Skin – $7.3 Million
2013 | 1h 48m | Directed by Jonathan Glazer
Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams and Lynsey Taylor Mackay
Johansson's acting, Glazer's direction, and Mica Levi's soundtrack all won praise for Under the Skin. Several critics and newspapers called it the year's best movie. It got listed on numerous top-of-the-decade lists. Despite spending $13.3 million, it only made about $7 million at the box office.
Steve Jobs – $34.4 Million
2015 | 2h 02m | Directed by Danny Boyle
Starring Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet and Seth Rogen
Talking about the technological revolution in the 21st century — Steve Jobs added a lot to it. In 2015, Steve Jobs, directed by Danny Boyle, premiered at the 2015 Telluride Film Festival. While the movie got praise for its production quality, it only grossed $34 million at the box office with a budget of $30 million.
Mars Needs Moms – $39.2 Million
2011 | 1h 28m | Directed by Simon Wells
Starring Seth Green, Joan Cusack and Dan Fogler
Mars Needs Moms was first shown in theaters on March 11, 2011. The motion capture animation received mixed reviews. Several people commended it for appearing realistic, while others critiqued it for seeming uncanny valley-like and unsettling. With a $150 million budget, it only made around $39.2 million in international box office revenue.
The Hudsucker Proxy – $11 Million
1994 | 1h 51m | Directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen (uncredited)
Starring Tim Robbins, Paul Newman and Jennifer Jason Leigh
In The Hudsucker Proxy, the president of a manufacturing company gets replaced with a clueless business graduate as part of a stock fraud. Critics gave the movie mixed reviews, and it underperformed at the box office, but it has since developed a cult following. With a $25 million budget, the film brought about $11 million at the box office.
The Sisters Brothers – $13.1 Million
2018 | 2h 02m | Directed by Jacques Audiard
Starring John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal
Critics gave The Sisters Brothers good reviews, with the acting, characters, directing, and soundtrack getting most of the compliments. With a $38 million production budget and a $13.1 million box office take, it was a box office disaster. It was Rutger Hauer's last major motion picture to be released before he passed away.
Bros – $14.8 Million
2022 | 1h 55m | Directed by Nicholas Stoller
Starring Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane and Guy Branum
On September 9, 2022, Bros made its international debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. Between $30 million to $40 million got spent on the movie's promotion by Universal. The movie underperformed at the box office, earning just $14.8 million globally compared to its enormous production cost.
Inherent Vice – $14.7 Million
2014 | 2h 28m | Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson
Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin and Owen Wilson
Another of Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterpieces that couldn’t quite make it in the box office returns. On October 4, 2014, Inherent Vice had its New York Film Festival debut. On December 12, 2014, it started a limited theatrical run in the US. It was chosen as the 75th best movie since 2000 in a 2016 survey of worldwide critics.
Pan – $128.4 Million
2015 | 1h 51m | Directed by Joe Wright
Starring Levi Miller, Hugh Jackman and Garrett Hedlund
Pan was a box office disaster that cost the studio a substantial amount of money because it only made $128.4 million against a $150 million production budget. Critics panned the movie, calling the narrative predictable and the action overly dependent on computer graphics. Hedlund, Jackman, and Miller's performances received high praises from critics.
Idiocracy – $500,000
2006 | 1h 24m | Directed by Mike Judge
Starring Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph and Dax Shepard
Another movie from Mike Judge that didn’t quite make it at the box office but dominated the internet meme culture. Idiocracy looks at the not-so-far-distant future from the lens of everyday men. With a budget of $2.4 million, the movie earned around $500,000 at the box office, becoming a flop short-term-wise.
Long-Shot – $53.9 Million
2019 | 2h 05m | Directed by Jonathan Levine
Starring Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen and June Diane Raphael
Long-Shot had its international debut on March 9 at South by Southwest, and Lionsgate distributed it in theaters in the US on May 3. Although it did poorly at the box office, the movie got excellent reviews from critics and compliments for the chemistry between Rogen and Theron.
The Fountain – $16 Million
2006 | 1h 37m | Directed by Darren Aronofsky
Starring Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz and Sean Patrick Thomas
Sometimes a movie can't garner the audience's attention — this is the case with The Fountain. On November 22, 2006, the film opened in theaters in the US and Canada. It brought about $16.5 million globally with a budget of $35 million. While there were conflicting reviews, it has subsequently attracted a cult following.
This is why you can't trust all reviews, box office numbers, Oscars or anything. You just got to see it yourself. Sometimes it's a risk but hey, it's the experience right? Either a great movie or a funny story of how much it made you cringe. Lol.
