Not every movie is a hit when it comes to bringing in the money - some of the best box office flops were doomed to slack a bit behind the budget costs. A movie's first goal might be to entertain the audience, but the second one is to meet and exceed the costs of the budget. However, box office flops are not always horrible movies. Some of the greatest films released once got labeled as flops.

Just because the movie is a box office failure doesn't automatically mean it's a bad film. Great and beloved movies, like The Shawshank Redemption to Mulholland Drive, flopped hard at the box office. The list of the biggest box office flops has a lot of loved movies on it. Usually, they fail to garner enough money at the box office due to the poor marketing decisions taken during the promotion of the final product.

A box office flop is like a diamond in the rough — great after some time. Below, we have compiled a list of the movies that couldn't dominate the box office and flopped. They are the complete opposites of the forgotten box office hits.